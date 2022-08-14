Mike Lunsford: The best thing the ‘old man’ ever brought home

For Mark Edwards, his father will always affectionately be remembered as “the old man.” Some of the best memories he has of his dad, William Siefert, a part-time musician and full-time railroad telegraph operator, come from those nights when he brought home copies of “Classics Illustrated” for his boys.
“He’d have breakfast at a local diner every morning with a group of working men, including a local newspaper and magazine agent, who I suspected made book in the back,” Edwards related in a story he obviously loves to tell over and over. “The agent would tear off the covers of unsold comics to get credit from the publisher, but instead of discarding the rest, as he was honor-bound to do, he gave them to my dad on the sly to bring home to us.”
That home was in Bradley, Illinois, in the 1950s, and “Classics Illustrated” was already hugely popular despite a concerted effort by some to curb the national enthusiasm for comics due to their “unhealthy influence” on the morals of young Americans; the “Ten Cent Plague,” it was often called. Yet Albert Kanter, a Russian-born publisher, believing reluctant young readers could profit from tackling classic literature in comic book format, thought otherwise.
Aware of how popular comics had become, Kantor produced “Classic Comics Presents” in 1941, his first three editions adapted versions of “The Three Musketeers,” “Ivanhoe,” and “The Count of Monte Cristo.”
By 1947, after a corporate identity change, a move from a 64-page to a 56-page format, several reprints, and 34 total editions, Kanter changed the name of his publication to “Classics Illustrated.” It continued a successful run until 1969, but has undergone several re-births since then.
His introduction to “Classics Illustrated” may have been unique, but his experiences with the comics mirrored those of hundreds of thousands of other youngsters in the 1950s and ‘60s. In fact, Edwards, a retired journalist who’s had over 40 different jobs, including news director for WTWO in Terre Haute, the director of marketing at Indiana State University, and chair of the ISU Speakers Series, once contacted William B. Jones Jr., the author of the consummate guide to the series, “Classics Illustrated, A Cultural History, With Illustrations” (2002). Edwards discovered that Jones too “hung around a drugstore rack” to thumb through copies of the latest comics. It was a copy of “Davy Crockett” that caught Jones’ eye first; Edwards was first partial to Jack London.
“The first chapter book I ever read all the way through was ‘The Call of the Wild,’” Edwards, now 74, says. “I already knew the story in some detail, but had never read a book that long in my short life. But I had read ‘Classics Illustrated.’ There were very few books in our working class home; we were the last family to have a television, as well, and that didn’t happen until 1958.”
“But,” Edwards adds, “my old man brought ‘Classics Illustrated’ into our house. They were part of a cardboard box filled with a wide variety of other dog-eared reject comics of every ilk intended for my older brother, but my dad didn’t worry about horror, war, crime, weird sci-fi comics polluting our minds. Since we didn’t have a TV, maybe he didn’t realize he should be alarmed according to the moral swells. Fortunately, there were also some educators, thinkers and influencers who bought the idea that CI could be uplifting, unlike those ‘other comics.’ It actually became a marketing pitch for emphasizing the quality of CI. Most titles anyway.”
So, once bitten, the young Edwards — still an avid reader and collector who has built a “wall of books, 20 feet wide and 12 feet high” in the Bloomington, Indiana, home he shares with his wife of 52 years, Darby — could often be found at Johnson’s Drugstore on Broadway Street in Bradley meandering through its large front window comic book and magazine rack. “In order to know which new ones I wanted, I had to sample the ware,” he says. “It was a great oasis on the way home from school each afternoon, especially in the olden days when we experienced something called snow in winter.”
It was at Johnson’s that Edwards developed a reading technique that nearly got him banned. “They even had the famous spinner display rack with its distinctive bright yellow signage that was like catnip for this comic crazy kid … The trick was to speed read a comic by shuffling through as many pages as possible before inevitably someone made a not so subtle comment like, ‘This isn’t a library kid! If you’re going to buy it, buy it!’ Rarely could anyone read a ‘Classics Illustrated’ in a single go ‘round before getting busted because they had many more pages than the average ‘Little Lulu’ or ‘Superman.’ That’s why they cost 15 cents, I correctly reasoned. I had expensive tastes, so I usually didn’t whine or argue. Getting banned for life was a fearful notion,” Edwards says.
Most important, what “Classics Illustrated” gave to Edwards, gave to many of those who read it, including this writer, was a love of literature that has lasted a lifetime. “CI had real, non-formulaic stories about one-eyed cyclops eating sailors, wild dogs fighting in the Yukon, or a strange tale about a crazy wife burning down a mansion. They were serious stories with actual plots and text that was a fair representation of the original works that inspired them,” Edwards adds.
Edwards believes that one of the greatest added benefits of CI is that its editors “almost shamed” readers, challenging them to also read the original work with an informational and biographical page at the end of each issue. “I broke down one day and actually did,” Edwards says. “‘Call of the Wild’ grabbed me like nothing I had ever read before.” He also says that it was “genius” that the publisher assigned a number for each title. “Nietzsche observed that ‘Man has a propensity to fill holes,’ and so did kids like me when scanning the back cover filled with delicious numbered titles. I had to have them all, even the crappy ones! That’s the essence of collecting.”
And, he continues to collect the comic books to this day, hundreds of them, including every title and edition in existence. “When my treasured copy of ‘Great Expectations’ arrived by mail a few years ago it completed my set. It was bittersweet. Something akin to my Cubs winning the World Series after 108 years.”
Always with one more story to tell, Edwards related how Walter Van Tilburg Clark’s morality tale, “The Oxbow Incident,” in CI version, inspires him to this day. “I read the ‘Classics Illustrated’ version in eighth grade. When I arrived at my Catholic High School as a freshman, I was looking through the library for the novel. Brother Dunlap, who was the librarian, approached me and asked what I was looking for. He snapped, ‘That’s not for kids! You don’t need to read that!’ I explained I already knew the plot and the characters, so why not? He sent me to the Dean of Discipline for talking back and I earned five demerits. Since that moment, I was determined to read any book that I was forbidden to read by anyone in or out of authority.”
I’d say he needs to thank the “old man” for that determination too.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his webpage is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike will be speaking at Westminster Village for the Vigo County Public Library’s “One State/One Story” program on August 24 at 4 pm; the program is open to the public.
