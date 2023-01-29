Of all the good memories Bob McCammon has of his life with baseball — and he’s had plenty — he says that the day his Grandfather Bob surprised him with a Marty Marion fielder’s glove has to be one of the best. “I can still see and smell and feel the touch of it, like I was just opening the box,” McCammon, now 74, says.
Although Marion, known as “Mr. Shortstop,” had his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and their crosstown rival Browns, McCammon still grew up a fan of the Washington Senators and the franchise they eventually became, the Minnesota Twins. In fact, he’s such a fan, and has such a long family history with the team, that he has written a book about it, “Walter Johnson Had No Idea: A Life with Baseball” (Covenant Books, 219 pages). Available just last month, the book couldn’t have made the Sullivan County native any happier.
“I wanted this story to be remembered by the future generations of our family,” McCammon, a retired social studies teacher who put in 41 years for the Southwest Sullivan School Corporation, says about his primary reason for taking on such an arduous task as writing a book. “But, I also wanted to write it for Dad,” he added.
The McCammon Family’s love for the Senators and Twins was born long before Bob, as his paternal grandfather, Roy, became an ardent fan during Washington’s improbable 1924 run to a World Series title; so much so that he named his youngest son after the Senators’ immortal pitcher, Walter “The Big Train” Johnson. Just five days before Bob’s father was born, Johnson, who would be in the inaugural class of the Baseball Hall of Fame a dozen years later, took to the mound in relief in the 9th inning to beat the favored New York Giants 4-3 in what is considered one of the most dramatic championship games in history. At 36, his stellar career — that included 417 wins and a record 110 shutouts — winding down, the unassuming but fire-balling Johnson, who had lost his two starts in the Series, held New York scoreless through the bottom of the 12th. Catcher Muddy Ruel scored the winning run for the Senators on a bad-hop single.
So, Walter Johnson McCammon went on to raise a family of Senators lovers in Sullivan County, an allegiance that was switched to Minnesota when owner Calvin Griffith moved the club to the “Twin Cities” after the 1960 season. Bob, raised on a small farm just north of Carlisle, says, “There was never any doubt that in our house the Washington Senators was our team. What other team would we follow and support? My grandfather saw to it that my dad would grow up a Senators fan. My dad saw to it that I would do the same.”
McCammon’s zeal for the franchise has never waned. In fact, now in retirement, he has worked for the last decade at the Twins’ spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida, where he and his wife, Susan, live a few months each year. Bob greets visitors to the Sky Deck at Hammond Stadium, and the story of how he fell into the job is worthy of his book’s first chapter. There is little doubt, however, that his writing also reflects the pull of the past just as much as it covers the love of his own children (elementary school teachers, Kara and Kyle) and grandchildren, the youngest named Mauer, after the great Minnesota catcher, Joe — have for the Twins.
One of McCammon’s favorite stories comes in Chapter 18 when he tells how he managed to obtain an autographed baseball from reluctant Twins Hall of Famer Rod Carew. McCammon’s son had reminded him that he had an autographed ball from every Twins player who’s had his number retired by the club, all but Carew. The opportunity to talk to the perennial American League batting champ came in 2017 at Fort Myers. “It’s well known that his autograph is very difficult, if not impossible, to obtain, but the fact that I was able to get him to sign for my son made that a very special moment for me,” Bob says.
“As I’ve said before, there are many stories similar to mine about families and baseball,” McCammon writes. “Each one has commonalities that are shared, but each one is unique in some very special way. My son is a baseball fan because I am. I am because my dad was. He was because his dad was. Our family’s hope is that my little granddaughter will be a fan because her dad is.”
McCammon knows his childhood was magical, one filled with box scores, hero worship for slugger Harmon Killebrew, and the memories of pitching and playing shortstop in mismatched T-shirts and high top sneakers. He says that growing up on a small Sullivan County farm near his grandparents and with his family, that included a sister, taught him about the value of hard work and to have a love of nature. Having another set of grandparents who lived in the town of Sullivan also helped make growing up even more special.
“I lived in two different worlds,” he says. “I used to stay in town, sometimes on Sunday nights and for a few days afterward, and I always took my bike because I got to ride it on pavement, and not just gravel,” McCammon adds. It was his grandfather, Bob — a Cardinals fan — to whom he grew closest.
“I am thinking now that I could have written another chapter or two for the book, but COVID kind of gave me an opportunity to close it and end it and get it to the publisher, and I took it,” McCammon says. He received his first books in December, and he says that the 13-month wait for the finished product, although at times torturous, was worth it. He also reveled in his first signing and book discussion — at the Sullivan County Library — which he “… very much enjoyed because I was back in the classroom again.”
“I hope the takeaway from my book is my acknowledgement of the Lord and his involvement in many of my stories. In so many situations where something good happened to me or a family member, I had no other explanation for how or why but it being the Lord’s work,” McCammon adds.
When asked if he would consider working on another book, he said, “I don’t know … but I grew up on a farm in the 1950s and spent time in a small Indiana town, so I would have plenty of stories to tell.”
