There is something so powerfully honest about Thornton Wilder’s writing that we should be frightened by it, comforted by it too, even now, nearly a half century after his passing.
Wilder — who won three Pulitzer Prizes as a playwright and a novelist — is looming large in our community this year as his timeless “Our Town” is the featured book of the “Big Read,” brought to the Wabash Valley once again through the partnership of the Vigo County Library, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Arts Midwest.
“I know that every good and excellent thing in the world stands moment by moment on the razor-edge of danger and must be fought for,” Wilder wrote in “The Skin of Our Teeth,” for which he won his third Pulitzer in 1942. He is a most quotable writer, as relevant today as he was 78 years ago, when he penned those words.
At first glance, “Our Town” may seem so haplessly outdated and simplistic that we might underestimate both its emotional heft and quiet wisdom. After it was first staged in 1938 some critics panned it; yet it has endured, a short and easy read that has been included in high school literature texts for decades. Perhaps it is more potent now than ever before.
Set in fictional Grover’s Corner, New Hampshire, from 1901-1913, “Our Town,” is presented in three acts on a stage so sparsely supplied of props that most of its cast members are required to mime their actions; there is no opening or closing curtain. Its central character is simply called “Stage Manager,” and he ambles through the entire production, directing those who watch or read it with back stories, necessary details, and needed asides. It is his voice that plays the loudest and longest in my head.
The genius of “Our Town,” however, is not merely through what it shows when performed, but by what it forces us to contemplate. Playwright Douglas Margulies says in the foreword to the Harper Perennial edition that local readers will receive: “I was so mesmerized by its subversive power, so warmed by its wisdom, so shattered by its third act, that I couldn’t believe it was the same play I thought I had known since childhood.”
Me either. In all my years in an English classroom, I never taught the play, although I did read it years ago when I was in high school. Reading it again now brings home its lessons about life’s gifts, and its costs.
Library Project and Event Manager, Sarah Trover, says bringing “Our Town” to our communities, “…provides the opportunity to both reflect on the past and challenge what we want of our future.”
“Wilder provokes the reader to consider contemporary, everyday life. This opens a powerful dialogue on what facets in our life are important. While nostalgic, ‘Our Town’ challenges the reader to consider how little life has changed since the early 1900s. The desire for connection, love, and companionship has stayed the same,” she says.
Like Margulies, I too was most touched by the play’s third act, and suggest that you have a bit of patience as you wait for it. Filled with so many universal truths that readers gain a sense of solidarity and unity with others; parts of Act III clearly remind me of Edgar Lee Masters’ “Spoon River Anthology,” written over 20 years earlier.
Wilder’s greatest strength is that he writes about what we have in common with one another, as when the Stage Manager says: “Now there are some things we all know, but we don’t take’m out and look at’m very often. We all know that something is eternal. And it ain’t houses, and it ain’t names, and it ain’t earth, and ain’t even stars… everybody knows in their bones that something is eternal, and that something has to do with human beings…There’s something way down deep that’s eternal about every human being.”
“We still want to do the same things that those in Grover’s Corner wanted,” Trover says. “Small town life is now less simple. Though threats such as dying during child birth are less common, the rise of opioid addiction and gun violence has lowered the life expectancy for many Americans. Alcoholism and suicide still exist, and we often show a blind eye to the struggles of our neighbors.”
The library has obtained over three thousand copies of “Our Town” for distribution all over the Wabash Valley, but has also helped coordinate various other cultural experiences, such as art exhibits, concerts, films, lectures, and book discussions, most coming in March. The books will be available beginning March 1; other Valley community libraries are also participating.
For years, I tacked a small poster on a classroom bulletin board that showed an aged Thornton Wilder sitting under a tree writing in a notebook. On it, he reminds us that, “An incinerator is a writer’s best friend.” How fortunate we are that early criticism of “Our Town” never tempted Wilder to throw it in the trash.
The play more than fulfills the advice he once gave to writers: “If you write to impress it will always be bad, but if you write to express it will be good.”
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com.
You can pick up your copy of “Our Town” at the Vigo County Public Library, and many other participating libraries. Go to www.vigo.lib.in.us/sites/default/files/docs/2020_bigread_programandeventguide.pdf for a complete list of Big Read activities. You can also easily access it through the VCPL’s website.
