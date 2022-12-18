On December 24, 1929, philosopher and poet, Max Ehrmann, wrote in his journal, “Christmas Eve, midnight. I have just come in from a walk… It was most impressive tonight—the cheerily lighted windows and Christmas trees, the white snow, the starry heavens. Peace on earth, good will to men. What a wonderful world, if these lights truly represented that noble sentiment!”
Despairing over the worrisome economic trouble and political discord of the times, Ehrmann, as if trying to convince himself to be more optimistic, added, “The ages-long hope of man for a kindlier life, a gentler world—will it ever be realized? We must believe so…To rise to social consciousness, to live beneficently—these are the sentiments that should glow tonight in all these lights on the background of snow.”
The Terre Haute native, known best for penning “Desiderata,” was seen as an eccentric and pensive and friendly man in his hometown. He was often found sitting on a favorite bench near 7th and Wabash or seen walking under the trees along the river at Fairbanks Park, but Ehrmann most likely wrote at his desk in the dim lamplight of his South 6th St. apartment, keeping his journal, although not on a daily basis, for over 20 years.
His observations, edited and published by his wife of only a few months— Bertha King Ehrmann —was unseen until seven years after his death in 1945; I was blessed with a gifted copy from my wife last Christmas.
A week from today, Christmas will be behind us, the gifts opened, the tree looking, perhaps, a bit lonely, if not haggard. The thoughts of some will be more about taking the lights down from the eaves and the onslaught of the usual January bills. As it often seems by December 26, we’ll pull ourselves out of bed with the noble thoughts of “Peace on Earth, good will to men” in mind, but inevitably be overwhelmed by a barrage of political squabble and personal enmity.
I am old enough now that my Christmases are beginning to run together, and in saying that I don’t mean that I have become indifferent to them. On the contrary, I find myself cherishing each one a bit more, particularly as I see my grandsons in that too-short window of time when it is, to them, magical, as it was for me and my brother and sister and cousins, years and years ago.
I was reminded of that just last week when my sister sent a photo to me of a glass ornament that hung on the Christmas trees of our childhood some 60 years past; it hangs on her tree now.
Although I vividly remember our Noma bubble lights and the cardboard packages of cheap aluminum tinsel we’d toss on the trees that stood on the frigid linoleum floor of our front porch, I don’t think I recall a single ornament that my mother had with the exception of that sole pink orb, adorned with a snow-laden country church.
She handled it so carefully that she relied not only on a wire hook for its hanging, but tied it to a branch with a piece of string. That ornament, the frosted panes of the porch’s windows, the glow of our gas-lit log, the scent of pine, the air of total mystery in the packages under our tree, Burl Ives and Perry Como and Al Martino on our big stereo, all bring back wonderful memories as the good ghosts of Christmases past.
I have been writing a journal of sorts myself this year, a project set in my mind before New Year’s Day last winter; I have not missed a single entry and now approach 200,000 words. Yet, at my best, and in my deepest thoughts, I can’t imagine that I have ever written as profoundly, as humanly, as Ehrmann did nearly a century ago. This year, on Christmas Eve, I hope to try.
Erhmann made yet another December 24th entry in 1930, and as we approach this Christmas, and remember the Christmases we’ve already seen, I hope, like he did, that we too have a glimmer of optimism for what is to come after it.
“Often I have been bitter and discouragement has moved my pen,” Ehrmann wrote. “To be comfortable, to have a daily task, to speak the truth as one sees it, to love, to look upon the beauty of the natural world, to witness the endless strivings of friends and neighbors to do well, sometimes to see the sunrise and her gorgeous going down, to hear the kindly greeting of a friend, to read good books, to try one’s own hand at a kindly deed, to have a little faith that all is well, and all this despite the pessimism of the age—is there not enough here to drive despair from one’s soul, to make one a witness to [the] worth of life?”
