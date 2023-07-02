Although my big brother now has little recollection of it, my mom used to tell a story of the day he came running and screaming to our back step in tears, a blue racer in hot pursuit of the little guy in corduroy bibs. He had been playing on our hillside sand pile under a great oak, came face-to-face with the snake, and took off for the house.
Do blue racers actually chase people? According to Department of Natural Resources Interpretive Naturalist, and snake expert, Jarrett Manek, not really, but I’m sure he’d find people with similar childhood baggage who would disagree.
“They [racers] don’t actually chase people; it’s what we perceive. They will hold their ground, and most of the time they might come after you a bit and be inquisitive, but they’ll leave and not chase you down… black racers (found in Indiana’s southern regions) are, by nature, more aggressive,” Manek says.
And, he should know. With a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Indiana University (concentrating on ecology), the soon-to-be 50-year-old Manek has been with the DNR for 30 years, 24 of them full-time at O’Bannon Woods State Park near Corydon. He’s in charge of educational programming, field trips, special events, resource management, and, along with a host of other duties, manages the Nature Center there.
I met him as he presented his program, “Snakes Alive,” at the annual Hoosier Outdoor Writers Conference at McCormick’s Creek State Park in May.
Manek brought over a dozen live snakes to the event, including the four venomous species currently found in the state.
“Every snake is different,” Manek says. “Even king snakes and rat snakes have different temperaments. The snakes we have [for his program] have been in captivity for years. They’ve been acclimated and have tolerated people and being handled.” That being said, it should be noted that Manek handles the venomous snakes—the copperhead, the Eastern massasauga, the cottonmouth, and the timber rattler—with snake “sticks” (more of a hook) while wearing gaiters, and he reminds those watching that if a snake gets away from him to “not move.”
Manek knows that snakes have a real public relations problem, and nowhere is that proven more than through social media posts where, invariably, when someone asks for help identifying a snake, a typical reply reads, “It should be a dead snake!”
“From as far back as Biblical times, snakes have been seen as evil. Most folks still fear what is unusual and what is different,” Manek says. “Snakes have been in that category for a long time. They do provide a lot of rodent control, and if left alone, they will leave you alone as well.” In the wild, a Hoosier has a much better chance, Manek adds, of being hit by lightning than being bitten by a rattlesnake.
He says: “Snakes provide us with both a sense of fear and fascination. During my 30-year career, I have heard a lot of stories, comments and tales. Some have been true, and some have been farfetched. The interest with our visitors and our snakes has just increased over time. Snakes are definitely misunderstood by a lot of people, and if I can get across to one person at a time the importance that these creatures have in our environment, how to identify them, and how to respect them, as well as all of our wildlife, then I have done my job successfully.”
It’s a tall order, but through DNR programs like “Snake Week” (usually observed in April), Manek and state herpetologist, Nate Engbrecht, try to teach as many people as possible about the positives snakes bring to our lives. “It [Snake Week] is probably our biggest Facebook and social media-themed week every year,” Manek says. “We’ve found out that snake stories are a lot like fish stories. In our minds, the whole scenario of an encounter plays out a little differently than the reality.”
Although Manek spoke that day to people who spend a lot of time outdoors, some who fish and hunt, others who regularly kayak, canoe, and hike, very few were eager to touch even the innocuous snakes.
As he circulated the room with a milk snake or fox snake, a prairie king snake or blue racer, most recoiled a bit, some at the scent of the musk the snakes were producing. There are about 35 species of snakes in Indiana, and he was sure to bring his favorite along: an Eastern hognose.
“It is a funny snake. It will puff up and hiss, and it will flatten its head out like a pancake to even play dead. It comes in a variety of color phases, but rarely bites, is virtually harmless, and eats mostly frogs and toads,” he says.
“Probably the most common misconception about snakes is the fact that 99 percent of them that you see in the water are not the venomous cottonmouth,” he says. “What most folks see is the common water snake, which is harmless. There are a lot of wives’ tales and folklore about snakes, and mostly, that’s all it is. A lot of folks see snakes that can’t hurt you trying to mimic a dangerous snake. Whether it is shaking its tail in defense or using its camouflage to hide, most individuals see harmless snakes in Indiana.”
An experience in Manek’s childhood helped him develop his more generous understanding and interest of snakes. “I had very tolerant parents and brought home all sorts of creatures: snakes, turtles, frogs, and salamanders,” he says. “I wanted to understand them more in person than just reading about them in a field guide. I found a young snake which had gotten wrapped up in some scotch tape when I was about six years old.
“We took it into the local state park nature center at Clifty Falls, in Madison, Indiana. The naturalist there helped me out by removing the tape, took me under his wing, and then mentored me for many years.” Manek eventually became a part-time employee there, and worked at Hardy Lake Reservoir as a senior in high school. At first, he volunteered, and was then offered a job as a naturalist. “It was one of my dream jobs,” he says.
Manek has had a few “close calls” with venomous snakes and acknowledges that the chances of being bitten increase every time he handles one, but he continues to respect snakes, wants to help educate others, and is fascinated by an animal that deserves, perhaps more than anything else, our understanding.
I’m sure even my brother would agree.
