Mike Lunsford: Valeska gets her day in Terre Haute

It’s been over a century since actress Valeska Suratt last made an appearance in a Terre Haute theater, but come next week, at least for a few hours anyway, she’ll be at center stage once again.
Suratt, at one time the comedic and risqué darling of both the vaudeville and Broadway boards, heroine of nearly a dozen Hollywood films, and owner of a successful fashion line at the height of the “Jazz Age,” died almost penniless in 1962. Barely heard from or seen after an intense legal scrape with immortal director Cecil B. DeMille in the late 20s, Suratt’s career dwindled, as did her considerable wealth. She was buried in an unmarked grave in Terre Haute’s Highland Lawn Cemetery for 60 years.
That legacy, however, is changing, and Mayor Duke Bennett is poised to name June 28 — the star’s 140th birthday — as “Valeska Suratt Day” in Terre Haute, an event highlighted by Bennett’s proclamation in the entrance rotunda of the Indiana Theater, a brief presentation by Suratt aficionado, Bill Piper, and a display of related memorabilia in the Swope Art Museum Education Center just across Ohio Street.
Piper, who is associated with the Gibson County Historical Society (Suratt was born in Owensville in 1882), says his comments will deal more with her relatively brief film career than anything else. There are no surviving copies of Suratt’s movies (which included one appearance with the immortal Charlie Chaplin); a vault fire at the 20th Century-Fox storage facility in 1937 saw to that, and the one that wasn’t destroyed, “The Immigrant,” shot in 1915, is considered lost.
But it was her stage career that made Suratt a name. More than willing to risk censorship with her mature roles as a lavishly-attired and seductive vamp, she commanded astonishing salaries in productions like “The Belle of Mayfair” and “The Girl with the Whooping Cough,” the latter leading to a highly publicized censure that made her even more popular.
“In today’s pop culture, she probably wouldn’t stick out as much, but for someone in the early 1900s, she definitely had that flamboyant behavior,” Piper says. “I think it’s nice to remind people of those who came from small towns and made it ‘big,’ even if it was a hundred years ago. I always like to hear of such stories. Her fashion sense, like the numerous costumes she wore, would fit right in with today’s celebrity culture. It was claimed that she wore around 150 outfits in her first film, “The Soul of Broadway” (1915). Those old movie mags liked to exaggerate a bit, but they’re a hoot to read anyway. I do believe she probably showed up in every scene with a different one, a visual feast for 1910s fashion was on display for sure,” he adds.
Among Piper’s collection of Suratt collectables are promotional photos, movie stills, glass slides, music sheets that feature Valeska on the covers, and a few “oddball items,” like a small flag that displays her portrait, a postcard, and other things of interest.
Swope Executive Director Fred Nation says the museum is happy to help the community remember and honor Suratt. “The Swope Block was built in 1901, a neighbor to the nearby Grand Opera House, later joined by the Hippodrome and the Indiana theaters,” Nation says. “Miss Suratt was a performer on both stage and screen in this entertainment district, and three of these four buildings survive today. The Swope is pleased to be a part of this reminder of her talent.”
Nation added, “Valeska Suratt was a sensation, both on stage and in the early days of cinema. Since all of her silent films are lost, it is important that we do events like this to keep her memory and local connection alive.”
Perhaps more than anyone else in the community, arts enthusiast and supporter, Dot Lewis — along with husband, Dennis Hamann — is responsible for promoting Suratt’s legacy in the area. Lewis’ dogged determination to see the mostly-forgotten actress have a headstone of her own led to a successful fundraiser for the marker and for the special Suratt celebration. A dedication ceremony will be observed at Highland Lawn sometime this summer; the gravestone has now been in place for several months.
“Suratt was born on June 28, and I felt it was fitting to recognize and honor her artistic and creative contributions to Terre Haute, and to stage and movie history,” Lewis says. “She came from Midwestern obscurity to command stages all over the world. Her talent deserves to be remembered, acknowledged and celebrated.”
Lewis says that her interest in Valeska began in college with a poster of immortal vamp Theda Bera that she found at Headstone and Friends on Wabash Avenue. While learning more about Bera, she discovered Suratt, one of the actress’ screen rivals, who, as it turned out, was from Terre Haute. “I was determined to find out all that I could about this larger-than-life local personality, this glittering, glamorous movie star … The culmination of my research led me to an ignominious plot of grass at Highland Lawn. Valeska may have been returned to Terre Haute, but there was no recognition that she existed, not even a simple grave marker.”
Although Lewis saw a local flicker of interest in Surrat’s career, she also heard comments by those who visited the star’s gravesite on tours that it was “shameful” that she had no grave marker (nor did her sister, Leah). “So, one day I decided to do something about it, and I did … and many people in the community responded with open hearts and generosity. Not the big businesses or history entities, but those who, in her day, could have been among her audiences. Now they have a resting place that acknowledges they existed and deserve to have their lives matter and be remembered.”
Under the spring blooms of a beautiful old catalpa tree in Section 14 of Highland Lawn, Valeska Suratt’s ashes now lie under that marker, and on June 28, at least for a day, she’ll be the center of attention, just as she was a century ago when a columnist noted that her “enigmatic eyes held a sort of violet hue.”
You can reach the writer at hickory913@gmail.com; his webpage can be found at www.mikelunsford.com.
