If there was ever a kill-joy for me in school, it had to come with the writing of a book report.
I loved the reading part of the assignment, but my enthusiasm for the entire project was dampened when I was forced to follow step-by-step instructions from the teacher as to what was to be said about the book.
Of course, the directions were aimed at those who hated to read and prayed for a “Reader’s Digest” condensed or comic book version, but with the advent of artificial intelligence it seems the onus is now more than ever on the teacher. Who knows, maybe book reports aren’t even assigned anymore.
With that being said, I present my latest book report, the first of two this year meant to replace my yearly 12-book review that consumes too much oxygen for a newspaper of our size.
So, here is a discussion of the first five of the best 10 books I’ll have read when 2023 ends. Believe me, no “Cliff’s Notes” were needed.
In January, I poured through a novel I should have read when it was released late last year, a Pulitzer Prize-winning “reimagining” of “David Copperfield,” Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead” (Harper, 560 pages, 2022).
Inspired by a visit to the very study and writing desk Charles Dickens used at a seaside inn to write “Copperfield,” Kingsolver pulls us into a modern coming-of-age story about addiction, prejudice, and rampant economic injustice in the American South. Its protagonist, Damon Fields, wise and caustic beyond his years, is the product of a teenaged single mother with a drug problem. From its first page we are drawn into a corrupt welfare system, oxycodone abuse, and a gutted Appalachian economy; Damon’s life and language aren’t pretty, but they are heroic in this powerful book.
After a journey to find his grandmother’s home, young Demon says, “My grandmother came and looked in on me after I was in bed. Then the door closed, and I heard the key turn and click. I was her prisoner. But if I could run, where would I even go? Being locked in a room, or living my life in general, no difference. The only roads I knew were full of people that would sooner run me over than help me out. I could end up as dead as my mom and baby brother on any given day.”
The best read I had in February came from the presses late last year too and was more than appropriate for the chill of the month: Buddy Levy’s engrossing “Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of The Karluk” (St, Martin’s Press, 432 pages, 2022).
Based on an ill-fated 1913 expedition into the “frozen hell” of the Arctic, the book is an extraordinary account of the lives and deaths, the heroism and fortitude of a 25-member crew, led by the bigger-than-life Captain Bob Bartlett, who, after his ship was crushed in the ice pack, undertook a 1,000-mile trek to save its survivors. It is the kind of book that showed me over and over how physically and mentally weak I am.
From the account of one snow blind and frozen crewman who had returned to the wrecked ship to retrieve supplies: “Chafe could no longer feel his hands or feet. It was like walking on wooden stumps. By what appeared to be sunset—he could half detect hues of flaming orange and violet in the periphery of his ice-caked goggles—he realized the dog had been dragging him the entire day, and probably for 15 hours. It was no use, he thought. At the first shelter from the wind, he would lay down and die.”
After spending nearly all of March reading novels, April brought warm weather and a splendid memoir: Neil King’s “American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” (Mariner Books, 368 pages, 2023).
An acclaimed Wall Street Journal reporter, King used a 330-mile walk from his home in Washington D.C. to New York City to deal with the death of his brother, his own cancer diagnosis and recovery, and an uneasy feeling that the American spirit was in fast decline. Part history, part folklore, part good old-fashioned storytelling, King’s book displays a growing optimism with each chapter and helps reveal a people whose fundamental characters overcome their political differences; I loved this too-often dog-eared book.
Typically, while ambling through an Amish community in southern Pennsylvania, King wrote of the people he met: “We occupied different universes, different centuries in many ways, but we shared the same patch of earth, me on the road, them in the field, and we waved to acknowledge that basic bond.”
May’s best was without a doubt “A Fever in the Heartland” (Viking, 432 pages, 2023), Pulitzer-Prize winning Tim Egan’s indictment of the ascendancy of the Ku Klux Klan in America after World War I, specifically it’s most powerful “Grand Dragon,” David K. Stephenson in Indiana.
Through it, the reader can gain a sense of the broad scope of the Klan’s power in this country in the 1920’s, specifically in the Hoosier State, which was dominated by the ultimate grifter, the self-created Stephenson, described in his days in the Iowa National Guard as a “…carouser, a gasbag, a petty thief.”
Yet, Egan’s book also details the heroic efforts of those who opposed the KKK: Madge Oberholtzer, whose deathbed testimony sent Stephenson to prison; Muncie newspaper editor George Dale, who defied death threats and kept reporting; and Marion County Prosecutor Will Remy, who saw to it that Stephenson was convicted and imprisoned.
A century later, the same nativist cronyism and prejudice that scraped Stephenson from the bottom of the barrel and into power is raising its ugly head, so there is much to learn from this account of an era when some four million Americans carried a Klan membership card.
With June and the year’s midway point came a fast and fascinating read, David Grann’s “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” (Doubleday, 327 pages, 2023). My wife seems to think that I read an inordinate amount of seafaring adventures, and maybe so, but anything Grann writes is more than worth your time, this book an account of the HMS Wager’s disastrous journey through the “blind hate” of Cape Horn in 1741.
With a cast of characters nearly too bold and tough to be true (i.e. the imperious Captain Cheap; the bold and inventive John Bulkeley; the young midshipman John Byron), the book provides a magnificent lesson on 18th century maritime life, the hunt for a Spanish galleon filled with gold, and accounts of not one, but two miraculous survival stories months after the Wager is crushed on the rocks of the Patagonian coast. At times grim, at others inspiring, Grann kept me reading late into the night.
Just a few months into their cruel journey, the crew of the ship, still part of a large fleet, was facing the scourges of scurvy and typhus: “As the squadron sailed on, Byron watched in anguish as many of the sick gasped for air. They appeared to be dry drowning. One after the other, they died—far from their families and the graves of their ancestors…The once-mighty squadron resembled ghost ships, where according to one account, only vermin thrived… They [rats] infested sleeping quarters, ran across meal tables, and disfigured the dead, which lay about the deck awaiting burial.”
There you have it, my report has been handed in, the assignment done. There’s another like it due in early January.
