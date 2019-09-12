Popular Indy singer DeVoe among highlights of this weekend's Blues at Crossroads

An early-1990s microphone exemplifies Jennie DeVoe’s talent.
The mic’s a keepsake now. DeVoe’s husband, Rob, gave it to her as a gift, in recognition of her natural gift — a powerful singing voice.
A pivotal moment in 1992 led to his gesture. Rob and Jennie were dining with his work friends, who also played in a band together. The friends casually mentioned their female lead singer had quit. They were looking for a replacement and asked the DeVoes to spread the word.
“I said, ‘I can do that,’” Jennie recalled Tuesday by phone. “And I just remember my husband saying later, ‘Why did you bring that up tonight?’”
He had no idea she sang with a few bands years before as a teenager. His work friends had no clue, either. Yet, she soon debuted with their band at A Hard Day’s Night Cafe in Indianapolis, belting out songs onstage as Rob marveled, watching from the crowd. “It was something I’d put in a jar,” she remembered, “and it was punching its way out.”
That’s when Rob bought Jennie the microphone.
Today, she’s one of Indiana’s most popular performers with 11 albums, a Billboard songwriting award, a busy gig schedule and a home in Indy with Rob and their dogs.
On Saturday night, DeVoe and her band perform in a prime-time at the 19th annual Blues at the Crossroads festival in downtown Terre Haute. DeVoe’s band starts at 9:15. They last played Terre Haute’s Blues fest in 2012. “It’s one of our favorites,” DeVoe said.
She also may be the only Blues fest performer in its history to be the subject of a book. Longtime Muncie columnist John Carlson chronicled the life of DeVoe, who grew up in a Lutheran family in that central-Indiana city. Carlson’s book, “Jenny DeVoe on the Record: Life, Music and Elvis Dust,” contains 268 pages in a paperback released in July.
Humbled and apprehensive about the idea at first, DeVoe wound up impressed, especially by Carlson’s interviews with people who’d touched her life. It took the onus off her, alone. And it was a reminder.
“In a great way, it made me appreciate all the things that I’ve been through, obstacles that I’ve gotten over, and that I’m still doing what I’m doing,” DeVoe said.
If not for her gumption in that restaurant conversation, her singing career may never have happened. She and Rob had graduated from Ball State University, and she’s written off music as a “pipe dream.” It was time to get a job and get on with life, a pragmatism that was “part of the Midwestern Lutheran girl that I was raised as,” she said.
Another trait, DeVoe’s “self-assuredness,” won out, though.
She didn’t merely sing. After writing short stories in college, DeVoe began writing her own songs. Now, 90 percent of the numbers DeVoe and her band perform are her originals. They fit her smoky, spirited voice. A good example is “Listening to the Rain” from her latest album, “The Bristol Sessions,” recorded in England with producer John Parish, who’s guided projects such as Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”
“I been listening to the rain, ‘cause the rain sounds just like you, like a whisper right beside me, quiet but it’s true,” DeVoe sings with a misty delivery.
She’s mastered the art of shaping her voice to a song’s mood. “I feel my voice has widened over the years and has more interesting aspects,” DeVoe said. “It’s a little more mature, but my writing is a little more mature, too.”
An avid fan of Bonnie Raitt and Etta James, DeVoe has noted how they also adapted their voices over time. DeVoe also loves covering songs by the athletically-voiced former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant. As for herself, DeVoe said, “I still feel like there’s some youthfulness in my voice.”
Blues fest fans on Saturday will get a 75-minute dose of her sound, a seamless blend blues, folk, funk and soul. They’ll likely hear DeVoe’s most popular blues compositions, such as “Do Me Wrong” and “Born To Be Bad.” The latter comes from her first album and maintains a spot on her set lists, especially at blues events such as last month’s Bayfront Blues Festival in Minnesota and the Waukesha Blues Fest in Wisconsin.
There’s a spunk in her earliest songs. “Some of them are kind of cocky and maybe a little bit pretentious,” DeVoe said. Others like “How I Feel,” which won her a Billboard Best Pop Song songwriting award in 2004, evolves at each show. “I look for a different meaning in it each time,” she said.
With 30 newly written songs ready, DeVoe plans to release another album next year. It will be the latest step on a path that leaves her grateful for the voice she unveiled in that first gig all those years ago.
“I say a prayer of thanks for it every day,” she said. “And I say a prayer every day for just what I’m doing. I’m really lucky.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
