Mike Lunsford: The wonders of the Bird Woman’s house

Although the thoughts of a weekend hike I took amid falling leaves are still foremost in my mind, I feel a need to take you across the state to Gene Stratton-Porter’s “Limberlost Cabin” for today’s story. In a feature coming this Saturday, I detail in both pictures and words the feel of the swamps and meadows she explored over a century ago, but her house on the southern edge of this small, typically Hoosier town may say as much or more about the author than even her best-selling books.
Years ago, my wife and I walked through Stratton-Porter’s home and wandered the trails at “Wildflower Woods,” built on the shores of Sylvan Lake, near Rome City. It is there that Stratton-Porter is buried; there that she designed a beautiful log home in 1913; there where she continued to produce the photographs, nature studies and novels that made her one of the most successful writers on the planet. It is estimated that, worldwide, over 50 million people have read her books.
Yet, Stratton-Porter went to Wildflower Woods — and stayed only a half-dozen years — after living in Geneva, most of them in her “Limberlost Cabin,” for over two decades. It was in that first great house that she wrote six of her 12 novels and five of her seven nature books; there that she became a photographer and artist, naturalist and conservationist, advocate of and pilgrim in the wetlands. We visited the home in mid-September.
Born the youngest of 12 children in 1863 in Wabash County, Geneva Stratton was the daughter of a minister/farmer, lost her mother to typhoid fever, and dropped out of school before graduation, saying that her teachers never made “the slightest effort to discover what I cared for personally, what I had been born to do.”
What she had apparently been born to do was explore the woods, spending hours fishing, catching butterflies and moths, and observing the natural world that would lead to a career as a writer, who, at first, was too insecure to edit her own copy. Her hesitancy to do so didn’t last long, and by the time she died in a car accident in 1924, she was adept at much, much more: film producer, poet, artist, amateur ornithologist and lepidopterist …
Not long after marrying Decatur druggist and entrepreneur Charles Porter in 1886, and having their only child, Jeannette, a year later, the family moved to Geneva. A trip in 1893 to Chicago to the World’s Columbian Exposition — specifically, the Forestry Building — put the idea of a log home in Gene’s head; with the help of an architect, she designed their 13-room Queen Anne-influenced house on the town’s southern edge. Constructed of white Wisconsin cedar and California redwood shingles, the porched “cabin” is airy and light, features a spacious bookcase-lined library where Stratton-Porter wrote, gas lighting, Gene’s remarkable moth collection, and a wonderful west-side conservatory.
As if taking us through the splendid visitor’s center at the Limberlost State Historic Site was not enough, naturalist and interpretive guide Curt Burnette led us on a personal tour through the home on that warm fall morning in such a skillful way that we felt Stratton-Porter was merely away for the day. Now 65, Burnette, a self-described “animal man” — who has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife science from Purdue University — has been at the site for 10 years and brought with him more than credible experience, once heading up the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. He also ran a nature center, an endangered species survival program, and worked as a Cajun swamp tour guide. His days in and around the cabin still give him the time to muddy his boots in what’s left of the Limberlost too.
Above all, Burnette hopes his tours of the house show visitors the many and various interests and talents Stratton-Porter had, and that she accomplished much more than simply live at an edge of swamp and “write a couple of famous novels.”
“She realized that people need nature in their lives, even if only in her books,” Burnette says, “and she used that platform to push messages about conservation. All of that is definitely applicable to today and always.”
Today, of course, the house no longer borders the Limberlost; in fact, a Red Gold canning factory — six acres under its roof — sits immediately to the south of the home. Yet, as soon as visitors walk into the carriage house and stable (and see the room where hired hand John Brenner lived and died) a stone’s throw from the visitor’s center, and inspect the tree-trunk smokehouse at its southwest corner, the quarried stone block walls that encircle the yard, its expansive and breezy porch, and particularly step into the white oak-trimmed foyer just inside the front door, the 21st century evaporates. A mounted golden eagle, fellow Hoosier author Booth Tarkington’s desk, and the same size picture window that she also included in her Wildflower Woods home design, were touches that made Burnette’s job of catching our interest all the easier.
We lost track of time as Burnette also led us into a beautifully light and spacious and artistically drawn parlor, out to a back cupola-domed porch, and into a pair of small bedrooms — the site of Gene’s moth collection — as well as a bath and the kitchen, both used by Stratton-Porter to develop her photographs. He then took us into the narrow but delightful conservatory (which Burnette declares his favorite room for “bringing nature indoors”), and the room that forms the central core of the house, a formal and tastefully decorated dining area.
Stratton-Porter described that room herself in “A Girl of the Limberlost” as Elnora Comstock goes to the house of the “Bird Woman,” a name that Gene herself first inherited as a young girl: “Elnora followed down the hall and entered a long room with high paneled wainscoting, old English fireplace with an overmantel and closets of peculiar china filling the corners. At a bare table of oak, yellow as gold, sat a woman Elnora often had watched and followed covertly around the Limberlost. The Bird Woman was holding out a hand of welcome.”
And so too, Stratton-Porter welcomed us to her home.
Lunsford will be signing his books at the Vigo County Public Library's "Fall Festival of Writers" from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
