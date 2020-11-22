Although much of what has happened since has been forgotten in the blur of passing days, I remember well one evening this summer when I stood with my oldest grandson on a Lake Michigan beach. The sun had just dipped below the horizon, and as is most often the case, a glorious dusk glowed in the western sky.
I had walked a few blocks with him and my wife from a house we rent for a few days each year. Supper was finished, and in what has become ritual, we avoided the television and headed to the lake in hopes of properly putting another busy day to bed. Perhaps, in light of then-recent events in the news that heated up an already hot season, Joanie and I innately knew we needed what we were about to see, but our grandson had little idea.
As she sat above us on a sandy promontory, hugging herself against a cool breeze, I took him down to the thin strip of beach to do his thing: to burn calories, to run, to kick at the water, to skip stones, and inspect driftwood. I just wanted to take a few pictures, avoid other people, and hear little except the crashing waves as they came in, relentlessly, almost violently.
Within a few minutes, I realized that my 4-year-old companion had stopped his play and was standing in one spot just a few feet away, looking into the distance in a rare moment of inactivity. And so, I too stood there with him, staring off toward a spot where the sun used to be, lost in my thoughts, as he was in his.
I am glad to have witnessed him in that reverie; people spend too little time in that special place these days, escaping breaking news and canned laughter and background noise, and, to be honest, what I feel has become a lifestyle of near-chaos. I think he will learn soon enough about deadlines and regulations, of things battery-charged and immediate, so it was good, I felt just then, that he was also gaining the understanding of what solace was, of how satisfying being alone with one’s thoughts can be. Hopefully, he has already discovered that he has an instinctive yearning for that which is natural and powerful and beautiful.
Call it what you will — meditation or dreaminess or detachment — but these periods of quietude that we all need to experience are rare times when we’re able to shut off the din of the outside world, not unlike a power switch where one option is noisy reality and the other blessed calm. They are imaginative times, often the sires of creation and inventiveness. Of that quality, essayist Scott Russell Sanders says, “Imagination breaks the shell of the status quo, summoning up objects that don’t yet exist, actions that no one else has yet performed, and wiser ways of living that have yet to be realized.”
Because I feel these moments are important, I am encouraging my grandsons to take the time to think, to contemplate, to give themselves a good talking to. Whether it be beside a warming campfire or along a flowing stream, on a walk in the leaves of a wooded trail or in the quiet of a library reading room, I want them to come to understand the value of self-imposed quarantines and our need to look at things closely.
Patricia Hampl, author of “The Art of the Wasted Day” (Penguin Books; 2018), clearly understands the art of the wasted moment, that is those periods in the day we all need for re-setting and gathering our own thoughts. “In these lockdown times the value of finding peace within oneself is not one of life’s extras, but essential to survival. We can’t run away or work away this thing,” she says.
Hampl’s book — a memoir actually — was written partially to help her come to grips with her own grief, and suggests that we celebrate the times we have to stand idle and look at things at their most basic level — the setting sun and the shining sand and the power of water that my grandson witnessed that night, for instance.
“Two images come to mind: how an infant looks around the just-entered mysterious world with milky eyes, and at the other end of the life span, a dying elder falls into the mystery of existence itself, silent, past action, past words. The beginning and ending of life are poised on silence and ‘doing nothing,’” she says.
Roman emperor and Stoic philosopher, Marcus Aurelius, wrote in his “Meditations,” that we “seek retreats for ourselves,” and we do so in houses we build away from the noises and smells of the city, and in trips to the seashore, and on treks into the mountains. He could very well have been speaking of us in this hectic 21st century rather than of Rome 2,000 years ago.
He went on to write: “But … we have in our power to retire into ourselves. For there is no retreat that is quieter and freer from trouble than our soul…perfect tranquility, the right ordering of mind.”
That night at the lake, when my grandson sensed that I was standing nearby, he turned and smiled, a little embarrassed perhaps that I had caught him daydreaming. He told me that he thought the sky was beautiful, and so I asked him what else he had on his mind.
He shrugged as if to say he really couldn’t say, but I knew what he meant.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com. Learn more about his newest book, This Old World, at his website at www.mikelunsford.com.
