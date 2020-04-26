Mike Lunsford: The Off Season:Seeing the world through World Book

As is my usual habit, I went to bed one night last week after the late news to read a book, my choice being Larry McMurtry’s two-decade’s old “Walter Benjamin at the Dairy Queen,” a semi-autobiographical account of his coming-of-age in Texas.
McMurtry wrote this “reflection” when he was 60, so it interested me the second I saw it on a crowded bookshop shelf.
Raised on a hardscrabble ranch and expected to share in his father’s miserable and dusty destiny, McMurtry came to love books instead of cattle, although in this book he still looks back wistfully to the settling of the land and the cowboy-toughness it took to do it. Oddly, he used an essay by German philosopher Walter Benjamin — which McMurtry read in the local Dairy Queen nearly 20 years earlier — to spring his memories into action.
Inspired by his pioneer roots, McMurtry nonetheless wanted to escape the scrubby solitude of the arid panhandle farm his grandparents settled in the 1880s. Luckily for him, his family moved into Archer City, partially to escape a dominating grandmother’s influence, and partially to help spare him an 80-mile bus trip to and from school. It was there that a door-to-door salesman passed through with a set of World Book encyclopedias. They changed McMurtry’s life.
Although we feel that our current experiment in “socially distancing” is frustrating, imagine the landscape McMurtry describes of his childhood: “I wasn’t especially happy, being conscious too young of the gap between my abilities and what was expected of me, but I was securely placed. Here was the house, with its long porch on the east. There, a mile away, was Highway 281. …I could look across the mile of plain and see many cars and trucks, all going somewhere — places I too might someday go.”
I bring this story and book and writer up because of the memories of those encyclopedias, which, along with the 19 books his cousin left him on the eve of World War II and a 10-volume set of “My Book House,” formed his first library — the books that would inspire him to travel and write and read for the rest of his life.
I will never become Larry McMurtry; I don’t own his past nor his story-telling skills. But I too loved a set of World Book encyclopedias, bought by my mom from a door-to-door salesman in 1956, the year I was born.
Before I could ever know them, they sat next to our fireplace in a spot where a door was eventually cut for a new bedroom; after that, their white-and-black spines were front and center on a living room bookcase that Mom kept crammed with books, most from the “Book-of-the-Month Club.” It was because of her and those encyclopedias that I fell hard for reading, and I have never gotten over it.
In those days, long before the internet and live streaming, satellite television and iPhones (we did see a few pocket-sized calculators by the time I was in high school), a weekly trip to the library and the books we had at home were about all we had in the way of information gathering, that is unless you count our party phone line from which I learned all kinds of things.
Like McMurtry, I discovered that something my mother had bought as a way to help her three children with their studies, actually became a sort of unexpected entertainment center. He wrote: “An investment designed mainly to help me with my schoolwork soon came to occupy me for hours at a time, even in the summer, when there was no homework … my parents had unwittingly unleashed a demon.”
I never took into consideration that by the time I really began to earnestly read our encyclopedias that they were already outdated. For instance, a man had yet to be sent into outer space when our set was published; we were deep into the space race by the time I was thumbing through them.
But that never really mattered to me. Walter Cronkite brought us current news; the encyclopedias covered about everything else I could imagine. To this day, I can still see the depiction of the short-lived English king, Harold I, an arrow protruding from his eye, that served as the centerpiece art of the encyclopedia’s entry on the Battle of Hastings in 1066.
For me, anything the World Book could offer on the Civil War, on bi-plane flying fighter aces, on Vikings, pond life, and fossils leapt from the pages; I could look up what I was interested in, when I was interested in it, and for a kid who only had a few channels (one extra on clear winter nights) available to him on a black-and-white television, the World Book’s vivid illustrations and maps and diagrams added images to a mind that had to mostly manufacture them from imagination.
I remember sprawling on our old gold carpet, my head resting on an ancient footstool I wish I still had, reading and reading: the battle of Vicksburg, Manfred Von Richthofen, Eric the Red, amoebas, warm Mississippian seas filled with trilobites and brachiopods, a map of the moon…
The World Book first appeared in 1917, published by the Hanson-Roach-Fowler Company. It was marketed to have more of an appeal to school children because older established encyclopedias were, well, boring; they rarely used illustrations and most often used language better suited to already-educated adults.
Despite many changes in its history, The World Book is still sold today, even on paper, mostly to school libraries and home schoolers — yes, even in this digital age — to help teach children about research skills and referencing. There is an online edition offered, too.
I have not gotten stir crazy just yet in what has become a locked-down and more sanitized world. I have an amiable housemate of 40 years, two energetic grandsons who come to ransack our place, my friends at the other ends of phones and emails and texts and social media posts, and two house cats who follow me around for company. And, I have my writing space and my books and the woods when I don’t want to see anybody at all.
Actually, my world right now is quite a bit like the one I had when I was a boy: about as wide and long as I want to walk. Believe me, if I could, I’d also wander through a 64-year-old set of encyclopedias right now.
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. He is currently working on his 7th book.
