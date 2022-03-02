Review: Informal THSO concert brings classics to modern audience

Live music fills the air of bars and clubs across Terre Haute on any given Saturday night. But it was rarified air at the Terre Haute Brewing Company last Saturday as the sweet strains of symphonic strings and winsome woodwinds filled the house for the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s Beethoven and Brews concert.
Part of the THSO’s popular Chamber Concert Series and a charming, intimate affair compared to the full orchestra’s grand concert hall performances, the evening saw a steady rotation of talented chamber ensembles take to the THBC stage for performances of Beethoven and Haydn pieces.
A packed crowd filled the THBC’s long, low event space, exposed brick walls and hanging string lights adding to the barroom ambience. Stocked with servings of salty snacks, tall pub tables and tastefully covered straight tables nestled around the stage, while rows of chairs filled the back of the room.
The stage itself, modest by orchestra standards but sizable for brewhouse norms, was illuminated by the soft glow of LED spotlights in pastel hues of emerald and violet. A pair of tall, shaded table lamps resting atop wooden crates flanked the small groupings of musicians on stage. While mildly distracting to the visual scene, a sporadically flickering spotlight toward the left side of the stage played into the brewhouse aesthetic.
Several musicians took the opportunity to exchange their typical black-and-white concert attire for clothing with a bit of subdued color.
Soft chatter and occasional laughter from the adjacent barroom accentuated the cozy, informal setting and distinguished the evening further from the more traditional concert hall affair.
The evening opened with a string quartet performing Haydn’s Opus 20 No. 2 in C major. From the opening moderato, the richly layered piece ranged from delicate, intricate interplay between violins, viola and cello, moved to the gracefully transitioning adagio, flowing easily from bold, powerful bombast to delicate whisper to mournful in short order, and finishing with the frenetic frolic of the movement finale, fugue a quattro soggetti (loosely translated as “escape of four objects”).
“It’s a little less formal,” THSO Executive Director Sammy Johnson-Helms acknowledged of the format afterward. “It’s nice to break that fourth wall in that kind of a venue — like the musicians were a band performing a set in a bar.”
A highlight of the evening was a pair of movements from Beethoven’s Trio in C Major, Op. 87 performed by a delightful woodwind trio comprised of two oboes and an English horn. The piece’s allegro movement features extended strands of melodic expression requiring extraordinary breath control for prolonged periods, which the trio aptly mastered.
Charged with playful whimsy, the performance prompted a short but exuberant burst of applause from the back of the room mid-movement, eliciting kindly titters from the bemused crowd, who no doubt shared the enthusiastic, albeit premature, display of approval.
Taking the stage next was a quintet performing a sextet, Beethoven’s Sextet in E-Flat Major, Op. 71. Originally written for two clarinets, two horns and two bassoons, a popular grouping in the composer’s day when chamber ensembles performed in homes, the arrangement was performed by an ensemble consisted of oboe, clarinet, bassoon, flute, and horn, the latter brass instrument adding baritone weight to the contralto woodwinds.
Concluding the evening was a wonderful string quartet performance of Beethoven’s String Quartet, Op. 18 No. 1 in F Major. Full of wit and pleasant surprise, the elegance of the piece eventually rolled to a barreling, raucous climax, stamping an emphatic, satisfying finale on the unique musical experience.
The THSO’s venture from the formal concert hall is part of a larger movement to introduce classical music to a broader audience and find ways to tap into new demographics. In recent years, the THSO has performed in several venues outside its Tilson Auditorium home and alternate Hatfield Hall. As part of COVID-preventative measures during the height of the pandemic, the THSO performed in virtual concerts online, outdoor concerts at the riverside Fairbanks Park amphitheater, and in the spacious auditorium of Maryland Community Church. But even before the pandemic, the orchestra sponsored a Valentines-themed performance in the Terre Haute Brewing Company in February 2019.
“It’s about community outreach and reaching a different audience,” Johnson-Helms explained, estimating nearly half of those in attendance Saturday were new to the local symphony orchestra scene. “That’s really exciting for us. I don’t think classical music belongs just in the concert hall; I think all different audiences should enjoy it. It was great to see some unfamiliar faces.”
Times change, and the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is finding ways to change with them, bringing timeless music to modern audiences.
The THSO’s next performance comes March 5 at Hatfield Hall, with Classic Innovations, another installment of the Chamber Concert Series. Tickets are available online at thso.org.
