Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will hold two holiday concerts in December.
The college's Department of Music and Theatre will perform a band and choral concert as part of the institution's A.S.P.I.R.E. series.
The band concert, "Prelude to Christmas," is 7 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Cecilian Auditorium in the Conservatory of Music. A selection of Christmas music will be performed by the SMWC Concert Band under the direction of John S. McIntyre.
"A Collection of Carols" will be performed by the SMWC choirs at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at the college campus. The show, under the direction of Michael Boswell, will feature holiday songs and other choral works.
Both productions are free and open to the public. For more information, visit smwc.edu/events.
