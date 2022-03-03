Retracing a bygone era's impact, minus the myths

The 10-day “Dodge City Days” festival often draws more than 100,000 people to that Kansas town, fabled for its 1800s-era “Wild West” reputation as a lawless haven for gunslingers, brothels, saloons and characters like Wyatt Earp, “Doc” Holiday, and the fictional Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty.
This year, that frontier outpost of 27,555 residents is marking the 150th anniversary of its founding with a year-long celebration of “the wickedest little town in the West,” as Dodge City’s official website puts it.
Its history is part of its character, even if the town’s present-day economy features two large meat-packing plants along with Old West tourism.
Terre Haute has its own wild past. That early 20th-century era is captured in a new book by Vigo County historian Tim Crumrin and a new companion exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum. The History Press released Crumrin’s book, “Terre Haute’s Notorious Red-Light District,” on Feb. 21. Crumrin also spoke to a large crowd at the debut of the museum’s “Vice and Virtue” exhibit on Jan. 29. The book and museum exhibit deal with Terre Haute’s decades as a “wide-open” city, when bordellos, gambling, bootlegging and Prohibition-era speakeasies were permitted to operate.
Crumrin acknowledges, “It’s a bygone era, like the ‘Wild West’ boom towns.” As a historian, he believes those stories should be told, accurately.
“You can’t run away from the past,” he added. “Actually, I think Terre Haute should do more to embrace it.”
Crumrin researched newspaper reports, census rolls, city directories, police logs, transcripts of interviews from the early 1980s and early 2000s with public officials and brothel operators through the Vigo County Oral History Program and the Vigo County Public Library, previous books, and present-day interviews with relatives of madams. Such study and the retelling history has filled Crumrin’s adult life.
The 68-year-old West Terre Haute native worked for a quarter-century as historian at Conner Prairie Museum in Hamilton County and received the Eli Lilly Lifetime Achievement in Indiana History Award in 2014. He and his wife, Robin, moved back to Terre Haute seven years ago. Since then, he’s become the official Vigo County historian, after Mike McCormick stepped down, and has penned six history books. Like those, Crumrin wanted to paint the picture of “Terre Haute’s Notorious Red-Light District” as it was.
His book tells “the story factually, instead of all the myths and rumors,” he said.
West End met demise in ‘70s
One exaggeration Crumrin clarifies is the number of brothels that operated on Terre Haute’s “West End.” The district’s peak era came from 1906, when Terre Haute’s Common Council actually set its boundaries, until 1917 when the United States entered World War I. Records indicate nearly 60 brothels 750 and 900 prostitutes operated in the West End, which the council designated as the area bordered by the Wabash River on the west, Fourth Street on the east, and from Cherry Street north to Eagle Street. Madame Edith Brown became a local legend as proprietor of increasingly larger and fancier houses on North First, then Mulberry and finally Eagle streets.
Those peak red-light district numbers are about 25% smaller than most early 20th-century claims. The district’s busyness continued in waves, with gradually diminishing numbers, through both world wars, the Depression and Cold War days, until urban renewal projects led to the houses’ being demolished in 1971 and ‘72, when civic leaders rebranded Terre Haute as “Pride City.”
The awareness by public officials of the vices — gambling and bootlegging included — ongoing in Terre Haute’s red-light district wasn’t exaggerated, though. After all, the district’s south edge began just a block from the Vigo County courthouse.
“You cannot have that sort of thing without it being protected,” Crumrin said.
City election cycles often included crackdowns by police. “Every mayor would say they were going to clean up the red-light district, and there would be a few arrests,” Crumrin said. “But after those, things went back to normal.” The West End voting bloc could decide local elections, so politicians sought support there.
The brothels also added profits to local businesses. Proprietors and the women they employed became steady customers of grocery, furniture, clothing, jewelry and drug stores — “a boon to the Terre Haute economy,” as Crumrin put it.
Along with its seedy nature and a system of public corruption that generally perpetuated it, the West End also was “a community,” Crumrin explained. The historian wanted the book to humanize its residents. Average people also had homes there, where rents were cheaper. The brothels’ women and their neighbors contributed to fund drives for charity projects throughout the city. While “a good portion” of the prostitutes had alcohol or drug addictions, others often were supporting families, either in Terre Haute or elsewhere, especially during the Depression, Crumrin said.
“I wanted to make people see, this was the way they survived. To them, it was a job,” Crumrin said. “That’s what I really want to get across, that people not look at them like lepers.”
Capturing the history
The historical museum’s “Vice and Virtue” exhibit, on display through June, features photos and relics from Terre Haute’s past “Sin City” days. A 1906 city police logbook charts monthly arrests for various crimes, including 17 for prostitution. A timeline follows the course of the red-light district from its designation in 1906 through its demise in the 1970s.
The exhibit fills a room on the museum’s second floor. Given the facility’s family-friendly status, parents of young children can easily bypass the “Vice and Virtue,” if they choose, said Suzy Quick, the museum curator. The general community can discern the city’s progress since the “Sin City” era by viewing the displays, which also include the “virtue” — HELP, the Housewife’s Effort for Local Progress women’s reform group, and the Friendly Inn, Terre Haute’s first social services and welfare hub.
All sides of that time period get attention in the exhibit.
“As a museum curator, I consider this a part of history,” Quick said. “We didn’t write. Terre Haute wrote it. I believe it’s important to tell these stories, because it helps explain how we got to where we are.”
Marylee Hagan expressed a similar outlook. Hagan served as the museum’s executive director for 25 years, and portrayed Madame Brown, as a historical figure, at community events throughout those years. She teamed with Sister Ann Casper of the Sisters of Providence in “The Madame and the Saint” program, with portrayals by Hagan of Brown and Casper of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin.
“It was amazing, the parallels in their lives, even though they were in different professions,” Hagan recalled.
She occasionally fielded calls from people criticizing the idea of depicting Brown and those bygone days of Terre Haute. “I’d tell them, ‘History is history. We don’t make it. We just report it,’” Hagan said.
Retracing that history illuminates the positive changes Terre Haute has made since, downtown and beyond.
“I’m so excited about what’s happening in this town,” Hagan said. “We’ve moved past that era.”
