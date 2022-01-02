Mike Lunsford: Diaries record a daily bit of history

I took a day last week to clean my work space, more out of necessity rather than industriousness. If it is true that acts of creation are often born out of those involving destruction, then this story is such a thing, for while I was in the process of sorting and filing and tossing, I found one of the few things I have left from the years I had with my Grandmother Blanche, her red note card-sized diary from 1968; it was tucked away on a bookshelf that was badly in need of a dust rag.
Of course, instead of continuing the work, I sat down a while in the middle of the mess to read a few pages, written in her small neat hand in what proved to be her second-to-last journal year; she died a few months shy of her 61st birthday in 1970.
I have never been a diarist, although I have often considered becoming one.
Today, social media entries serve as diaries of sorts, although I find my grandmother’s “posts” of 18 lines each—the maximum amount allowed on each page of her inexpensive leatherette journal, manufactured by the National Blank Book Company—less opinion and rant than simple descriptions of simple days in an incredibly busy life. I don’t think a reader of her diaries could have figured out who she had voted for or what she thought of the war in Vietnam, but they would have, I’m sure, been impressed with what she accomplished with her days and how tired she had to have been at the end of each one.
With few exceptions, she wrote no more nor no less each day, and if I am remembering things correctly, I can still see her in the evenings, after the dishes were done, after her bath was over, sitting in a scratchy overstuffed chair under a metal reading lamp, recording her daily entry with a cheap ball point pen as the late-night news played and my grandfather dozed in his recliner. The diary often sat with her Bible and her devotional, perhaps with the latest issue of the “TV Guide” and a little darning on the arm of her chair, awaiting her faithful return.
Although diaries often evoke images of teen angst or writing cures for depression or wartime fears and confidences, they are actually valuable historic documents. Much of what we know about the past comes from diarists and letter writers, and I certainly wish there were more of both now, not only because I hope to see a revival in the art of handwriting, but also that the idea of attic trunks filled with yellowing emails is less than realistic. In other words, we delete too much of our past with a push of a button, and, certainly, people tend to think more as they write by hand than as they type or speak; even more of an argument for diaries than one for Facebook posts.
I taught American literature for years, and among the very first selections
I usually assigned each year were a few journal entries from botanist and ornithologist William Bartram, who wrote about—mostly for a largely European readership—what must have been seen then as unimaginable: the alligators of Florida and the culture of the Cherokee in Georgia. It’s said that Bartram was so devoted to his diary that he finished an entry just hours before he died at age 84.
I also assigned a few passages from the short diary that teacher Sarah Kemble Knight wrote as she traveled from Boston to New York City. Seeing that it was 1704 and she was on horseback, and there was virtually no place to stay or eat, and that she was in constant discomfort and danger, her diary is a remarkable record. What she faced in her journey was hardly a quick trip down I-90.
From John Adams, and his son, John Quincy, to Anne Frank and Louisa May Alcott to Mary Chestnut, from C.S. Lewis to Thomas Merton, Reagan to Ruskin to Robert Louis Stevenson, diarists have enlightened and educated us for centuries. One of the very best-known was Samuel Pepys, a 17th century English naval administrator who kept a diary for about 10 years. Pepys had no intention of having his contemporaries read his journal, but he did, however, want it—including its rather mature passages—to be read after his death. His accounts of pestilence and fires and wars, as well as his own personal revelations, make for interesting reading.
If nothing else, my grandmother’s diary has inspired me in the year ahead to keep one of my own; it may be an odd thing to begin doing now, at my age, but I am determined to do it anyway. Incapable of writing much by hand that is legible, my journal will be kept on a computer, sometimes written, I am sure, in retrospective in the mornings when I most like to work. It will be, unfortunately, with apologies to Daniel Defoe’s 18th century novel of the same name, “A Journal of the Plague Year,” since we face, yet again, another winter with Covid infections in the headlines. I hope it will be our last.
My grandmother’s journal is a treasure, but it is also a bit of history. For instance, as she wrote about her day for Wednesday, June 5, she included her usual temperature readings—a low of 59 and a high of 83 degrees—and the fact that she had slept unexpectedly well, that she had made a blue and white quilt top, and that she and her daughter and granddaughter had cleaned their church; my grandparents’ winter coal was delivered that day too. She also wrote in the margin at the top of the page—a place she often reserved to record a story from the nightly news—that Senator Robert Kennedy had been shot. She would record his death in her next entry, a “terrible thing,” she wrote.
That day was just another on which she couldn’t have seen what the next would bring. In that, we have much in common.
