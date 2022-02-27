The Off Season: Notes on writing and reading…

A frequent reader of my stories, Reggie McConnell, often sends articles to me from “The National Review,” and even though I rarely thank him, I hope he knows I usually read what he sends despite not being the most conservative person around.
Just last week, Reggie sent a piece about writing and reading by Jay Nordlinger. He’s a wonderful writer and seemed to be speaking directly to me, perhaps most of all on that day because I had reason to agree with his every word about what writers often endure.
He wrote: “Sometimes writing’s easy, sometimes it’s hard. Sometimes it comes like a summer breeze, sometimes it’s a death march.”
That statement appealed to me because just as my inbox rang with the link to Nordlinger’s story, I was suffering from something that is a reasonably rare disorder for me. It’s not writer’s block, exactly; it was that I had few ideas that I really wanted to explore at the time. Perhaps I was mesmerized by the falling snow outside my big window; perhaps I was just being a bit lazy.
Ironically, on the same day that I read Nordlinger’s “Right Words” (which was published in the “Review” last October), I dropped everything I was doing (or not doing) and drove north a few miles to meet an old friend who had intrigued me for the past few weeks with emails saying he had a “gift” for me. He told me we could meet as he headed home from a doctor’s appointment, and seeing it has been a few months since I tore into a Christmas present — and I was getting precious little writing done — I said I’d be there.
I’ve known Steve Morris since high school, worked with him in the fast food business when I was yet to graduate and still thought a dollar an hour was pretty decent money. Over the years, I’ve watched him officiate, with great professionalism, what seems now to be a thousand games in three or four different sports; often, he’s in stripes, sometimes he’s masked and guarding his shins.
Like a few other friends of mine, he’s a devoted reader, and like Reggie, he also forwards good stories on to me, many of them coming from The Chicago Tribune, most of those dealing with books. I think he knows I am sated with politics after a single sitting through the national news but will sound off about my latest read until I’m nearly out of breath. In fact, we stood next to his car in a warming breeze and talked about what we were currently reading.
Steve has experienced a rebirth in his passion for books in the past few years. It is a condition that I hope many of us experience with age, because in a world that seems to be otherwise losing its mind, we can always choose what we read or don’t read, what we savor to the very end and what we decide to slam shut and return to the library unfinished.
I thought the sole gift Steve had was the brick-sized chunk of Amish-made fudge he handed to me as he stepped out of his car; and had that been it, I would have been happy; I began to contemplate sampling it as I drove home. But, he then reached into his back seat and handed me a nice poster of a snowy landscape, adorned with the words of a poem by Jim Coffman; the poet had signed it in the lower right-hand corner.
“I saw this and just thought of you,” Steve said. “It sounds like something you’d write after a walk.”
Coffman’s “Even From Here” made me want to sit down at that moment to write a feature that I run every March about saying goodbye to winter. I also told Steve that the poster’s photo truly reminded me of the hillside I used to sled on as a boy, and I drove away confident that I now had something to write about.
And that brings me a little closer to the end of this, the kind of story that Nordlinger says is either very much liked, or despised; a bit of the stream of consciousness that writers write just because they like putting words together. I found his advice heartening.
He says, “There are many, many choices in writing — good choices — and they face you every day, in a writing life.” He also says that as a writer, “You will have your appreciators, as well as your damners. Those appreciators are a balm. Write for them — if for no one else — and let the damners bark, to whoever’s listening.”
So, there you have it. Thanks to Reggie and to Steve, for whether this story made much sense, at least I got some black on white, which Guy de Mauppasant once said was the first thing writing requires.
Nordlinger, by the way — just before supplying an interesting list of books that young writers would profit from sampling — says, “My own pieces come out basically the same, whether they have tripped off my fingers or been struggled over. Isn’t that strange? The difficulty of the struggled-over ones is disguised (I think).”
I don’t think it’s strange, because this story was either one or the other.
