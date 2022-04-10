The Off Season: ‘Music makes you happy’

It is the human face, it seems to me, that music affects the most. I say that because I saw plenty of smiles and grins and dreamy glances at the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Adventures in Music” concerts last week at Indiana State University's Tilson Auditorium.
The performances, primarily aimed at the Wabash Valley’s fourth graders, but liberally open to just about anyone who wanted to experience the symphony, harkens back to days gone by and the New York Philharmonic’s Leonard Bernstein, a fuzzy black-and-white television, and the wonderful “Young People’s Concerts.”
Yet, THSO Artistic Director David Bowden added something that even the great Bernstein couldn’t top a lifetime ago: a nearly-uncontained joy for making music, listening to music, and encouraging others, especially young people, to make and listen to it too. “Music makes you happy,” Bowden told the children and their parents and teachers. “It is something we need in our lives.”
In a pair of nearly-hour-long sessions, Bowden, now in his 25th year at the helm of the THSO, did so much more than lead the musicians as they played for the students; he explained each of the orchestra’s instrumental families, encouraged interaction with his wriggling audience, led a sing-along of three patriotic favorites, and constantly moved on the stage; the intricacies of the triangle, the range of the bassoon, the beauty of the cello, all stops along the way.
Tilson was packed to the balcony for the first session, given for Vigo County schools, and half-filled for a second program for other Valley elementaries, including private and home schools. By the time the concerts were near their ends, a simple show of hands proved that the interest level in music among the local population had increased, including students who were just as fascinated by the glockenspiel and tambourine and tympani as they were by the French horn, the trombone, and the clarinet.
Aptly named, Lyric and Lark White, ages 11 and 9, were at the second session with parents Ryan and Autumn. Home schoolers who already play the piano (Lyric also plays the violin, and Lark plays the banjo), the girls sat in rapt attention as Bowden waltzed and clapped and cajoled his way through tantalizing bits of the overture to John Williams’ “Star Wars” film score, Rossini’s “Barber of Seville,” Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers” from the “Nutcracker,” Gliere’s “Russian Sailors’ Dance,” and many more.
The Whites, like so many others there, made the creative connection between listening and seeing and thinking. “I enjoyed Mozart's “A Little Night Music” most because it was a song I knew already, and because I like the violin,” Lyric said. Her younger sister added, “I enjoyed seeing the piccolo when they held it up because it was small, and I liked its high-pitched sound.”
Both girls, perhaps above all else, however, enjoyed meeting principal THSO harpist Harriet Moore when the concert came to a close. After the auditorium emptied, Moore graciously showed the sisters her beautiful instrument, which had been quite a hit with the audience in both sessions.
Terre Town Elementary teacher, Mandy Hazelwood, in her 13th year in education, found her students enthused by the performance too. “I have been able to attend the trip to the symphony for several years now, and always enjoy their performance. It is something new for my students to experience, and I love seeing the look on their faces during the first few notes of “Star Wars.” The trip provides the opportunity for students to see and hear all of the instruments played in the orchestra. Several said that they loved how each musician played their own short song when their instrument was featured. “Jaws” and “Harry Potter” were the top two favorites from the individual musicians.”
Leland Cotton, one of Hazelwood’s students, was impressed with Moore’s harp, as well. “It was pretty cool, and I really liked the ‘Star Wars’ theme song. I hope I can play up there one day and play the violin. I liked the sound of it. The snare drum was fast and it inspired me,” he said.
Another of Hazelwood’s students, Avery, enjoyed the concert because “…the notes are high and low and it is loud and then quiet,” while Brylin added that she liked how all the musical “…families blended together.” Oscar said, “My favorite instrument was the violin, and my favorite song was Mozart’s ‘Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.’ It was entertaining and awesome.” Aubri added, “The concert was amazing. My favorite instrument was the violin. I want to try the violin someday because I like the sound of it.”
Bowden, who has been “thrilled” to learn that a lot of local high school students have decided to “make music” over the years as a result of the “Adventures” concerts, knows that, “…learning the skill of making music is transformative for a child. Making music enriches a child’s life, trains the brain to learn, and teaches a multitude of life skills. Every child should have the opportunity to make music. Music is for everyone.”
And, perhaps above all else, it makes us happy.
