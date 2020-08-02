Mike Lunsford: Looking to the skies on a summer’s night

It wasn’t boredom that drove me out of the house and into the front yard one memorable night in mid-July, and it wasn’t that I didn’t have a book to read, a story to write or a word to share with my wife, either.
It was a little past 10 o’clock when I walked down my drive to the road as the last light from the dying embers of an orange sun was taking its final bow. I’m glad that I took the time to go.
Not only was the comet NEOWISE supposed to make an appearance that night, but the International Space Station was scheduled to fly over as well.
It had been hot that day, well over 90 degrees, and I had put in a full day in my yard — had even cut up a tree that came down in a storm a few days before. I was tired, but cool, after a few hours in the air conditioning, my shower taken, my eyelids already drooping a bit.
The scent of the tasseled corn from the field across the road was powerful; it comes to us here in the country like old memories, taking us back to childhoods when we played in the grass before coming in after the magic hour for our baths. And, as in those days, I spotted the flickering candles of firefly light silently hovering above and between the long dark green rows. The air was a bit heavy despite a light breeze — a zephyr really, for I like that word —that lazily lifted and flapped our flag with its sleight of hand. In the distance, I could hear the wind chimes on our porch playing a light tune.
It was the comet that I most wanted to see, and in which I came away most disappointed. I hadn’t bothered to bring my camera; I just wanted to see it, not work at trying to capture it. For some reason, I had been rather relaxed about NEOWISE, despite knowing it was a once-in-a-lifetime event and that I wouldn’t be able to see it in the mornings, unless I crawled out of bed to take a drive where trees don’t block my view. But on that night, the clouds, although beautiful, obscured the horizon to the northwest, and even though I could see most of the stars that comprised the “Big Dipper,” the comet was even less than the faint smudge of light it had been the night before.
NEOWISE will be gone by the time this story runs, and it won’t be back for 6,800 years. A chunk of ice and dust just three miles wide, it will soon be lost to us in the depths of space; whether mankind is here upon its return is a good question. Officially named C/2020 F3, it was given its acronym of a nickname after an asteroid-hunting space telescope, the “Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer,” first picked it up over the winter. It has been one of the few predictable and constant things in the news cycle this year.
I planned to watch the comet at the height of its glory a few days later, when, among other things, a splendid moon would be on display. I didn’t expect that this preview night would be the one I’d most remember. As it turned out, clouds and rain ruined the viewing for us on the nights NEOWISE came closest to the earth, but I did catch sight of it with binoculars one starry night later in the month.
The view across from our house is now mostly blocked by the jagged teeth of the field corn that has grown to more than 7 or 8 feet. I walked down the road a bit to get a better look at the sky, and off to the west of us, perhaps a half-mile or more, neighbors were shooting off fireworks, and the sound of them popping was muffled and not unpleasant in the cooling night air. Trailing streaks of red and green burst along the horizon, adding color to the scene.
Suddenly, as if on cue, a heron, undoubtedly heading home from a day of fishing on a pair of ponds not far away, flew over me, and before I ever saw its legs — in silhouette against the night sky — tucked under it like a jet’s landing gear, I wondered if an owl had come up from the woods to hunt a while.
I then saw a flashlight jostling in the yard, roughly following my path, and knew that Joanie had come out to join me. Together, we stood near the asphalt of the road and felt its heat rising to us like a cooling oven. We strained to see the comet, but were pleased that the space station streaking across the northern sky was easy to track. We looked up, over and over, and saw the blinking lights of airplanes crossing overhead, knowing — because of the pandemic — that perhaps fewer people were looking down at us than at just about any time in decades.
Before long, Joanie decided she had things to do, and she left me to my thoughts and the fireworks and the glowing caps of white clover in the grass. Despite the growing darkness, I could make out the faint outline of a deer that had come out of the field into a clearing before disappearing into our woods. I stood in place for only a few more minutes.
It would have been memorable had we spotted the comet that night, more so had I been ready with my camera to record the moment. But that night proved what I often realize: if we wait just for the rare and uncommon events to measure our happiness and good fortune by, we miss so many of the miracles of a typical day.
On that night, I saw the bright points of light to the south that are Saturn and Jupiter, saw clouds to the west backlit by the setting sun, saw the reflection of a man-made miracle, and a gorgeous sliver of a waxing crescent moon. Comet or no comet, it couldn’t have been better.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com.
