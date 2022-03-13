The Off Season: A month for wind and books and libraries

The wind has come to call this week. As if a blustery winter blowing out has not been enough, it appears as if spring is going to be blowing in just as hard; it has already taken a bit of my barn roof with it.
Just a few days ago — the eve of which I had gone to bed after witnessing a crescent moon and clear, calm skies — I woke up to find a few shingles off the roof of a small barn I built with a good buddy 20 years ago. The vast majority of the roof is still intact, but a single shingle must have been raised up just enough near a vent to catch a surprisingly strong overnight wind; it, and a few others around it, lifted off like brittle kites, much of their mess ending up in a gutter.
The spot is patched now, but I’m sure I’ll need to replace the whole roof sometime reasonably soon. Since the past couple of weeks have also spelled disaster for our old refrigerator, my truck is in need of repairs, and my wife had an unfortunate accident with her computer, we might as well add those old shingles to the casualty list too.
I was, however, reminded two Friday nights ago, when we attended the keynote for the 2022 “Big Read” at the Vigo County Library, that March is also National Reading Month, and despite the fact that every month in our house is a reading one, the special designation for March simply reminds us that no matter how much we have to spend on repairs — or how high a gallon of gasoline goes — I will still be buying books and heading into town to the public library to borrow more. The “Big Read,” of course, supplied us with a free featured book, Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.”
Tomorrow, I will be speaking to a class of high school sophomores about reading. Their teacher invited me in because she says that despite the group’s academic talent, they just don’t read very much; I am hoping to convince them to try a little harder. I guess our timing for March has been doubly appropriate, for the class is also just about ready to crack Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” a favorite book of mine, and one, that despite being over 70 years old, seems appropriate for the times in which we live. It too was a National Endowment for the Arts/Vigo County Public Library “Big Read” choice a number of years back.
I often write about reading and its importance, not just because it’s entertaining and helps an old man pass the cold windy hours of an Indiana winter, but because it is even more critical in this age of information — and misinformation — than ever before. While I have never read “Beloved,” I plan to now, and not just because it was a free book. If you don’t know already, “Beloved,” which won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, is a novel based on the life of escaped slave, Margaret Garner, who killed her two-year-old child rather than see her returned to a life of abuse in chains. It is, as VCPL Event Manager Sarah Trover says, “a hard book, because it deals with difficult subjects. But, it’s a book that needs to be read.”
Reading should never be used as punishment, although it can sometimes be difficult. A great read is one of the most entertaining things I can possibly think of, but we also need “hard” books in our lives, classrooms and homes. As we already know, it’s an easy thing to simply turn off the horrors of the news, to ignore the poverty down the street, to shut out or legislatively delete all that is unpleasant or uncomfortable.
Years ago, not long after I started in college, I was assigned Alvin Toffler’s “Future Shock” in a basic sociology class. Written over a half-century ago now, I considered it a hard book when I read it, mainly because we weren’t, and still aren’t, really taught to think much about the future. After all, we are hardly able to teach about the past without considerable argument.
One thing Toffler wrote stayed with me — which doesn’t say much for my attention span since his book is over 600 pages — yet I had to search for the quote to make sure it is correct here. Toffler said, “Future shock is the shattering stress and disorientation that we induce in individuals by subjecting them to too much change in too short a time.” I think that’s a perfect description of us right now.
I probably would never have assigned Morrison or Toffler to sophomores in high school, but Bradbury’s work — often banned, which is ironic because it is about the burning of books — is different. Through it, he warns of a future where reading isn’t allowed, because, as one of its book-burning “firemen” says, “Books are the loaded gun in the house next door.”
Bradbury paraphrases Boswell and Smith, Pope and Shakespeare in “Fahrenheit,” and he introduces us to unforgettable characters, the best of which lament the passing of a generation that venerated front porch conversations, social work, and homemade toys, but it is apparently his occasional slip of the tongue that gets him in trouble with censors. Yet, there he is, absolutely spot on when he says, “…books are to remind us what asses and fools we are. They're Caesar's praetorian guard, whispering as the parade roars down the avenue, ‘Remember, Caesar, thou art mortal.’”
Years ago, Ray Bradbury was interviewed about his writing life. He lamented a bit that he and his family had not had the money to send him to college, yet he came to consider it an advantage. “I didn’t go to college,” he said, “but when I graduated from high school I went down to the local library and I spent ten years there, two or three days a week, and I got a better education than most people get from universities. So I graduated from the library when I was twenty-eight years old.”
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website can be found at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books can be found at many area stores, at Amazon.com, and at the Vigo County Public Library. He will be signing his books at Off the Square Artisans in Rockville on March 26 from 12 to 3 pm.
