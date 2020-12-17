Terre Haute recognized as official Bird Town Indiana

Indiana Audubon officially welcomed the city of Terre Haute as the 15th member on its list of Bird Towns this past week. Terre Haute with the help of the Wabash Valley Audubon joins the group of Indiana cities welcoming birders from all over.
Modeled after the “Tree City USA” program, Bird Town Indiana works with cities and communities to recognize the work and commitment by communities that plan, develop and implement bird conservation strategies and education on a local level.
Communities must meet a minimum of seven criteria to be considered for Bird Town status, including educational programming, conservation initiatives and governance related to birds and their protection. Town and city officials interested in pursuing Bird Town Indiana status can find the application at www.indianaaudubon.org/bird-town-indiana.
“With 2020 being the year of “staying at home,” birding is one hobby that folks can do outside by themselves or in a small family group,” says Cookie Ferguson, Bird Town Indiana coordinator. “Many birders travel around to see the state’s vast variety of birds and they look to towns with Bird Town status for that extra special something that draws those birds.”
To learn more about Bird Town Indiana or Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs near you, visit them on the web at www.indianaaudubon.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.