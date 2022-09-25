Mike Lunsford: ‘The secret little things you see...’

One of the most vivid memories I have from early childhood comes from a late-summer’s day when I was about five or six years old. It must have been nearing noon, and I was at my grandparents’ house, just a few hundred yards up the road from ours. I was playing on the front hillside below the kitchen windows from which my grandmother could keep an eye on me.
It was there on a winding narrow path that snaked itself down the steep slope through day lilies and Virginia creeper, and past a huge old sugar maple, that I could wave to Walt Williams when he pulled up to the mailbox for the day’s delivery. I remember turning to look up at the house when I felt something on my arm, and as I glanced down a walking stick scurried onto my chin and up my face.
I think the scream I let loose is still echoing in my head …
Although I didn’t know it in those days, and could not have been convinced otherwise just then, walking sticks, although rather ferocious-looking, are docile and harmless, covert and quiet. They spend their lives virtually motionless, sitting still in daylight to avoid detection by predators, stealthy and slow-moving in darkness as they search for something to eat. Even then they are devoted vegetarians, dining late, usually overnight, on the leaves of deciduous trees.
That childhood memory was triggered again just a few days ago when I found two walking sticks clinging to the siding of our house near the front door. As is common, they remained fixed in the same place all day, swaying in the breeze, doing their nearly comatose best to resemble no more than a pair of small wind-blown twigs.
“Walking sticks were once thought to be related to grasshoppers and praying mantids,” says Tabby Flinn, Agriculture and Natural Resources educator (and a Purdue-educated entomologist) in Vigo County.
“But fossil records show that they are ‘monophyletic,’ meaning they all evolved from one common ancestor millions of years ago … Walking sticks can be found anywhere their preferred food source is, and that includes urban areas,” she says.
Flinn should be an expert on walking sticks, and not solely from her college studies either. Originally from Greene County, she grew up one of eight children in a house “that was always full, and so my brother and I (she has six sisters) were always outside, whether that be exploring the creek and lakeshore looking for reptiles and amphibians, catching butterflies in fields, or out in the woods with all creatures great and small.”
Now 36, Flinn recalls that her parents set a few ground rules for the animals and insects she brought home. “They always had to be turned loose after 24 hours, but my mom always kept a cabinet full of jars and containers for me to collect in, and she helped me make a net to catch things.” Flinn says she originally wanted to be a veterinarian, but after one visit to Purdue and its Department of Entomology, “I knew it was the right fit for me.”
Since walking sticks are one of her favorite insects, I had no trouble pulling other information about them from Flinn’s storehouse of bug lore. “Walking sticks, stick insects, and leaf insects are in the order Phasmatodea,” Flinn says. “The main predators of walking sticks are birds and bats, while reptiles and amphibians will also feed on them given the opportunity.”
Despite their fierce and rather bizarre appearance, walking sticks are harmless. “Walking sticks aren’t known to bite, but I think because they are so secretive, when people find them, they are unsure how exactly the insect will behave,” Flinn says, adding that they have inherited over time a rather interesting list of nicknames, including the devil’s horse, the witch’s horse, and the devil’s darning needle. One source tells me that they have also been called “prairie alligators.”
The most common version of walking stick in the Midwest — like the one I encountered that day years ago, and the pair hanging around on my house — is the Northern walking stick. “The northern walking stick prefers American hazel, black cherry, black locust, and white oak trees,” Flinn says. “In fact, many species feed on oaks in particular. There is no doubt that their preference of feeding on trees and shrubs has encouraged their stick-like appearance through evolution. One of my favorite behaviors of walking sticks is when you find them during the day, if you were to blow on them, they will sway gently from side to side as to mimic a small twig blowing in the breeze.”
I may have had an up-close-and-personal meeting with a walking stick as a child, but until I read more about them, I couldn’t have known, for instance, that the pincers at the very end of its abdomen, the “cerci,” are purely sensory, not a weapon, and that their order’s given name comes from the Greek for “apparition or phantom,” and, as another entomologist says, they are “world-class hiders” that practice “crypsis,” the ability to blend in with their surroundings through both camouflage and imitation.
But Flinn, as someone who looked at the natural world in wonder as a child, says it best: “Walking sticks were always one of my favorite insects to find, I think, because they are so secretive. The secret little things you see when you go out into nature and look for the tiny details will always be my favorite to find.”
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are available in some Wabash Valley stores and at Amazon.com. Lunsford will be speaking and signing his books at the R.E.I.N. Center Library in Clay City on October 1 from 10am-2pm, and at the Vigo County Public Library’s Fall Festival of Writers on October 8 from 10am-1pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.