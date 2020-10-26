We live in a quiet rural county that sees its rather relaxed pulse quickened every October by a festival that pulls in over a million visitors. This year, however, as in so many other cases, things have been different, and the pandemic has brought our usual shindig to its knees. No homemade jams and jellies; no hand-crafted wooden toys; no city slickers parking in the road to scoop up walnuts and hedge apples. …
And, no beans and cornbread, which may pain me the most.
I think I have always understood why people drive hours and wait in anticipation for days to come to Parke County each fall. They wonder at our covered bridges, gawk at our timbered countryside, and wander the countless artisan booths. They sample pumpkin ice cream and deep-fried crullers, and slurp down kitchen-made chicken-and-noodles. They witness cornmeal being ground as it has been since the 1850s near a flowing creek, breathe clean air, and paw through sale tables set up on saw horses.
But for me, a man who already owns plenty of “stuff,” I usually just head to the corner shack on the Square in Rockville to eat soup beans.
It’s not that I don’t get them during other times of the year; we regularly eat the “poor man’s supper” at our house. My wife and I, both raised eating them, still savor the occasional pot of beans, not only because they are cheap and easy to fix, but because we love them. And, I’m certain that our childhoods were far from rare in that our leftover dinner hams were cut and frozen to be kept for seasoning, the baked cornbread from a mix that cost less than a dime was as good as it got, and memories were forged by walking into warm kitchens with windows steamed from the open pot that had been boiling on the stove for hours.
“Foods like these remind us of memories we have of growing up with loving and respected moms, grandmas, aunts, and neighbors,” says Sande Bemis, who helps organize the bean and cornbread sales in Rockville each year for the Gamma Sigma Chapter of Tri Kappa, Inc. That organization uses its proceeds for a variety of educational and cultural charities and causes.
“The sharing of these foods enhances the taste for those lucky enough to have had these experiences, or those who seek them. They comfort us. The beans we cook for the Festival transcend us to simpler days,” Bemis adds.
The meals Tri Kappa prepares must strike a chord with hungry festival-goers; the volunteers cook over a ton of beans, chop 20 pounds of onions, slice 600 pounds of ham, and bake over 1,800 corn muffins to supply a nearly endless line of diners over 10 days. No one knows how much firewood is used to keep their great iron pots bubbling from sunrise to sunset.
Joanie remembers that her mom always fixed beans and cornbread on wash day, a tradition that apparently began when that particular task involved so much rigor — yes, I do recall seeing my own mom and grandmother bringing in water, feeding clothes through a wringer, and then pinning them on a clothesline — that putting a pot of beans on to simmer meant little attention needed to be made to the cooking of a wholesome and much appreciated meal.
I first remember eating beans on days I spent with my grandmother at her church quilting circles. With little else to play with but wooden thread spools and coloring books, I looked forward to sitting down, not to the lunchtime gossip I didn’t understand, but rather with a glass of cold milk and a hot bowl of ham and beans.
Although beans and cornbread is a very simple dish, there are a considerable number of variations. While many bean eaters opt for the smaller and more traditional Navy bean for their soup, many others prepare only the meatier Great Northern beans. Personally, I love a dash of ketchup in my beans, along with a generous dose of ground black pepper and sprinkled salt. I also like fresh diced onions thrown into the mix, while others crumble their cornbread into the soup to mingle tastes.
Joanie began preparing, as her mother did, our bean soup with dumplings, which —with time being of the essence — are no more than canned biscuits placed onto the steaming soup’s surface. I have seen hot sauce, jalapenos, carrots, celery, and even salsa added to the mix as well.
Of course, the Bridge Festival doesn’t have the oldest local soup bean tradition; the tiny northern Vigo County town of Fontanet has held its annual “Bean Dinner” at Holloway Grove every year since 1890, that is until this disastrous year of the virus canceled it.
Originating with a picnic organized by Civil War veterans, and originally held on the grounds of the DuPont Powder Mill until its massive explosion in 1907, the dinner lasts two days. Still fresh in my memory are the evenings we drove past the tree in the middle of the road to Fontanet to line up with pots and pans to get our share. If memory serves me right, bacon was part of the soup tradition at Fontanet, that part of the recipe dating back to the military diets of the original bean supper’s organizers.
We seem to have forgotten many of the small pleasures and tastes of dishes like hot bean soup and steaming corn bread. A pot of beans may not be as glamorous, but is hardly less convenient than a take-out restaurant meal. It may be too much to hope that the contentment of other times hasn’t vaporized in a haze of fast food and shortened patience.
But as Bemis reminds us, soup beans were once “…a simple, uncomplicated, joyful part of our lives.”
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s newest book, This Old World is now available in some local stores.
