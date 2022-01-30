Mike Lunsford: The importance of words on a page

Our oldest grandson sat at the kitchen table one morning last week and spent a while writing and illustrating a story on an empty sheet of white copy paper with a black permanent marker; he accented his narrative with a bit of color in crayon. The little guy was at our house that day because of a cold weather delay at his school, so, as has become our habit this year, we saw to it that he got to his kindergarten class on time, a little oatmeal in his belly.
His grandmother, still every bit the librarian and English teacher she used to be, ate her breakfast and glanced at the newspaper and helped him a little as he asked how a sound was spelled out or when he needed to close the white space of a still-crudely shaped letter (I am told that the space is called a “counter”). I came through the room to re-fill a coffee mug about the time he was asking her how to spell “kitchen,” an admirably long word, I felt, for someone his age.
Writing the story was his idea, not ours. Had we given him the assignment ourselves there would have undoubtedly been much moaning and gnashing of teeth, a Sisyphean task the equivalent of laboring on a penal colony rock pile. He certainly was much more interested in his creation than walking outside to our warming van, and that fact alone helped both his grandmother and me remember times when our students got excited enough about a classroom project that we happily left the strictures of a curriculum behind just to feed their enthusiasm. We miss that.
After I’d deposited him at the cold and breezy doorway to the school that morning, I came back home to refill my cup and tackle a few chores. Joanie was cleaning off the table, stowing our industrial-sized bucket of markers and crayons in its proper place, and tidying up in the careless wake of a little boy who can make a big mess in a short time. At that, she is also an expert.
“I think it’s great that he likes words,” she told me as I looked at his story and strained, not only to understand most of it, but to recall whether I could write much when I was his age or not. My mother certainly saw to it that I was reading some in those days when you could only go to kindergarten if you had a ride to and from school. Being a one-car family, I needed the bus, so I had to wait until first grade instead.
We, of course, are a lot like other hand-wringing grandparents and parents now. Times have changed, and we feel it’s harder to get our grandchildren interested in what must seem to them — particularly in light of streaming services and video games, more sophisticated toys and an entire hand-held universe of entertainment — at mere words on a page, even though those words may be accompanied by what we feel are terrific pictures that help create exciting stories.
Yet, we intend to fight the good fight, to emphasize again and again that time spent with a book or under the spell of a blank piece of paper just waiting to be filled with words and pictures is worthwhile, and is, in fact, necessary for any thinking person. To hear that he wanted to write his story — which was a rather convoluted tale about a video game he sometimes plays — helped re-dedicate us to the task.
A multitude of sources reinforced in us other things we already knew too. To raise children who read, who do more than simply tolerate school, but actually get something from it, parents and grandparents have to do some heavy lifting. They need to read to their children, need to sing with them, draw with them, rhyme words, explain meanings — even teach archaic, out-of-date words and words that are often used to persuade or even mislead them. Children also need to see adults reading; they need to watch things out of the windows of their cars, not just stare at phones and on-board movies. And, adults need to converse with children, interact with them, encourage storytelling and ask them not only to relate facts back to them, but to create their own fanciful tales. None of that needs to be done under the heavy hand of a taskmaster; the only requirement is time.
New education-related legislation now being considered by our state’s General Assembly has nothing to do with the truly important task of teaching our children how to write and read and appreciate language; it has everything to do, instead, with politics. What our kids have lost — what they are losing year by year, particularly as we battle the devastating effects of a virus and as we legislate our schools and their teachers to exasperation — seems to be secondary. Instead, we seem to be obsessed with what political party a school board candidate might be or whether someone can find something offensive on a library shelf. If parents truly want empowerment in the educational process, I would hope volunteering at the school, helping their children with homework, and, yes, encouraging them to read and write, would trump just about everything else.
Before our grandson pulled on his coat and shoes to walk out the door that frosty morning, Joanie told him, “We think it’s good that you like to write letters and words. We want you to be literate.”
“What’s literate mean?” he asked. We considered his question a small victory.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com.
