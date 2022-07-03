Mike Lunsford: Our Day, today, the 4th of July…

The writing of Eleanor Roosevelt makes for interesting reading on this, the nation’s 246th birthday, and since we have so many other things to do today, it’s good that what I am suggesting for you is only about a half-page long.
It might be hard to believe, but Roosevelt, despite all of her other duties as First Lady, and later as a tireless advocate for human rights in the years that followed her time in the White House, began to write a daily newspaper column, “My Day,” on the last day of 1935, and continued to write it — a remarkable six times a week — until January 1961. After that, she contributed three days a week until just about a month before she died in November 1962.
Within just a few months of starting her column, Roosevelt’s words appeared in 62 newspapers nationwide and were read daily by 38 million people; eventually, she would be carried in 90 daily newspapers, and her observations became so popular that United Features Syndicate offered her a 5-year contract in 1940 that would run past her husband’s surprising third-term run for the Presidency. He, of course, ran for and won a 4th term, too.
According to George Washington University’s Columbian College of Arts and Sciences’ “My Day Project,” Roosevelt never kept a diary, and her schedules and appointment books, at least those that survived the years, are woefully incomplete, but her short daily columns give us insight, not only into the thoughts and beliefs of one of history’s most important women, but those of the average American citizens who faithfully read her.
“As Roosevelt grew more comfortable with the ‘My Day’ format, she took greater risks with it. By 1938, she had moved away from the trivial and mundane and begun to concentrate more on her responsibilities as citizen and political symbol. She encouraged her readers to write her and often incorporated their stories, questions and criticisms into her columns. These letters reveal the palpable connection their authors had with Roosevelt as they shared their experiences as well as their most private dreams and fears,” the project’s webpage says.
With that in mind, I looked at what Roosevelt wrote for July 4th, 1940. Although the United States was not yet directly involved in the growing conflict in Europe and the Far East, and Pearl Harbor was more than a year away, the country was still climbing out of the Great Depression and experiencing a wave of isolationism that included an expanding interest in organizations such as the Nazi-sympathizing German American Bund.
Roosevelt was concerned about Americans’ perceptions of what July 4th, the Constitution, and citizenship meant as she wrote on the eve of the celebration eight decades ago; I see no reason why we shouldn’t be even more anxious about those same things now, perhaps even more so.
She wrote this: “I personally want to continue to live in a country where I can think as I please, go to any church I please, or to none if that is my desire; say what I please, and within the limits of any free society, do what I please.
“Long ago we decided here that if we held views opposing those of other people, it was against the interests of our country to try to persuade those others by force to agree with us. We could go on talking about our own ideas in the hope of eventually winning a majority, and it seems to me that this is the essence of democracy.
“I am willing to be asked to sacrifice time and money for the good of the country as a whole. I am willing to be asked to share what I am able to earn with other less fortunate people, and I am willing to consider any curtailment of personal liberty which I can be persuaded is for the good of the majority, but I want to be able to discuss it.
“I want the right to work, and I want that opportunity to be extended to all my fellow citizens. I want them to have an equal opportunity for educational development, for health and for recreation, which is all part of the building of a human being capable of coping with the modern world.
“I want to have within my own hands the choice of my leaders, and if the majority opinion is against me at any time, I want the right to differ, while recognizing the necessity of cooperation on my part in order to prove fairly whether the majority opinion is right or not.
“On this Fourth of July morning I hope each and every one of us will dedicate ourselves to the service of our country and the service of our fellow citizens, never forgetting that we hope through our example to strengthen the ultimate brotherhood of man throughout the world.”
While I was still teaching, a few years ago now, I asked my students to read a handful of letters written to Mrs. Roosevelt, mostly by children. Dated from the mid-30s, at the depth of the Great Depression, most of the letters were indescribably sad. One came from a boy who was hoping she still had an old pair of her sons’ football cleats that she could part with, another wanted a loan of $8 so she could buy a winter coat, and yet another simply asked for some of the First Lady’s old clothes so she could use the cloth to make a few dresses.
After they’d chosen a letter that impressed them, I asked the students to write a little about what they’d learned, and every single one of them mentioned that they needed to have a better sense of appreciation for how and where they lived; many of them believed that similar tough times were possibly ahead of their own generation.
Mrs. Roosevelt’s powerful words reminded me of those very same things.
