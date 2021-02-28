Perhaps one of the first literary elements every junior high school English student learns is irony, that difficult-to-define, “deliberately contrary state of affairs” that helps make great literature a joy to read.
How ironic then that this year’s book of choice for the National Endowment for the Arts’ “Big Read,” co-sponsored by Arts Midwest in partnership with the Vigo County Public Library, is Emily St. John Mandel’s grimly beautiful and inspiring, “Station Eleven.”
The book eloquently tells the tale of a global pandemic that has brought mankind to its knees, but has hardly extinguished its humanity.
Locally, the Big Read, also sponsored by Altrusa of the Wabash Valley, will distribute 3,000 free copies of Mandel’s book, first released in 2014, but never more appropriate than in this, our own pandemic year. The books will go out into the Wabash Valley through the support of 32 partner organizations, including three schools, six libraries, and a dozen book clubs, according to the VCPL’s Project and Events manager, Sarah Trover.
“I think that the book is particularly well-suited for this year because it’s a hopeful read,” Trover says. “It’s set in a post-apocalyptic world, but it isn’t about devastation.
“It’s about rebuilding what we value and what we believe is worth saving.”
Trover adds, “As we are coming out of the crisis that was 2020, the conversations I keep having both professionally and personally are about what we want our new normal to be. I think ‘Station Eleven’ falls perfectly into that concept. The characters in it are creating their new normal, just like we are. It’s an interesting and unexpected connection.”
St. John Mandel’s fourth book (she has since written the highly-regarded and similarly-structured “The Glass Hotel”), “Station Eleven” won the Arthur C. Clark Award, was a finalist for the National Book Award, and has already been translated into 27 languages. The majority of its setting comes 20 years after a devastating “Georgia Flu” has wiped out 99% of the world’s population. Some of its few survivors — including a small troupe of actors and musicians that calls itself “The Traveling Symphony” — wander between sparse settlements, all the while threatened by a self-proclaimed prophet who sees the stock company’s art as a threat to his power.
Saying in an interview that she wanted to “…write a love letter to the world we find ourselves in,” Mandel presents readers with a challenging timeline that begins at the onset of the flu and just as famous actor, Arthur Leander, dies on stage during a production of “King Lear.” She then weaves the lives of those who knew him — his wife, the man who tried to save him, his old friend, and a young actress named Kirsten — in a plot that begins to alternate between past and present.
Yet, it is another character, Miranda Carroll, who gives us the book’s title, for despite a moneyed lifestyle as a corporate executive (and as Arthur’s ex-wife) she continues to work on the comics she first created as a young artist, “Dr. Eleven,” and “Station Eleven.” Miranda realizes that the sheer creative joy of her art, not her money, gave her the only true satisfaction in life.
The troupe’s motto: “Survival is Insufficient,” pulled from an ancient episode of “Star Trek: Voyager,” sums up perfectly one of the book’s central themes: that humanity, to stay human, we must do more than merely survive.
Trover adds, “The VCPL selected ‘Station Eleven’ [from a long list of NEA options] because it challenges the reader to look around and see hope, even when times seem bleak, by focusing on the arts and the relationships that we cherish. It truly does make you realize that ‘Survival is Insufficient.’ It’s more than just surviving; you have to have something to live for.”
Indiana State University English professor, Dr. Laura Bates, who will deliver this year’s Big Read keynote address on Friday at 6:30 via Zoom, is the author of “Shakespeare Saved My Life” (2013), the book featured in the Community Read in 2016. Bates’ discussion will celebrate the importance of the Read and the universal appeal and influence Shakespeare (the Traveling Symphony regularly performs his work) continues to have on us today.
“Shakespeare remains an important and relevant literary figure in our culture and throughout the world,” Bates says. “A fine book like ‘Station Eleven’ helps to introduce The Bard to audiences that may be hesitant to approach the works themselves. Currently, there is much in mainstream culture, from film adaptations to prison programs, that introduces Shakespeare to wider audiences than the university educated academicians.”
Ironically, Bates mentioned that Shakespeare himself lived through multiple plague epidemics, including one during the period in which he wrote “King Lear,” and found himself on “lockdown.”
“It’s interesting to compare what the plague did to the arts during his lifetime versus ours,” she says. “He turned to writing poetry when it was uncertain if theaters would ever open again, while we can continue to attend theatre performances live-streamed and other arts events through our media outlets.”
As a point of emphasis, Bates says, “Certainly we need the arts and literature now more than ever to help us through this trying, but not entirely unprecedented, period.”
Perhaps the wisest voice we hear in the book is that of Dr. Eleven. In one passage, Kirsten, who has become the keeper of several copies of the old comics, given to her by Arthur years before, looks at a panel of the doctor standing on a shore with his dog.
“What was lost in the collapse: almost everything, almost everyone, but there is still such beauty,” the line of text reads below the frame.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his webpage can be found at www.mikelunsford.com. His newest book, This Old World, is available in local stores, and at Amazon.com. Find a list of events related to the Big Read and register for Laura Bates’ keynote at vigo.lib.in.us/bigread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.