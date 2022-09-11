Mike Lunsford: Walking in Lincoln’s footsteps

Perhaps it was the heat of a nearly-unbearably muggy month that led Joanie and me to decide that a trip to Arkansas needed to be put off in favor of a shorter drive somewhere else. We went to visit Abe Lincoln instead.
Since we have already been to most places closely associated with the 16th president — from his family’s southern Indiana homestead, to the New Salem, Illinois, general store he operated in the 1830s, to his Springfield home and resting place at Oak Ridge, to tragic Ford’s Theater, and his namesake memorial in the nation’s capital — I wanted to come full circle and see his birthplace too. So, we took off for Hodgenville, Kentucky, on a steamy day in late July, knowing that the high temperatures there were supposed to be just shy of 100 degrees, yet a bit cooler than points farther south.
Despite not leaving home before noon and earning a cracked windshield courtesy of a rock thrown by a passing car, we made it to Elizabethtown, just a few miles north of Hodgenville, by suppertime.
The route we mapped purposely took us across the Ohio River near Indiana’s first state capitol, Corydon, and past Fort Knox and a museum dedicated to General George Patton, the common denominators being brown grass and dusty red soil.
The next morning found us stowing our bags in the family wagon in dreadful humidity as a soaking blanket of fog sat on the cornfield that bordered our hotel’s parking lot. The trip to Hodgenville took only about 20 minutes, our first stop being the Lincoln farm on Knob Creek, a few miles northeast of town.
The Lincolns lived on the land near Knob Creek from 1811-1816, moving there two years after Abraham was born and an unstable land title forced his father from their Sinking Spring farm about 10 miles to the south. In his 1860 campaign autobiography, Lincoln wrote of his earliest recollections, all coming from his years on Knob Creek, including the time he spent planting pumpkins on bottomland near the small stream, only to see them washed away by flood waters.
A beautiful National Park Service visitor’s center and replica Lincoln cabin sit near Knob Creek now, and despite the warm day, we left the air conditioning of the former to walk a path to the creek, which had been reduced to a trickle, albeit a very clear one, that ran over a rocky bed of shale and limestone. We noticed signs that suggested we should be on the lookout for “venomous” snakes, but knew just as the trail opened onto the stream that we were walking in the steps of the young Lincoln in a place where he undoubtedly spent a lot of time, not only pulling water from the shallow pools there, but playing and wading and wandering. We thoroughly enjoyed doing the same, alone except for one visitor who braved the bugs and felt very much the same way we did.
According to a NPS brochure, Lincoln remembered the day he was saved from a flooded Knob Creek by his friend, Austin Gollaher, and he recalled his baby brother, Thomas — named after his father (Abraham was named after his grandfather), who died of a fever and was buried under a simple stone — marked only “TL” — on a ridge above the farm in the Redmon Family cemetery. It was while living at Knob Creek that Lincoln and his older sister, Sarah, walked two miles east to Athertonville for their only formal education, and it was along the road past their cabin that the future president would have seen slaves being taken to the fields. It was from the farm that Thomas Lincoln, tired of endless property squabbles and uncomfortable with Kentucky’s obeisance to slavery, moved his family north to Indiana.
From Knob Creek, we drove south through Hodgenville to another property maintained by the NPS, the Lincoln Birthplace. There, a massive building, its cornerstone set on the 100th anniversary of Lincoln’s birth, was constructed on property purchased by the Lincoln Farm Association, whose members included Mark Twain, Ida Tarbell, and presidential candidates William Howard Taft and William Jennings Bryan. President Theodore Roosevelt spoke there when construction began, and Taft, two years later, spoke at its opening.
It was sweltering when Joanie and I stepped out of the cool visitor’s center, impressed by the short film we had watched about the Lincolns and Abe’s first two years. We walked a backdoor path through a copse of woods to the monument, now referred to as the “First Lincoln Memorial” (the iconic monument to Lincoln in Washington was constructed in 1922).
Designed by John Russell Pope — who would later design the Jefferson Memorial — the neo-classical building “enshrines” a “symbolic” Lincoln birth cabin (its origin has been debated for decades), is constructed of pink granite and marble, and incorporates numerous elements of symbolism associated with Lincoln. For instance, 56 steps — one for each year of Lincoln’s life—lead to the main entrance, while 16 ceiling rosettes, 16 windows, and 16 pillars signify his presidency. I was, perhaps, most impressed by its beautiful bronze lion door pulls.
Thomas Lincoln originally owned, then lost title to, the 300 acres of Sinking Spring. Clearly, the most vital element of the farm was the spring itself, which at that time seeped out of a small cave but is now accessed through a short stairway. Not far from the spring, the “boundary oak,” a massive white oak, once grew; it was believed that the tree was already about 30 years old when Lincoln was born in 1809, perhaps a little more than 150 feet away. A cross-section of the tree — nearly six feet across — is preserved in the visitor’s center, and the tree, until its death in 1976, was considered to be the “last living link” to Abraham Lincoln.
Despite the heat, we were in no particular hurry to leave the park that day. We soaked through our clothes as we wandered the grounds, and decided to cool off by looking through the small gift shop and museum. There, among the stone that served as young Thomas’ grave marker, a Lincoln Family Bible, and a beautiful table made by Lincoln’s sometimes-carpenter father, I saw something Abe said over a half-century after he was born in that hill-top cabin.
“I happen, temporarily, to occupy the White House. I am living witness that any of your children may come here as my father’s child has.”
