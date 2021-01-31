I saw a burly blue jay sitting just on the other side of my window this morning. He was visiting a leaf-shaped water bowl I leave on my deck railing, for most birds are nearly as big of fans of a bath and a drink as they are of the suet and sunflower seeds we leave for them.
Jays are a commanding presence among birds. They are noisy and bossy, never waiting for a turn at the feeders, always creating their own space instead. But all seems forgiven in their case, for they are also beautiful and lend a flash of color to the drab winter landscape. To be in the woods and not hear a blue jay is a rare thing, and their fondness for acorns means we are in their debt for the countless oak trees they have planted for us.
With that in mind, I wonder at how little we appreciate birds — certainly to look at much social media makes me believe that no one is happy about anything anymore. But, we have reason in this area to celebrate our feathered friends since Terre Haute has recently earned the designation of “Bird Town” by the Indiana Audubon Society; we are also now a noted spot on the “Indiana Birding Trail.”
Modeled after the well-known “Tree City USA” program and the highly successful “Bird City Wisconsin” project, the Audubon Society initiated the program in 2013.
To earn the title, communities had to meet at least seven criteria. “Indiana Bird Towns are those that both the public officials and citizens demonstrate an active and ongoing commitment to the protection and conservation of bird populations and their habitats,” the IAS says.
“Bird Town Indiana helps recognize communities and individuals that take small actions on a local level that benefit birds,” says Brad Bumgardner, the executive director of the IAS. “With many of our parks and recreation areas serving as migratory stopover sites, these individual parks link together a vast network of jumping points that our birds use in their annual migration.”
Terre Haute is just the 15th Indiana community to earn the recognition, and Bumgardner adds, “While the growing list of Bird Towns may appear to be spaced apart around the state, they benefit the birds equally, and all play a role toward bird conservation, which benefits us in so many ways, whether it be the therapeutic value, aesthetic value, or educational value.”
Dobbs Park Naturalist Carissa Lovett — the bird festivals coordinator for a very active Wabash Valley Audubon Society — says, “The importance of getting a Bird Town Indiana designation for Terre Haute is that it brings recognition to the area, which in turn, may bring more birders to Terre Haute or surrounding areas and bring in more money for our local economy. And, we could be better eligible for grants in the future. It shows that the citizens of Terre Haute are doing good things for the conservation of habitat and educating the public about birds.”
Lovett, along with her Nature Center staff, keeps an array of feeders filled for the observation areas at Dobbs. She also tells me that WVAS President Nick Gabry submitted the information required for the Bird Town designation, and among Terre Haute’s strengths was the creation and protection of bird communities.
She added, “Some ways that people can get involved in birding is to start small. Put up a few feeders in your backyard and learn those birds first. Visit parks like Dobbs and watch the birds at those feeders and talk to the naturalist to learn even more. Then participate in citizen science projects like “Project Feeder Watch” (November to April), the “Great Backyard Bird Count” in February, “Global Big Day Bird Count” (in May and October), and the “Christmas Bird Count.” The May Global Big Day and Christmas Bird counts are coordinated through the Wabash Valley Audubon Society.
“Terre Haute has many attributes for becoming an Indiana Bird Town, but most Indiana towns would be special places to see birds and welcome a variety of birders,” says interpretive naturalist Cookie Ferguson, Bird Town Indiana coordinator. “We look at location, variety of habitat, ease of access, friendliness of the area, and other things. Indiana Audubon has 1,500 members, but we know that there are over 400,000 birders or more across the country. The Wabash Valley Audubon is a part of the big picture.”
“The ‘Birding Trail’ concept highlights the best of the best in areas to see birds around the state,” Ferguson adds. “If you pick up a brochure [available at the Audubon website], you will know places which have the best birding opportunities. This year the Audubon is initiating a campaign called ‘21 in 21.’ The hope is that any birder in the state will visit 21 of these sites in the state [bringing their expertise and dollars for a variety of things] during the year. There is a simple form one can download.”
A half dozen blue jays have visited our backyard feeder off and on all day today. I’ve noticed that they spend virtually no time eating what they’ve chosen, but rather take their meal “to-go” to the wood line. Highly intelligent birds, jays usually stay with a mate for at least a summer, and their nests — not easily found — consist of several layers, the outermost often woven with fresh fibers like tree roots and green twigs. It will surprise most to know this, but the pigment in their feathers (melanin) is brown; their startling blues are caused by scattering light through the feathers’ cells.
Through observation we are learning more about birds and how important they are as signposts of the health of our environment, and the good they do for our own mental and emotional well-being. And, we should be proud to be a Bird Town.
Go ahead: Set up a feeder; spend some time at a window to watch. The blue jays won’t complain much at all.
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is mikelunsford.com. Mike’s newest book, “This Old World,” is available in many local stores and at Amazon.com. To learn more about the Indiana Bird Trail, visit indianabirdingtrail.com. Learn more about the Wabash Valley Audubon Society by visiting facebook.com/wabashvalleyaudubon.
