Review: THSO season finale the epitome of teamwork

It was almost too much.
An impressive original overture by a mainstay musician of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, a stellar performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 by a young virtuoso headed for greatness, and a riveting rendition of Brahms’s Symphony No. 1.
Try this analogy: the April 30 season finale of the THSO was like sitting down for an appetizer of caviar blini, followed by chicken cordon bleu and – after a brief interval – rack of lamb.
But who in Tilson Auditorium could resist any course? Especially when the musical repast was served up by one of the most gifted and impassioned maestros to lift a baton.
Not surprising, Artistic Director David Bowden bid adieu to his 25th THSO season in grand style, commencing with a short piece composed by assistant principal violist Daniel Powers. A mere five minutes long, Overture for the THSO is rich with themes reminiscent of royal fanfares, Celtic dances, John Williams marches and (to one ancient ear) John Addison’s Oscar-winning score for the 1963 film, “Tom Jones.”
The orchestra then turned to Rachmaninoff and soloist Drew Petersen, a phenom still this side of 30. (Petersen began his performing career in Weill Recital Hall in New York’s Carnegie Hall. He was all of five years old.) Bowden advised the Tilson audience to relish the young man’s Terre Haute appearance because “soon we won’t be able to afford him.” The next 33 minutes affirmed that.
Unlike many concert pianists, Petersen is economical with his body. No flying arms, bouncing torso or swooping head moves. He allows his hands to deliver the fireworks and, boy, do they deliver.
The Second Piano Concerto — which did not come easily to Rachmaninoff — is one of the most popular compositions in the piano repertoire. It has been performed and recorded by scores of legendary musicians and several of its familiar themes have been “borrowed” for movies and Top 40 charts. Yet Petersen made it his own. His extraordinarily precise and clean touch on the keys actually prompted me to wonder if his Kawai grand piano was equipped with a microphone. It was not.
Because the piece is more soloist-accompanies-orchestra instead of the other way around, a conductor must spend considerable effort coordinating the two camps. Bowden, Petersen and the THSO musicians were the epitome of seamless teamwork.
Petersen executed the dazzling arpeggios as if he had four hands. His interpretation of the second movement, the gorgeous adagio sostenuto, was exquisitely sweet but not sentimental. He seemed to ask the orchestra, “Could you help me just float here in my own dream for a little while? I promise I’ll be back.” His THSO teammates obliged and he did, indeed, join them for the all-stops-out final movement — a combination of galloping horses, cascading waterfalls and Blue Angels flight exhibition. Of course the Tilson audience rocketed to its feet on the last note and demanded an encore, which Petersen produced: Chopin’s Etude in Ab.
Not a half-hour after that workout, the orchestra took the stage for the Brahms. Musicians and maestro alike looked and performed as though they’d just emerged from a great night’s sleep and a shower. True, Brahms is Bowden’s most beloved composer and the Symphony No. 1 is a marvel that took Brahms 21 years to complete, but … really? How anyone had the energy to tackle that 45-minute monument to artistic genius and perseverance defies belief.
Speaking of energy, not long into the first movement, a power outage plunged the entire auditorium into darkness. Bowden was undeterred and provided amusing patter while orchestra and audience waited. Soon, the lights and show soon went on.
That performance deserves its own rave review, but — profound apologies — space prohibits. My strong suggestion is visit THSO.org, click on Program Notes, read Dan Powers’s terrific summary and rest assured that Bowden and the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra fulfilled every wish Brahms could have harbored for his long-delayed symphony.
Stephanie Salter is a retired Tribune-Star columnist and live music devotee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.