Mike Lunsford: The science of awe

In his book, “A Private History of Awe,” essayist Scott Russell Sanders tells us about his personal journey through a life underscored by wonder and exploration and observation. He wanted the best of those things for his children; wants them for his grandchildren too.
He writes, “It’s often said a young child is like a sponge, but that seems to me the wrong metaphor, because a sponge can be wrung dry, while everything that goes into a child stays there. A child is more like a forest, gathering every drop of rain or flake of snow, every fallen leaf, the slant of sunlight and glint of moonlight, the fluster and song of birds, the paths worn by deer, the litter of bones and nuts and seeds, and whatever the wind delivers, taking it all in, turning everything into new growth.”
Perhaps it was because our families lived in the country, perhaps it is because we still cherish our own childhoods, that my wife and I want similar experiences for our grandsons, those of being awed, sometimes in the quiet heat of a summer’s day when imagination and discovery came together, often as we played alone.
Our boys are certainly living in a world that is different from the one we grew up in — an improvement in some ways, worse in so many others — but we wonder how we can teach them to appreciate the temporary, the beautiful, and the simple, particularly in the face of so much turmoil, so many distractions, and with so much emphasis placed on material gain.
Although the word carries with it some terrible implications, for one could be awed by an oncoming freight train or a destructive tornado, yet still be terrified, I prefer the definition of awe that the “The Greater Good Science Center” at the University of California, Berkley uses: “Awe is the feeling we get in the presence of something vast that challenges our understanding of the world, like looking up at millions of stars in the night sky or marveling at the birth of a child.”
What Joanie and I have discovered is that given the time and place, our grandsons enjoy a wade in the creek, ask on occasion to head to the woods, enjoy a good pile of dirt, couldn’t care less about keeping their clothes clean, and want to inspect turtles and birds, rocks and leaves and flowers. Imagine the number of children who have never experienced the night sky unencumbered by city lights, the wonders of watching a green pool of squirming tadpoles, the new horizons from the branches of a tree, a sunset unfettered by the man-made, the tug of a fish on a line.
Steve Moore, one of my best teachers, and now one I call a friend, knows exactly what the science of awe is. In a career that began in 1966 at Otter Creek Jr. High School and continuing to this day at Indiana State University’s Science Education Department, Steve remembers a life filled with awe-inspiring moments, like being a member of an eighth-grade moon watch program that first led him to see the rings of Saturn and hear the simple beeps of the Russian satellite, Sputnik, as it orbited the Earth. While in his senior year at Garfield High School, Moore took a first-place ribbon in the regional science fair that allowed him to participate in the International Science and Engineering Fair in Seattle; it was the first trip he ever took out of the bi-state area.
“My playground when I was young was anywhere in the great outdoors. It may have been a homemade baseball diamond in the neighborhood or a week camping at a state park. Or, when we traveled to my aunt and uncle’s farm in Marshall, Indiana, where we would fish in the ponds, hunt mushrooms, and sit on the porch at night and be in awe of the starry sky,” he says.
Long retired from Terre Haute North High School, Moore still works as a substitute teacher there. “I taught chemistry, physical science and zoology at North,” Moore says, “and I learned that my students knew very little about their environment and what awesome things existed in that environment.” Yet, he also believes students can be interested, and can be awed by the natural world much easier than the virtual one they encounter through their own cellphones.
“A few weeks ago, I was subbing in a science class; the room even had windows, and a student excitingly asked me to come to the back where he was pointing his finger at something outside in a tree that was just a few feet from the building,” he said. “There, in camouflaged splendor was a beautiful hawk … I shared some interesting information about hawks and told the students it might sit there for some time as it waited for a meal. We watched the hawk for over an hour before it flew away.”
Moore’s personal capacity for awe is even greater than through his work with students. He readily recalls a trip to Alaska where he and his wife, Diane, hiked on the Mendenhall Glacier, as well as experienced his first ride in a helicopter. “As we took off, an eagle began flying some 30 yards away; it was an awesome experience, and walking on that glacier was one of the most exhilarating experiences of my life. It was so quiet and the water was so blue …”
My old teacher’s words should remind us that awe is not reserved for childhood, nor limited to the moment. To allow oneself to be awed is to open a door to something new. Perhaps a lifetime of it can lead us toward a respect for things greater than ourselves, and help us form a compassion for living as a part of the world, rather than desiring to lord over it.
Last week, on two days that were too warm too early in the spring, I nonetheless, mentally recorded moments of awe: an ovenbird sitting on a wire fence already overgrown with yellow and white honeysuckle; a box turtle — perhaps a half-century old — that needed a hand getting across the road; a pair of red fox kits playing in the horsetails along the bank of a branch; a field resplendent in a cloak of butterweed; a zebra swallowtail dodging the helicoptering whirligigs of our front yard maple trees.
Each was added to my own private history of awe.
You can contact the writer at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is available at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are sold at a number of Wabash Valley stores, and at Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.