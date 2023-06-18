It might be that the best writers spend their spare time in deep thoughts, pondering life’s basic questions, exploring what it is that makes us tick, and why the human condition is so complicated. I, however, with no illusions of greatness, choose to celebrate ordinariness, the commonplace, the day-to-day rhythms of routine living.
I watched an interview that humorist David Sedaris gave on CBS a while back, and one thing he said stood out to me. He told his interviewer, “Every night, I’m on stage, and I look out and I see people and I want to say, ‘Why are you here?’ The thing is, I’m nobody. You know what I mean? Maybe what happens in the theatre is just a celebration of our shared ordinariness.”
There’s a lot of truth to what he said, and I have a perfect example of it: Nearly two weeks ago I spoke to a wonderful group of people at the Indiana Homemakers Extension conference in Noblesville. There were nearly 200 souls in the room at the time, and although I climbed the steps to the microphone with great trepidation, I looked out at the audience and immediately relaxed.
Every face in the crowd seemed to be wearing a smile, and I knew right then that everyone there wanted me to succeed. My topic for the day: “The Miraculousness of the Ordinary.”
The yearly conference, complete this year with a 1940s fashion show and a display room of quilts, was, I’m sure, a magnificent success with hundreds of recipes exchanged, memories recalled, and stories told. Homemakers, by nature, are comforting people, folks who want to make others happy. Their immediate friendliness that day put me at ease, and as I told them tales from childhood, of my parents and grandparents, and of growing up in the country, I sensed that many people in the room that afternoon were pleasantly recalling the days of their own ordinary upbringings, ones that included backyard clotheslines and open windows and home-baked pies. We were, after all, much more alike than different, and I knew that any group that raised money to give free books to kids, who built container gardens and followed genealogy and couponing, as they do, had no trouble in seeing miracles every day.
I wrote a story and employed the rather neologistic phrase, “miraculousness,” in 2014, but I didn’t create it; the British poet and novelist, Andrew Motion did. With it, he gave me the idea to write — often, I’m sure — about the simple, unplanned, and pleasant events of ordinariness, the feeling that Sedaris gets, and I got that day, by knowing that we are among strangers and friends at the same time.
It seems that we are bombarded daily now with each log-in, every social media page, virtually every television program, with the glorification of individuality, of stardom, of riches, of successes measured by the number of “likes” or thumbs-up, or compliments we receive. Despite that trend, my wife and I are trying as hard as we can to teach our grandchildren that often it is the simple pleasures that are the most memorable in life. If that makes us appear cheap or boring, even simple-minded, then that’s a risk we are willing to take.
Although Motion was giving advice to writers when he mentioned that they should “honor” the miracles we can find in ordinary things, I have found the term both applicable and satisfying in day-to-day life, particularly when I realize that the majority of the best memories I have are from instances of ordinary and unplanned living. The time I spent with my grandfather as we fished some nameless strip mine pond, a board game with my cousins that lasted into the wee hours of the night, the warmth of a small hand my 6-year-old daughter offered as we walked together, are examples that come to mind.
And, I have found miracles time and time again as I’ve hiked, most often alone, along some shallow creek or along a wooded green pathway, and an example of that came to me just a few days ago. I had gone to my favored spot on a sandbar I often walk, and although I was there for well over an hour, I really saw very little worthy of a photo, at least one I hadn’t taken before.
But, just before I left, and I was no more than 20 feet from my truck’s door, a zebra swallowtail, floated past my head to land on what appeared to be the only blooming plant in a sea of tangled weeds and grass, a flourishing spike of yellow wild parsnip. As if it knew I had put in a good amount of time in a sort of photographic dry run, it hovered about the plant for as long as I wanted to stand nearby and snap photos. I suddenly realized that had I been just a few seconds earlier I’d have missed the entire show.
The butterfly sighting, not uncommon here in the late spring and early summer, isn’t something I will tell my great-grandchildren about. It had about its character a familiar and ordinary beauty, one that I always look forward to seeing each year, and nearly expect to see at least once in the wild spaces I go.
But just then, despite a bit of the sweaty itch that comes from such a place, one that was as dry as dust from the droughty spring we’ve had, I knew I had been gifted something miraculous, something that lifted me toward home with a memory I can draw upon the next time I doubt that going to such an ordinary spot is worth the bother.
We all have those moments, and we need to celebrate them more often.
