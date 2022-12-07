How do you keep ye olde annual holiday concert from becoming a predictable bore?
Ask David Bowden.
On Dec. 3, the artistic director of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra and 65 THSO musicians put on a clinic in transforming the often-moribund art form into entertainment dynamite. Bowden’s program selections challenged, surprised, delighted and elevated the sold-out audience in Tilson Auditorium.
For good measure, guest artist Caroline Goodwin joined in, singing her young heart out for legions of hometown fans. Along with chestnuts such as “The First Noel” and Schubert’s “Ave Maria,” Goodwin performed “Rejoice Greatly” from Handel’s Messiah and two Hanukkah songs — which she sang in Hebrew.
The product of Vigo County public schools, Goodwin graduated from Indiana University and is working on her master’s degree at IU’s Jacobs School of Music. Her sights are rightly set on an opera career — the Handel alone proved she has those chops — and yet she displayed a broad range of vocal styles throughout the evening, equally at ease in the genres of Broadway, jazz and even blue grass.
After Goodwin’s THSO performance last December of “Adele’s Laughing Song” from Die Fledermaus, many people predicted she would be going places. A year later, as she reprised that aria, the effect of her IU studies was obvious. Her instrument has matured and her stage presence is refined. Unlike so many young operatic ingénues, she also knows how to dress like a seasoned pro. Her one-shoulder silvery gown and sparkling rhinestone earrings managed somehow to look dazzling, elegant and comfortable.
Not that the lyric soprano needed extra motivation, but it did happen to be her father Pat Goodwin’s 50th birthday, and he couldn’t have asked for a better gift.
Whether she was nailing a high D-flat at the end of “O Holy Night” or cruising beautifully through her lower register in the Hanukkah medley, Goodwin was in nearly total command of her voice throughout the night.
As for her articulation of lyrics…in the Strauss piece, Adele sings, “My diction is perfection,” and indeed so was Goodwin’s. The audience actually understood every word and laughed at the jokes Adele cracks to the Marquis.
Bowden and the wonderfully crammed stage of musicians delivered not a single dud. Even the audience sing-along (beloved by many, dreaded by more than a few) was brief and crisp with four tunes arranged by composer-in-residence Dan Powers. Among the most thrilling offerings of the night (in order of appearance):
- The final section of a Russian Christmas suite, composed by Alfred Reed and transcribed for orchestra by Clark McAlister. “Cathedral Chorus” was so sumptuous and majestic, it was easy to imagine a procession of not only the Ecumenical Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church but the Czar as well.
- “Frosty All the Way.” A Big Band version of the 1950 Gene Autry hit, with an arrangement by Texas composer Ed George, this Frosty was smokin’. A fine solo by principal trombonist Randy Mitchell helped evoke memories of the great Stan Kenton bands at their peak.
- Speaking of trombones, “Bugler’s Holiday.” Bowden concocted a clever and funny horn-off between the trumpets and ‘bones for Leroy Anderson’s popular piece, which the maestro renamed “Bungler’s Holiday.” Supposedly tired of being eclipsed, trombonists Mitchell, Norm Hanson and Matt Fowler interrupted the trumpet trio of Jay Ellsmore, Eric Rodriguez and Saori Kataoka, boasting that they could do a better, faster job. Both sides won.
- “Symph Hanukkah,” by contemporary California composer Peter Jaffe. Sweeping and cinematic, it was fired by a Jewish passion that ended with all the THSO musicians shouting, “Hey!” Next time Bowden programs this one, the audience should join in on that final cheer.
- The Czech carol “Little Drummer Boy.” This work can be brain numbing, but Bowden’s choice of an arrangement by Memphis musician David Shotsberger produced a jazzy, bluesy, rocking number that nearly blew the ceiling out of Tilson. Mark Stempel did the honors on the drum kit.
This was followed by one of the great arrangements on the planet of “Stille Nacht” or “Silent Night” by Chip Davis, founder and leader of Manheim Steamroller. It began with the pristine, plaintive sound of a cello and piano and spread through the orchestra in a lush, melancholic and poignant progression. A toy piano at the work’s end underscored a deep, universal longing: to sleep in heavenly peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.