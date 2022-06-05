Mike Lunsford: The resilient and fascinating fox

Surely, there is no animal more misunderstood than the fox. Rarely depicted as less than sly and conniving, untrustworthy at best, a chicken thief at worst, foxes are, nonetheless, quiet and mostly invisible members of the natural community.
A few weeks ago, I stood in the heat of a humid early May evening to wait for a few red fox kits to emerge from a re-purposed groundhog den under a weathered old barn. Although not too late in the evening to catch sight of them, it was getting late in the spring to still see the kits at home and not out foraging, which they often do by themselves or in pairs. Although born blind, foxes have a quick learning curve, and often wander out on their own within a month of their birth; they typically leave their parents for good by mid-summer.
With both buffalo gnats and mosquitoes drawing blood, I stood, slapping and swatting, near an aged corner post to wait, and wait I did. In nearly three quiet hours, all I spied was a single kit — six or seven have been counted in this litter — as it poked its head out from its dark bunker just a few times. In my only other trip to the spot a week or so before, I spotted three kits all sleeping in the sunshine on a cool afternoon.
Just before the sun fell behind the tree line, I turned at a rustling in the brush just in time to spy either an adult male or female — it is nearly impossible to tell the sexes apart without close inspection — as it led one kit back toward the den, a bird in its mouth.
But, as soon as it saw me, it dropped its supper and bolted back into the woods, leaving me with more of a blur than a portrait.
Regardless of their poor public relations, foxes — whether they be red or gray — are rarely a threat to domestic animals. In fact, they often fall victim to the coyotes that claim more family pets than any other predator. Increasingly urban, foxes are often spotted in decidedly metropolitan areas. Obviously, humans are encroaching on their turf more than the other way around, but red foxes—which were probably imported to the state in the 19th century — in particular have adapted well to development and sprawl; gray foxes — unique in that their sharp claws enable them to climb trees — are clearly in decline as the woodlands they prefer are thinning across the state.
“I have lived in Terre Haute since 1992, and in that time I have seen more foxes in the last 15 years, than I ever have before,” says Dobbs Park naturalist Carissa Lovett. “I never saw them as a kid growing up on the outskirts of Brazil, and we had plenty of habitat, but I never saw a single one. I have seen them in the south end of the city many times, though, and I have also seen a coyote and deer in that same area. I believe the foxes feel safer from coyotes in these urban areas. There are enough rodents, rabbits and birds, plus dog and cat food and trash in the area to sustain them,” she adds.
Although foxes and their charismatic ways always draw attention, it seems as though they are as equally interested in us. “Foxes are curious by nature and not a threat to humans or our pets,” Lovett says. “They can live near us and control the rodent populations without harming people. There was a fox that lived around Ohio Street that I would get calls about, and he/she would follow people as they walked their dogs. He wasn’t aggressive or stalking the dog or the person. It was just curious. I’m sure that some people were feeding it, but it’s never advisable to feed any wildlife, as they can become a nuisance or lose their natural fear of people.”
Brian McGowan, certified wildlife biologist through Purdue University’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, says he admires foxes for their “resilience.”
“There’s a reason they are one of the most widely distributed mammals on the planet despite past efforts to reduce or eradicate them,” McGowan says. He also acknowledges that foxes can take a toll on domestic poultry, but is amazed by their incredible endurance. He says that when pursued by hunting dogs they can run for hours to evade capture. And besides their athleticism, they are, indeed, smart.
Foxes are “canids” (members of the dog family) whose long hair often makes them appear larger than they really are. The typical adult red fox only weights between 8 and 14 pounds. Lovett adds: “Foxes will store food in snow banks or in a hole in the ground to eat later, as long as no other critter has found their cache. They especially do this in the winter, when food is harder to come by.”
Even though I have lived in the country my entire life, I recall very few encounters with foxes, mostly just spotting them from afar as they silently slip into the woods. Yet, even though it has been over 10 years ago, I still recall a chilly night in late October as Joanie and I drove home from town. Suddenly, illuminated by our headlights in the blacktop of a country road, a red fox, its legs impossibly long and dark, darted in front of our car as it bolted from a copse of oak and sassafras on one side of the road to an apple orchard on the other. I was glad that I was already braking for a stop sign just ahead, and grateful we got to see such a sight.
Foxes have that effect on us. Beautiful and bold, striking and elusive, they make us remember them.
You can contact the writer at hickory913@gmail.com; his webpage is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are sold at many Wabash Valley stores, and at Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.