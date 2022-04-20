Review: THSO makes magical movie music during Disney concert

For the better part of a century, Disney has delighted both young and young at heart with exquisite storytelling, memorable movie melodies and world-class production values. The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra brought those same qualities to the Tilson Hall stage earlier this month for “Disney in Concert: Magical Music from the Movies” in a performance worthy of a Disney cinematic score.
It was the THSO’s third performance in four days following a pair of morning matinees for young audiences. The youthful energy and enthusiasm from the back-to-back “Adventures in Music” concerts carried into the concert, as children took advantage of the temperate but breezy evening to run off some anticipatory energy on the plaza outside Indiana State University’s Tilson Hall.
Inside the sold-out 1,400-seat auditorium, the energy was palpable even as the buzzing crowd hushed and concertmaster Elina Rubio lead the orchestral tuning, with an exuberant cheer from an excited toddler somewhere in the balcony section prompting a wave of gentle laughter.
Conductor and THSO Artistic Director David Bowden boldly set the tone for the evening, leading the orchestra in a rousing medley of classic Disney melodies, covering vintage tunes from Aladdin to “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” and Peter Pan to Pinocchio.
All four of the talented featured guest vocalists — Aaron Phillips, Andrew Johnson, Lisa Livesay and Whitney Claire Kaufman — transitioned seamlessly from soloist to ensemble quartet and back again throughout the evening’s playlist. A visual montage of classic movie scenes and stills from iconic Disney films was projected on the big screen behind the orchestra, offering a captivating mix of orchestration, animation and singing for an immersive multimedia experience.
The THSO took full advantage of the opportunity to display its remarkable versatility in the Disney songbook, deftly handling the syncopated Calypso of The Little Mermaid’s “Under the Sea,” the hauntingly beautiful ballad of Pocahontas’ “Colors of the Wind,” the hypnotic and exotic Middle Eastern mystery of Aladdin’s “Arabian Nights,” and the rhythmic, jazzy swing of the Jungle Book’s “I Want to Be Like You.” In the latter, vocalist Phillips brought fantastic physicality to his madcap performance. A nice touch of humor, too, came during a Beauty and the Beast medley when, brought to tears as a purposeless “servant who’s not serving,” Phillips rested against the chair of a violinist who attempted to comfort him with the flourish of a handkerchief to dry his teary eyes.
A building, breathless run through Mary Poppins’ “Chim Chiminey,” “Jolly Holiday,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and the fast and frenzied “Step in Time” came just in time for a much-needed breather at intermission.
While the four Broadway vocalists seized their moments with collective and individual flair, the orchestra capitalized on its own opportunity to shine for the epic instrumental “Pirates of the Caribbean Suite.” With the talented vocalists getting well-earned respite in the wings, the THSO’s “solo” turn showed how truly good these talented musicians are.
Enough time has passed since this writer’s daughters finally stopped belting out Frozen’s “Let It Go” on an everlasting loop that the song could be appreciated once again.
The powerful playlist finale, a medley of memorable songs from The Lion King (“Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” etc.) brought the audience to its feet in rousing applause.
The longed-for encore wasn’t altogether unexpected. With song lyrics displayed on screen, Bowden encouraged the audience to join together for the eternal earworm “It’s a Small World (After All),” surely making the THSO concert the largest group karaoke sing-along in the Midwest for that night.
Finally, as it always must, the magical moment faded, and like dancing chimney sweeps fading into the darkness of a foggy London night, the crowd drifted off to streetlight-illuminated Terre Haute sidewalks, side streets and alleys, parking garages and parking lots, softly humming long familiar tunes.
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra returns to the Tilson Hall stage April 30 for Brahms & Rachmaninoff with pianist Drew Petersen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.