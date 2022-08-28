The Off Season: A golden, magical field of dreams

Already, we are seeing signs that summer can’t last forever. A field of sunflowers I stood near last week, at the height of its glory right then, reminded me of that melancholy fact as much as the foxtails near our back door and the earliest yellowing leaves that filter down into the woods in the breeze.
The field, one of four about a dozen miles east of our place, has been alive with activity in recent weeks, and not just with a multitude of bees, butterflies and moths. As I stood in the fading evening light, sometimes perched on the tailgate of my old truck to gain a better perspective with my camera, a parade of gawkers, mesmerized by the scene as well, ebbed and flowed past me, some drivers stopping for quick photos, others just idling through the dreamy landscape.
Sunflowers are magical, and fields of them more so. Although it was barley that Sting wrote of in his “Fields of Gold,” surely his line, “You'll forget the sun in his jealous sky/As we walk in fields of gold,” applies to those acres of sunflowers, as well.
I got that impression just a few days earlier when I took my wife and grandsons to the same spot, and I watched all three react as the incredibly yellow and green field waved at them in the wind while hosts of hover flies—also called flower flies and Syrphid flies—did their best to mimic the pollinating bees, despite being harmless to us. By the way, this particular field has been raised traditionally, but in it and the organically-grown fields nearby, the hover flies are helping the harvests; their larvae eat decaying vegetation, even harmful aphids.
As is often the case in a community as small as ours, I know the field’s owner and the farmers who tend to it. Linda Williams, whose children sat in my classroom years ago, says the field I’ve been watching was part of her family farm. Her niece—another former student—owns a field nearby, also planted in sunflowers, and Linda says she feels her parents, Norris and Joan Thompson, would have smiled knowing that so many people were enjoying them.
RDC Mace Farms—Rod, Derek and Clint Mace—has cultivated the sunflower fields, the organic acreage receiving only chicken waste and other natural fertilizers, while conventional applications were used on the others. Derek tells me that the organic sunflowers are a black oil seed that produces “high oleic oils,” used for human consumption in baking, spray coatings for crackers and cereals, and is used even in non-dairy creamers and many types of frying. A by-product of the sunflowers—DDG—is used in livestock feed. Other than having to purchase a special head for his combine, Mace says the sunflowers are raised like any other crop, their harvest’s outcome at the mercy of the wind and the rain.
By the way, sunflowers are harvested after the petals (the florets) have dried and fallen off, and when the back of the flower’s head (the inflorescence) withers and turns from green to yellow to brown. There is a delicate balance in allowing the flowers to properly dry and in losing a huge portion to the appetites of birds, raccoons, and squirrels. In particular, goldfinches, blue jays, and cardinals are prodigious consumers of the seeds, and to see them raiding fields can be a color photographer’s dream.
Three years ago, I wrote of another family of farming friends, the Peacocks, who literally planted their front yard in sunflowers, not for harvest, but for the sheer enjoyment of it. They encouraged me to come over to walk among the flowers, and one of my favorite photos—of a brown-winged and blue-eyed Northern buckeye butterfly sitting on a huge sunflower head—was the result. I am careful to mention here, however, that the fields I watch now are not to be encroached—the flowers are beautiful, but it is a farming operation nonetheless.
I went to the field last week hoping for a dramatic sunset, something most of the few preceding days had sadly lacked. A day of clouds and spitting rain had by dinnertime given way to enough sun in the west to encourage me to wolf down an early supper, load my cameras, and take off. When I emerged near the field from a canopy of trees, I spotted a young couple—Matt and Sarah Haltom, also former students—taking photographs of themselves and their baby along the southern edge, the sunflower heads pointed away from them to the east as if they chose to ignore visitors.
By the time it was dark, I was disappointed in having been rained on while a persistent bank of clouds left me with poor light and even poorer pictures. In the interim, I was passed by dozens of like-minded visitors, most who never left their cars and trucks or four-wheelers, a few who parked near the crest of a hill for a long look. I imagine that neighbors are a bit tired of the uninvited company, as one lone walker tersely reminded me as she passed by, but yet another stopped her truck just long enough to simply say in understanding why the invaders are there, “They’re beautiful, aren’t they!”
I packed my cameras in the quiet of the darkening field, my failing hearing picking up a light chorus of cicadas and crickets, both sounds the harbingers of the coming fall, now less than a month away. The sunflowers, their stalks already drooping a bit under the weight of their prodigious heads, are having their last hurrah, their best days already behind them.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike will be speaking and signing books for the Owen County Preservationists at the Tivoli Theater in Spencer at 6:30pm on Tuesday. His books are available at many Wabash Valley stores, and on Amazon.
