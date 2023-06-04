Because my wife and I manage a small town “little library,” mainly to keep any youngster who’s interested in a good supply of books when the school doors are closed, we buy and handle and even read a lot of children’s books ourselves. It is a blessing to see the kids, often with a parent nearby or their bike lying on the sidewalk, thumbing through what Joanie has left for them on her trips into town every few days. Often, we read what they are reading, and we wish more adults would spend a little time with a children’s book in their hands.
It is estimated that there are about 184 million children’s books sold in this country each year, with about 35% of all books published being for young readers like those who visit our library.
I did a little math a few months ago, and conservatively estimated that over 11,000 books have made their way through that one small double-hinged wooden door of ours since the smoldering hot summer day in 2012 when my carpenter friend, Joe, and I set the library on a heavy post that at one time held my mother’s backyard bird feeder.
Of course, we advocate that children read every single day. In a time when the typical adolescent boy sits in front of a video screen at least three hours a day, we think it’s critical that they and their sisters and cousins also spend time with a book. It’s no less important for adults, and if their excuse for not reading deals with a lack of free time, then I suggest they read children’s books instead and as often as they can.
As unlikely as that may sound, I point out that James Holzhauer, the former “Jeopardy” champion who amassed over $2.4 million in winnings, has credited his reading of children’s books as a critical factor in his preparation for the show. Agreeing with an interviewer from “Perspectives on Reading,” an online magazine, that libraries are the “people’s university,” Holzhauer called himself an “autodidact,” a person who teaches himself about all sorts of things.
He says that parents should, “Find something that excites your kid. When my dad saw I was really into maps and baseball history, he bought me an atlas and a book of Rube Waddell anecdotes. And show your children there’s nothing to be ashamed of by reading whatever moves you, regardless of its so-called target audience.”
It may be hard to believe in this age of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, but atlases and dictionaries, fables and fairy tales and good old sports stories remain popular items taken from our library, and if some of those books are helping adults brush up on what they used to know, we’re all for it.
A few years ago, a former student of mine donated a huge stockpile of books and told us to do what we pleased with them. Many were given to our local elementary library, but boxes of them have been doled out in weekly installments at our library too, and some of that collection are among my favorites. A recent cache of books — now four or five years old — led me to these titles, wholeheartedly recommended for my adult newspaper readers. I also chose these books because children need more history, biography and science in their reading diets.
My absolute favorite recent read is Hudson Talbott’s “Picturing America: Thomas Cole and the Birth of American Art” (Nancy Paulsen Books). It is a gorgeously illustrated biography of the Englishman who became the father of the Hudson River School of painting, and, who, as a young man, twice walked the width of Pennsylvania because he couldn’t afford a stagecoach ticket. The wonderfully-drawn storyline is accompanied by many of Cole’s original paintings. Another book that fascinated me, and will surely entertain children too, is Anita Sanchez’s “Karl, Get Out of the Garden: Carolus Linnaeus and the Naming of Everything” (Charlesbridge). Illustrated by Catherine Stock, this book tells the story of the Swedish botanist who created scientific classification. That may sound a bit dry, but as a young boy the young Linnaeus, bored by school, aspired to be a doctor instead of the shoemaker his father apprenticed him to become. Linnaeus wrote: “Find wonder in everything, even the most ordinary.” And, he did.
Yet another biography I enjoyed was “Long-Armed Ludy and the First Women’s Olympics” by Jean L.S. Patrick and illustrated by Adam Gustavson (Charlesbridge). Based on the true story of Lucile Ellerbe Godbold, this thin volume tells the tale of the even skinnier 6-foot-tall South Carolinian who was one of the 15 athletes chosen for the first United States Women’s Olympic team in 1922. Among other fascinating facts, I learned that in that first competition — they were called the “Women’s World Games” — Ludy had to toss the shot with both her left and right arms, and it was the combined distances that made her a winner.
I also thoroughly enjoyed “Write On, Irving Berlin,” written by Leslie Kimmelman and illustrated by David Gardner (Sleeping Bear Press). Not only is the book an account of little Israel Isadore Baline escaping persecution in Russia, it details the persistence and inspiration Berlin exhibited in penning many of America’s most recognized and loved songs. I would recommend this book to be read with your children or grandchildren as Christmas approaches.
Finally — and only because I am out of space here, not books — I suggest both “Dangerous Jane” by writer Suzanne Slade and illustrator Alice Ratterree (Peachtree), and “Fallingwater: The Building of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Masterpiece,” by Marc Harshman and Anna Egan Smucker, illustrated by LeUyen Pham (Roaring Book Press).
The first is the life story of reformer and activist Jane Addams, who at an early age devoted her life to helping those who needed it. At one time labeled an agitator and the “Most Dangerous Woman in America,” Addams founded Hull House, led the International Congress of Women, and won the 1931 Nobel Peace Prize. The second book tells the tale of how Wright revived his career through his friendship with Pittsburgh businessman Edgar Kaufmann, and the building of the latter’s iconic home near Bear Run, Pennsylvania.
We need to get books into our children’s hands, and we need to read with them as often as we can, not only for their sake, but for our own. As Theodore Geisel — better known as Dr. Seuss — once said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
That applies to us old children too.
