The girl at the cash register was sitting on a wooden stool, reading the standard lilac-tinted paperback of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” when I stepped up to the counter to pay for my meal one day last fall.
There being no one else in line, and me being a bit of a snoop and a devoted fan of the book, I nodded to it and asked her, “So, what do you think?”
“It’s okay,” she said, but I could tell that she probably wouldn’t have been reading it had some harried but hopeful high school instructor not assigned it.
“If you will,” I said, “pick it up again when no one is making you read it and read it again. Not soon — in a few years. I’ll bet you’ll like it better.”
She looked at me as if perhaps I was kidding, but she nodded anyway.
I’ll never know if she takes my advice, but I’d like to think she will, not because a forward stranger asked, but because somehow that book tugged at her heart a little.
Even though she may not have understood the story in its historical or social context, nor done as well as she wanted to on the unit test, hopefully, she was touched by something and turned it back over to the teacher knowing that in some way it was different from anything she had read before.
I believe that we are forgetting about the pure joy — the indisputable power and earned sense of accomplishment — we get from reading books.
Somewhere along the way, testing and “accountability” and our ever-present reliance on almighty technology, have gotten in the way of having our kids read in school, and I mean during school hours; sometimes, even reading things of their own choosing.
Perhaps our current circumstances — our home schooling and self-isolation and social distance — will help change that.
Not all students love to read; in fact, most don’t. Much of that is because there are so many more things to occupy their time now. It’s harder than it once was to make kids care about Pip’s struggles in “Great Expectations” or Huck’s loyalty to Jim in “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” or the beauty and hardship of the Nebraska plains in “My Antonia.”
There has also been a tectonic shift in our learning culture over the past generation that for some reason suggests that extended reading isn’t very important. Really, instead we should be screaming from the mountaintops that it is.
Reading teaches patience, the antithesis of our smash-and-grab, multiple choice approach to earning a diploma. It is critical if we are to ever be life-long learners, and it teaches us the value of quiet time in our lives, of digging more deeply into an interest, and often gives us a needed escape from deadlines and parenting and daily worries. And, if we have a library card, it comes free of charge.
Whereas a generation of workers once craved the time to read — whether it be a daily newspaper or an almanac or an appreciated library book — and believed the key to their own children’s happy lives away from the blast furnaces, factories, and docks was literacy, we now de-emphasize the fact that the best education is one in which the door is simply cracked by a teacher or curriculum or book shelf.
The student has to walk through the door, and often, it is one voice — Bradbury or Tolkein, Dr. Seuss or JK Rowling — who leads them through it. Whether they yearn to be a mechanic or study medicine, pound nails or write computer code, reading remains essential.
Oddly enough, I got the urge to write this after finding a comment from a young friend, Brittani Wright, on social media, the latter being one of the main suspects in the case of who and what are killing newspapers and good books.
I never had Brittani as a student, but I wish I had;. I had taught her mother, though.
Twenty-six and a graduate of Indiana University with a degree in Law and Public Policy, and now studying construction management (you read that correctly), Brittani sees reading not as an end to getting an education, but as an escape from the mundane, from the everyday, a way to leave one world and travel to another. In the wake of the current coronavirus lockdown, I imagine Brittani will entertain herself, at least some of the time, by reading.
“As I re-read ‘The Catcher in the Rye,’ parts of it seemed brand new, as if I had never read it, despite the lengthy discussion we undoubtedly had in our AP English class [at South Vermillion High School]. I think I have re-read it two or three times since then. I felt such fulfillment and benefit from reading it again that I decided it would be beneficial to re-read other books. I read them in high school because they were mandatory. Now, I want to re-read them because they’re ‘classics,’ and I want to understand why,” she wrote.
Although Brittani has always been an avid reader, there certainly have been those just like her who never picked up those dreaded classics again, fulfilling what Mark Twain said: “A classic is a book that people praise and don’t read.”
So, why should we bother with re-reading a book that perhaps we were never crazy about to begin with?
“When I pick up a book to re-read it, it has typically been a while. In that time, I’ve grown and matured and changed. My perspective has changed; my priorities have changed. That change in me changes the book in a sense… What was once important to me may not be as important now. A metaphor that went over my head the first time I read it now screams out loud as the moral of the story,” Brittani said.
I glanced at a bookshelf near my writing space a few days ago, and standing neatly together was a collection of books that I used to teach. I realized that it had now been years since I had read Hemingway’s account of old Santiago who catches a great fish, of the young boy Stephen Crane marched off to manhood in the Civil War, of the disgruntled and dissatisfied and the wise who speak to us from their graves in Spoon River.
Reading makes us more human, regardless of what we do for a living.
Unless we have traveled everywhere, seen everything, met everyone, reading can teach us something, and re-reading can reveal surprising new things. Fantasy writer Terri Windling may say it best: “Some books grow better, others wither and fade away, but they never stay static.”
After all, we don’t just learn from going to new places. Often, we can learn even more by walking where we’ve gone before.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com.
