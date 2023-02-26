To look closely… That is what author and artist, scientist and conservationist, Jim Nardi asks of us. He has spent a lifetime doing it himself, and he hopes to inspire others to do the same with his new book about how the many companions of trees—some so small they can’t be seen with the naked eye—show us humans that we are “just a part of the rich tapestry of life on Earth.”
“The Hidden Company That Trees Keep; Life from Treetops to Root Tips” (Princeton University Press, 299 pages, 2023), like each of Nardi’s other books (“Discoveries in the Garden,” “Life in the Soil,” “The World Beneath Our Feet,” and a children’s book, “In Mouse’s Backyard” among them) is a magnificently-illustrated portal to the secret lives of microbes, fungi, and mosses, squirrels, insects, and lizards alike. The book required not only the mind and discipline of a Harvard-trained research biologist to write, but the heart of a boy who grew up sketching birds amongst the trees and briars and streams of a Parke County woodland to imagine; it also took countless hours over the past five years to complete.
“Not only did I want to learn more about the myriad connections that each tree establishes with other creatures, including us,” Nardi said, when asked what inspired this book, “but also I wanted to share these discoveries. While familiar and more conspicuous, birds, mammals, and tree frogs are discussed and illustrated, but the invertebrate and microbial companions of trees occur in the greatest numbers and have by far the greatest influence on the lives of trees. They are [and he quotes entomologist E.O. Wilson] the ‘little things that run the world.’”
Nardi’s boundless energy belies his 75 years, including the 46 he’s spent in fluorescent-lit laboratory research at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. He now often returns to his home ground near Lyford—he attended a one-room grade school there before he headed across the river to Clinton schools—and tromps and trims and labors on the nearly-200 acres of the Atherton Island Natural Area (under the stewardship of the Ouabache Land Conservancy). Nardi knows the lay of the land well: 80 of the area’s acres constituted his family’s orchards and woodlands, sold off in 1970, but re-acquired by Nardi and his wife, Joy, laboriously cleaned up and donated to the Conservancy.
“I plan to devote more time to the outdoor laboratory and classroom of rural Indiana,” he says, “working with members of the Conservancy on restoration and preservation of woodlands. I plan to continue observing, experimenting, drawing, and writing. I am setting up a simple microscope and laboratory in my Indiana home now,” he adds.
Nardi’s extensive knowledge of biology and botany and their related fields impresses, but no more than his artwork. Each of his books, including this new one, is packed with illustrations that take readers well beyond what they can see in photographs. “As a child, I loved to draw birds, and my parents wanted to encourage my interest by driving me to art lessons during my grade school days that were offered by Mary Carmichael Swope, a wonderful and kind art teacher in Rockville who had studied at John Herron Art Institute in Indianapolis,” Nardi says. “Art classes were not offered at my grade school in Lyford or at schools in Clinton. I lost my interest in drawing during high school and college and did not begin drawing again until I was over 40. I now find that drawing is soothing, relaxing, and enhances my scientific studies. I discover features of creatures from my microscopic examinations of them that I would never have observed otherwise.”
Nardi collected insects as a 4-H member, and still studies and draws from specimens he preserved over six decades ago. He also carefully studies living specimens to note their normal poses and habits, and sometimes works from photographs, although he acknowledges that photographs rarely show all the features he wants to see and convey to those who enjoy his books. A daily journal in which he records first-hand encounters and sketches, is another invaluable resource for Jim for he no longer advocates that students at any level collect their own specimens, worrying that some species are becoming increasingly rare.
Last summer, I attended a presentation Nardi gave at the Covered Bridge Art Gallery in Rockville, primarily about “In Mouse’s Backyard,” which he wrote and illustrated in 2011. Its theme mirrors that of “The Hidden Company That Trees Keep,” that being the rich and varied interaction between creatures and plants and the soil. Nardi notes that an illustration he drew for the third page of his new book, and a quote by naturalist John Muir near its end on page 279, sum up his attitude “pretty well.”
“When we try to pick out anything at all by itself,” Muir wrote, “we find it is hitched to everything else in the Universe.”
Nardi acknowledges his fear that the teaching of science in this country is imperiled, but science in itself is not as important as children being given the opportunity to be awed. “I think teachers in schools and places of worship should first instill a love and appreciation for the natural world, for its plants, animals, rocks, stars, weather. By first instilling a sense of wonder in children, we can begin encouraging them to observe and ask like a scientist. All of us can think and ask questions like scientists and realize how rewarding it is to look at the world with inquisitive minds.”
There is a kindness, a gentleness, to Jim Nardi that one can learn from too. Just as he teaches that all living things co-exist in “a web of reciprocity,” he sees that in these modern times we often forget to cherish what is at hand.
“All of us would have a greater appreciation for the world around us by simply being more observant and inquisitive,” he says. “We are surrounded by everyday wonders that we pass by and rarely see.”
