If word of mouth is truly the best advertising, Terre Haute faces an uphill battle.
A community census conducted last April by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce included 683 residents of Terre Haute and Vigo County, plus 470 high school students, 115 college students, 51 visitors and 179 folks from elsewhere in west-central Indiana. Of the 1,498 total respondents, 69% were women. All gave their views of life in and around the Queen City of the Wabash in the community census unveiled this month at the Chamber’s mid-year status update of its “See You in Terre Haute 2025 Community Plan.”
The residents surveyed mostly like living here … sort of.
A majority of the Terre Haute residents somewhat or completely agreed that the community is improving, diverse, an affordable place to buy a home and safe. When asked to rank on a 1-to-10 scale how satisfied they are living here, residents gave an average assessment of 6.3, fairly positive.
But when asked how likely they were to recommend a friend or relative move here, just 9% said they would.
Wow. That’s not even half-a-star on Yelp.
Even 30% of the visitors said they’d recommend Terre Haute as a place to live for a friend or family member. And though they were asked slightly different questions, 28.6% of Vigo County high schoolers said they planned to be living, working or studying locally in five years, while 30% of the college students said they’d recommend a high school senior to attend a Vigo County college. Those aren’t blockbuster approval ratings, but they’re a lot better than 9%.
Do residents really believe a newcomer would ultimately find Terre Haute’s glass to be half (or even 91%) empty?
“In every community, your residents are going to see the flaws more so than outsiders,” said Josh Alsip, the Chamber’s director of community engagement. “We have that low overall self-esteem here. But residents really do think things are getting better.”
That would see to be a true ray of hope. Indeed, 65.2% of city and county residents either somewhat or strongly agreed the community is changing for the better.
On that point, Hauteans may resemble a lot of other Americans. About two-thirds of Americans said their cities were improving, according to a 2015 Heartland Monitor poll, a survey of 1,000 people nationwide conducted by Allstate and the National Journal, a public policy publication. A Pew Research Center poll in 2018 showed that 79% of Americans were satisfied with the quality of life in their communities.
So, the average Hautean’s life-in-Terre Haute satisfaction rating of 6.3 out of 10, and the 65.2% view of the town changing for the better, matches America.
Is it possible the reason so few would then pitch Terre Haute as a place to live for friends or family stems from this town’s pesky, late-20th-century low expectations? You know, the old “we’re-not-Bloomington,” “we’re-not-Fort-Wayne,” “we’re-not-Lafayette,” “this-is-Terre-Haute, remember?” stigma from the bygone days of “the smell” and “Nowhere USA.” In reality, that mentality seems to be fading here as generations change.
Hauteans might figure they’ve got a good thing going here and don’t want to share the secret. Or, maybe most of their friends and family are already here.
The most important long-term element of the community census are the future intentions of high school and college students. Terre Haute, with its population under 59,000 for just the second time since 1910, needs more of them to stick around after graduation.
Among local high schoolers, 40.8% somewhat or strongly agreed that they’d consider living, taking a job or attending college in Vigo County after graduation. A virtually identical 41% said they somewhat or strongly disagreed with such an idea. And, 18.2% were undecided.
As for the college students, 35.5% said they plan to live or work in west-central Indiana, while 37.6% say they’ll leave and 26.9% are undecided.
Indiana State University is a significant draw of residents to Terre Haute, whether it’s to study or work on the campus, said Tom Steiger, an ISU sociology professor who led quality-of-life surveys of the Terre Haute community from 1995 to 2007. The top motivation for people to move or remain here, though, has traditionally been family connections, he pointed out. Without familial ties, local college graduates would most likely need an available job in their field of study to keep them in the area.
Steiger suspects that at least half of the visitors surveyed in April’s community census came to see relatives, which makes their 7.4 out of 10 rating for the quality of their stay understandable.
In the ISU sociology lab’s quality-of-life surveys in the ‘90s and early 2000s, Terre Haute residents were generally satisfied with their lives. Their length of time as a Hautean also affected their level of satisfaction, Steiger said. The ISU lab surveys showed folks who’d lived here the shortest amount of time were less satisfied than long-timers.
Those surveys included demographic details such as age, race, occupation, and asked about their satisfaction with various aspects of the community such as parks, schools and public services. The results showed a conservative population that was satisfied with the status quo. The only major change residents wanted, Steiger said, was in the labor market — higher pay.
That overall preference for the status quo, he explained, “makes things difficult to change.”
The Chamber intends to conduct the community census every sixth months, with the next one coming in October, Alsip said. The surveys are intended to help track how people are feeling about the community as changes come, such as the opening of the east-side casino, the degree to which the new downtown convention center stirs more business and foot traffic, and quality-of-life projects in the works.
Alsip is optimistic. “I think we will see more people wanting to move here,” he predicted, “and see more residents be proud of the progress being made.”
And maybe they’ll tell a friend.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
