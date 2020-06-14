We are fortunate; a pair of orioles has apparently decided to call our trees, “home.” Here, in early June, the black and orange flashiness of dozens of the birds that visited us a few weeks ago is just a memory, disappearing with the humid southern air that sprang from the gulf. We are lucky that this couple has decided to stay on for a while.
We saw orioles this spring as in no other. I found a nest — that peculiar bag of gray plant fibers they suspend from the tree crowns — last fall, sitting in the upper limbs of a soft maple. I had seen a pair of orioles last May when the samara — the winged fruit we often call whirligigs — were green and soft, then, peculiarly, again in late winter for a day or two. Then nothing, until very early May; for two weeks they dominated our attention.
Many of my friends say it was an oriole spring for them too. A few even speculated that the Covid-19 restrictions, perhaps less air traffic and automobile pollution and overall idleness, may have had something to do with it. Whatever the reason, I heard from a lot of people who had the birds in their yards in bigger numbers than ever before.
Peter Scott, my ornithologist of a friend doubts the “stay-at-home” theory, but made one keen observation that should teach us a lesson: “Who knows which of many factors might have influenced the higher numbers [of oriole sightings]. Maybe we all just had more time to look,” Scott says.
Of course, we should be taking the time to look for orioles, and all the other animals we treat as invisible when we are busy. Orioles, however, are hard to miss; they are aggressive streaks of stark color, razor-beaked, obvious, persistently hungry.
There are actually two types of orioles in our region, and one — the Orchard — is easier to miss than the other, the dazzling Baltimore oriole. Both are actually members of the starling and blackbird families, and my “Kaufman Guide to the Nature of the Midwest” says they are “less social” than many other birds. I’m not quite sure what that means, although those we had here seemed to be meeting in a rather contentious family reunion; there were frequent spats, and the males felt the front of the buffet line was their rightful place. The couple that remained behind must have attended counseling of some sort, for they treat one another better.
The Baltimore oriole was given its name after the colors on the coat of arms for 17th century nobleman George Calvert, Lord Baltimore. The Orchard, known for its nearly greenish females and black and chestnut-colored males, is less common, although years ago I started seeing them on my walks along the edges of the wetlands and thought them rather odd-looking blackbirds; I know better now. Oddly, they often set up household in tree rows near populated areas, including orchards.
Orioles have a sweet “tooth.” All of my bird guides say their diets include nectar and insects, but long before we had much blooming or buzzing around our house, our orioles took a particular liking to the oranges and grape jelly I left for them. The first I consider rather healthy; the second I nearly felt guilty for supplying, expecting by late spring to see morbidly obese birds practically sucking the stuff through straws. Scott says he knows of a Greene County birder who emptied 27 jars of jelly in two weeks, filling hummingbird feeders to satisfy the demand.
Our orioles love suet too, particularly that which has bits of fruit in it. But again, they have not been overly picky when eating any kind, even challenging the woodpeckers that try to dominate it. One male seems to wait for the oranges we leave out to gather the ants they attract; he pecks them down one at a time.
Although Scott told me in mid-May that most orioles were here for a short time — just a stopover on their way north — the cool weather (Remember our surprise frosts?) may have delayed their departure. Peter says that some of those breeding and raising families will stay here into August before they head southwest, about a month after the Orchard orioles have already left.
I think what pleases me most about the birds being here lies in the difference they bring to our yard and routine. We love to watch and feed our birds, but there was a sameness, a well-established pattern, to the bird season these past few springs, until now. For instance, I now leave out that orange slice during my morning rounds, and Joanie, who runs a regular soup kitchen for hummingbirds, has decided to mix a little extra sugar water for the orioles — they steal it anyway.
The orioles seemed to have ushered in a colorful wave of other birds too, for this spring — more so than in recent memory — we saw rose-breasted grosbeaks, indigo buntings, prothonotary warblers, and the beautiful gray catbirds in our yard; the latter seemed to have a liking for jelly as well, and it usually took two male orioles in tandem to chase one of the bigger, more robust catbirds away from their plate.
We intend to watch for oriole fledglings, but this month a new cycle begins: we’ll wake to the choruses of the always busy house wrens and thrashers, and one of my favorites, the vireos, and we’ll be able to hear the haunting and rather lonely calls of wood thrushes hidden in the green and buggy woods below us. During the longer and more sultry days, we’ll see fewer birds as a bit of summer lethargy sets in.
But in the case of the orioles, we appreciated them while they were here.
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. He is working on his 7th book.
