It may seem a selfish thing now, but I’m glad I shook Bill Engle’s hand at church a week before last; Bill passed away a few days later, and I don’t think I would have wanted to think that I had been in such a hurry to have walked by him and never spoken to one of the best men I’ve ever known one last time.
Bill was remarkable; he was a Parke County farmer most of his long life — except for the three years he was in France, then the Pacific, as a medic during and after World War II.
At 98, a survivor of a serious bout with COVID-19 over the winter and still in full possession of the powerful handshake he undoubtedly developed from decades of milking dairy cows, I guess about everyone in our little congregation thought he might very well outlive us all.
In the past year, we have lost other old friends, too, and Bill was not even the oldest. That was Dorothy Brown, who was past 100 when she died last October. Dorothy was a farmer’s wife and homemaker; she was sharp and well-read and clever, and she had the most wonderful habit of looking up — for she was tiny — right into my eyes whenever we spoke.
We lost Jim Trout too; Jim was 82 when he died on a trip to Florida this past winter. He was my father-in-law’s cousin, a Lincolnesque woodsman and mechanic who lost a few fingers to saws over the years, but whose wit and wry smile never failed him.
I remember the very last time I spoke with Jim, too. It was late December, and we stood just outside our church’s north doors. I told him I supposed we’d see him again about March or April, after he and his snowbird wife, Judy, came back home, and that I thought his rendition of “Silent Night” on his harmonica during the service was as good as ever. He said his ability to carry a tune wasn’t as good as it used to be, but he made up for it by being loud.
Besides Bill and Dorothy and Jim, we lost Minnie Nepote. too, but not before she also fought off COVID-19. Minnie, like Bill, had turned the corner on 98, and in many ways was as tough as they come.
Minnie’s mother died soon after she was born. She was one of 13 children in her family, and she outlived them all — through a depression, and a war or two or three, through over four decades as a widow, through the hardships of caring for her mother-in-law, who suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease, and with the worries that go along with raising a family. Even after all that, she became a caregiver for an older couple, one who was confined to a wheelchair. Her name and small stature belied how big she truly was.
Of course, there are stories to tell. We have wonderful memories of these four people, and I think that each of us knows we are fortunate to have known them —men and women of our strongest generation, people who led by example, who never complained, who gave their best, and expected those around them to give theirs. They simply loved living and didn’t want to give it up.
Bill never really retired from farming. Of course, he eventually rented out his acreage, but there were always apples to pick and sweet corn to plant, and tomatoes to watch ripening.
Despite failing eyesight and questionable hearing, he continued to bring his garden’s bounty to church to share with his friends, and I would have been hard pressed to have ever passed his house during daylight hours and not found him outside doing something, even if it was mowing his hilly lawn, which he did for the last time just a few days before he died.
Dorothy liked my stories; she used to tell me at church that she looked forward to her newspaper the next day and that my column would be a part of her breakfast.
Dorothy seemed, to me, to be one of the most observant people I ever knew, almost always touching my arm or grabbing my hand when she wanted to emphasize a point. She enjoyed seeing our grandsons in church with us on occasion, and once, just after a service and its hymns were over, she stepped up to my son, and even though she had to glance up even higher for him, she said that he needed to be sure to encourage the older of his two boys to play an instrument. Although I feel Daniel tends to appreciate drama even more than a tune, she simply said, “He has music in him.”
I first got to really know Jim when he came to my house one October day nearly 40 years ago to cut a sycamore tree, a big decrepit old thing that towered over the northwest corner of my house and kept me awake worrying anytime a wind came up.
I knew that Jim had cut trees since he was a young, young man, but I worried that he’d drop it in the wrong place, and I told him so. But he just grinned and kept chewing his gum and scratching his chin whiskers and said he would put stakes in the yard and fell the tree right on top of them. I told him I doubted he could do that, but, of course, he did it.
I also told him, confident in my youthful strength and stupid stubbornness, that if he’d cut the tree into pieces I intended to use an axe and a sledgehammer and wedges and split it all, and that I’d have it under my barn roof before the snow fell. He said it would take me all winter; I worked on it nearly every day, and finished in March.
Minnie always sat directly behind me, and on occasion I could feel her tug on a wayward collar or pick a bit of lint off my sweater; she never, ever stopped being a mother and grandmother, even if I wasn’t hers. She made a more-than-memorable chocolate mayonnaise cake and was frugal in everything she did, no doubt still recalling the years her own father mined the coal from the hillside behind their house. She knew what it was like to have lived from a garden, to scrimp, to get by.
For years now, I have kept a list of writing ideas on a notepad near my bed, and one column I have toyed with a while was to be about appreciating the smallest moments in my life.
One of the things I had written down was about Jim’s harmonica playing, and another was about Bill pulling zucchinis out of the trunk of his car to give to anyone walking past. Another, now that I think of it, could have been Dorothy chatting with the antsy children who ran the aisles of our church after the service; another, how Bill used to call Minnie “Grandma” when he helped her out of her seat.
No one should ever be able to convince us that expensive vacations and bigger houses, newer clothes and nicer cars, are the most important things. It’s the people that are in our lives.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are available in local stores and on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.