There was quite a bit of anxiety created a fortnight ago by the dire forecasts of a blizzard that was to hit our area like a freight train. Although a lot of people were undoubtedly inconvenienced by the sloppy freezing rain and blowing snow that came our way, most I have spoken to think we got off rather easy, particularly when compared to what hit to the south and east of us.
Because I can clearly recall the “Blizzard of ’78,” I spent part of two days prior to the onset of the storm preparing for what I feared could turn out to be a real mess. I don’t have a back-up generator, so I made sure I had plenty of bottled propane for our cook stove, that I brought in extra wood and kindling for our fireplace, that all of our flashlights and lanterns were in working order, and that my book reading light was charged to full capacity.
By the evening of the tempest’s arrival, every faucet in the house was steadily dripping, and I had checked the condition of our furnace filters and gotten the family wagons parked under our barn roof with newly-oiled doors, just in case the ice was heavy. We had plenty of kerosene lamps in case our battery supplies ran low, too.
Of course, some people’s ideas about preparedness take things a bit too far; bread and milk supplies are ravaged at the supermarket; toilet paper disappears from shelves as if a wave of dysentery accompanies every cold front. I’d hate to think that we would be isolated in our home for an extra day or two and not already have a few extra cans of soup and a carton of orange juice ready as back-up; my wife plans her grocery shopping much better than that. I think we could last a good while with the food she has bought and stocked when the price was right.
In other words, we felt about as prepared as we could be for the onslaught brought on when Gulf moisture and Canadian air have an argument. Luckily, we never lost power and stayed warm and comfortable, the only inconvenience being a good bit of shoveling to clear our drive and walks of wind-blown drifts.
For those who had to be out in the mess — our electrical linesmen and mail carriers and everyone else who stocks the stores and drives the snow plows — or, simply had to be out in the storm to get to work, we appreciate your efforts.
One thing that both my wife and I kept handy were our “long johns,” our long underwear. I realize that perhaps that extra layer of protection against the cold isn’t nearly as fashionable as it once was, but we’re old enough to recall a few old-timers who advocated putting on their thermal underwear in the very late days of fall and keeping them on until the spring thaw.
My grandfather, a “rough old bird” if there ever was one, wore a union suit — a one-piece garment that buttoned up the front and had a “trap door” in the back. Whether he was basking in the heat of his coal-fired living room or out checking his trap lines along Spring Creek on the coldest of days, you could bet that he was wearing his. If I recall correctly, most of his union suits were cotton, but at least one — for the coldest of days — was wool, a thought that made my skin crawl a bit.
According to the “Farmer’s Almanac,” the term “long johns” may have originated with an English cloth and clothing manufacturer named John Smedley, who named his two-piece thermal underwear, not for himself, but for the famed boxer John L. Sullivan. Sullivan became well known for not only being the last of the bare-knuckle boxing champions, but also for entering the ring wearing only his underwear leggings. There are several other theories as to the term’s origin, including one that suggests the French, “longues jambs,” which translates to “long legs,” gave the garment its name.
Regardless of their origin, we are fans of long johns, wearing and washing them as needed on a rotating basis. There’s not too many winter walks along the road or into the woods without long johns being involved, and that includes a rather expensive silk-blend I ordered from a well-known catalogue outfitter that keeps me no warmer than the cheap cotton pair I bought on a farm store sale table.
Just last week, Joanie and I, a bit tired of being cooped up in the house while the wind blew and the snow piled up around us, decided we’d take a walk down the road. The temperatures had climbed into the upper 20s, and despite a brisk breeze, we pulled on our layers and wool socks and, yes, our long johns, and headed out, at first into a stiff southerly wind that took some time to get used to.
But the longer we walked, the more comfortable we became, and after we had made our turn back to the north and the wind was hitting our backs, we were absolutely toasty as we watched the sun gradually tumble in the western sky. We stopped a while in the middle of an otherwise deserted road to talk to our friend, Joe, who was out in his pick-up truck and in insulated overalls while others half his age were staying warm indoors. “It’s not bad after you’re outside a while,” he told us as steam rose from our collars.
As has become customary — particularly for Joanie — we added most of a mile more to our walk before we turned toward home. By the time we entered the mouth of our drive, the sun was pretty well down, and we noticed that it was no longer anywhere as comfortable as it had been just 15 minutes before; the tips of our noses were beet red, and our fingers had begun to ache a bit.
Later, after we’d slipped out of our walking shoes and gloves and scarves in a warm house, Joanie said she couldn’t wait for the spring when we could walk without worrying about slipping on the black ice or facing that rough wind.
I agree, but it sure beats a blizzard any day.
You can contact Mike at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are sold at many Wabash Valley stores and at Amazon.com.
