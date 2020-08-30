I write this on the last day of a run of uncharacteristically cool and dry days in August, a day that feels as if autumn left its calling card and a promise to return in about a month.
Yet, rather than work at chores or get involved with busyness of some other sort on this picture-perfect morning, I am thinking and writing about yesterday, when, after lunch, I took my 4-year-old grandson to the creek for a few hours, letting his younger brother nap and his grandmother catch her breath while we were gone.
It was not a well-planned trip; I scooped him up after we had gulped our food, belted him into my truck, and hastily drove back a field road for a weedy walk to the sandbar we often visit. All he had with him was a filmless old camera — an Imperial Satellite 127— that he’d found in his great-grandmother’s attic a few weeks ago.
We began to pick up the scent of the creek’s green water before we ever made it to the widening strip of sand and its driftwood and gravel and blue damselflies. Before we reached that true destination, we took the time to walk to the edge of a mud hole amid a field of soybeans that stays wet most of the summer.
The wash’s stagnant water and willow saplings played host to dozens of fat dragonflies — widow skimmers and meadowhawks — that zoomed about in defiance of the laziness of the afternoon. The frantic choruses of killdeer were the only birds we heard, but I also caught the distinct click of the dead shutter on that camera as my grandson pretended to capture the scene through the milky glass of its dirty viewfinder.
We then walked along a thicket overgrown with wild sunflowers and ironweeds, and the big yellow tiger swallowtail and monarch butterflies there paid us no attention as they worked on the gold and purple blooms. It is odd, I told my companion, that something as pretty as ironweeds — most loved by silver-spotted skippers and common buckeyes — are bitter to the taste, and virtually no animal will eat them, yet by cutting them we deprive those butterflies of what they most need.
When we emerged from a shallow grove of cottonwoods and giant ragweed into the creek’s clearing, we saw the water running, slow and clear in the sun. It was like entering a new world, and I think the boy spirit came out in both of us as we jogged to the water’s edge.
Of course, I had a camera with me too, but I had failed to pack a water bottle and wading shoes and extra clothes, even a snack. We both wore long pants — having those weeds in mind — so an old towel that I keep in the truck served as our only extra supplies.
Immediately, he wanted to wade, and I resisted the idea, recalling a day when I was a bit older than he is now that I earned myself a bloody trip to the doctor for a few stitches after an encounter with a broken beer bottle. But, how could I bring him to the creek and not let him walk into the water? So I took his shoes and socks off and he waded along the edge of the stream while I walked alongside in my boots.
Soon, he was begging me to come in to help him look for rocks and mussel shells, and despite owning the tender white feet of a pampered old man, I set my camera down, rolled my pants legs up and joined him, eventually getting into the spirit of the thing so much that I led him out to water that reached my knees and his waist.
He still had his camera, and at one point he laughed and snapped away in an attempt to capture a picture of me walking in the gravel as if I were treading on hot coals; I looked ridiculous, I suppose. It is odd how soon we get out of the habit of walking barefooted as we age; I hardly wore shoes all summer when I was young, but now go shoeless only in the house.
We waded both up and downstream, stopping in warm shallow pools to watch minnows we couldn’t catch. Butterflies “puddled” in muddy spots, a few birds picked at pokeberries along the opposite bank, and we saw scores of tracks left by muskrats and raccoons and deer. For a while, we simply sat on a half submerged log and said nothing at all, although I would occasionally look over to see him, the camera up to his face, squinting as he clicked yet another “picture.”
Two hours after we came to the creek, we knew it was time to go. We brushed the sand from the creases of our wet pants, shook out our socks and thumped our shoes on logs, and gathered a stash of keepsakes for which he has a bedroom bookshelf — including a prized bone that he was convinced came from a dinosaur.
As we drove the lane back toward society, I stopped to take a photo of a few blue-purple blooms growing, inexplicably, along a dry, hot branch; I think the plant may have been marsh skullcap. When I got back to the truck to show my grandson the pictures, he was sound asleep, and I knew that if he was that tired, we had had a good day.
This morning, as I opened the back door of my truck to grab the towel for the wash, I found his camera; it had fallen under the seat, and I forgot about it as I carried him in still wet clothes into the house. Now over 60 years old, the Satellite, its design inspired by the new Space Age, originally came with a flash attachment, batteries, four bulbs and a roll of film for $4.97. Still covered in attic dust, it was an even better bargain all these years later.
I hope he never forgets that day and the pictures he took with it.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com.
