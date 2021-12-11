At Monday’s Vigo County School Board meeting, the public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed closing/repurposing of Meadows Elementary.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. at West Vigo High School.
A school consolidation committee is recommending that Meadows Elementary be closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year and repurposed for other programs. The administration proposes that the school be repurposed as a VCSC Learning Lab.
For 2022-23, the building could potentially house programs such as the NEAT Experience and Let’s Get Real/Biztown (Junior Achievement programs) and it could serve as the hub for the elementary virtual school program.
It could house adult education, a construction trades classroom, an agriculture class, full-day prekindergarten classes and a classroom for high school students to take an Early Childhood Education pathway course in conjunction with the Pre-K program, officials said during a recent presentation.
In 2023-24, potential uses could include the district’s secondary virtual program.
It also could serve homeschooled students by working with homeschool networks, such as providing teachers for certain subjects.
Planning for the use of Meadows as a learning lab is in the early stages, Karen Goeller, VCSC deputy superintendent, said on Dec. 1.
Meadows will continue to provide space for the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, which offers after-school and summer programs there.
A strategic plan adopted in January 2020 called for two elementary schools to be closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year and a third to be closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Deming and West Vigo Elementary schools were closed last year and have been repurposed — Deming as an early learning center and West Vigo as the district’s administration building.
High school facilities
The school board also will take steps that pave the way for a final high school facilities project and possible referendum.
The board will be asked for permission to advertise and conduct public hearings regarding a proposed project — should the administration recommend a final project to move forward. Hearings would take place Dec. 27 and Jan. 10.
The purpose of the hearings “is to give taxpayers the opportunity to offer support for or objections to the projects,” according to the agenda item.
“There will not be any sort of announcement about a specific high school option Monday,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “By the hearing, we will have a specific project. But we are still analyzing data to see what our community wants and we’re still talking to some constituent groups about what direction the community wants to go.”
There will be no narrowing of the three options Monday, he said.
On Jan. 10, the board would take further action necessary to place the referendum question on a public ballot — should the administration recommend, and the board approve, one of the options.
Actions Monday are steps necessary to proceed and meet legal deadlines.
All three options would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses — with two options calling for new construction/renovation and the third calling for new schools at each campus.
Option 1 calls for new academic spaces at North, South and West Vigo high schools and renovated non-academic spaces. It calls for a $160 million referendum for new spaces and $100 million using existing debt service for renovation projects over time.
Option 2 calls for the same construction elements as Option 1, but with a $260 million referendum for new academic spaces and renovated non-academic spaces, with all three schools done at the same time.
Option 3 calls for new schools on current campuses at North, South and West Vigo and involves a $333 million referendum.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
