A friend from all the way back to 5th grade, George Williams, reminded me after my annual book review in January, that not everyone wants to spend $35 for a book, no matter how much they read. After all, people have eggs to buy …
It’s true, I buy a lot of new books, mostly hardbacks, some of them with leaf-pressing heft, but since I don’t have many other spending vices, I feel investing in a good book is worthwhile. I’ll remind George that a library card costs nothing, but since he is on the road most of the year enjoying the good life, he is interested in owning cheap books, those that he won’t grieve over if defiled by a slosh of coffee or a sudden downpour; I think I can help him with that by recommending a few modest book purchases that have fallen in my lap in the last year. They were either free or cost next to nothing — thus, fitting George’s primary criteria.
First, however, I want to mention the Vigo County Public Library’s “Community Read” for 2023. If George were to happen to blow into town sometime after March 1, he could stop in at the library and pick up a free copy of Clare Pooley’s “The Authenticity Project” (Penguin Books, 2020), a book that the VCPL staff hopes readers throughout the Wabash Valley will embrace. I am yet to read the one I have.
Susan Jakaitis, a programs and events specialist at the library, is excited about the “Read,” not only because of an impressive schedule of activities and programs the library has organized around a common goal, but because she loves the book itself. “I am enthused about this book,” Jakaitis says, “because it is really modern and it’s easy to relate to its characters. The book reaches out to a demographic that we need to draw to the library. It deals with intergenerational relationships and cultural differences and recovery. It’s about community and building relationships in that community.”
“The Authenticity Project,” which Kirkus Reviews says is, “an enjoyable, cozy novel that touches on tough topics,” is the story of a simple green journal in which aging artist Julian Jessop writes truthfully about his own life, then leaves behind in a local café.
The journal eventually brings a half-dozen people together in ways that modern life has diminished. In other words, these characters actually speak to one another, not merely at one another.
Jakaitis says, “You want to know how everyone’s issues get resolved and how everyone works together; the book is about family, and I think it touches on universal topics and brings people closer together.”
The library has had great success with community reads in past years, but decided to not apply for a “Big Read” grant, awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts, as it has in the past. Christi Howe, executive director of the VCPL says, “After a few years covering some pretty heavy and challenging topics, it felt like a good time to take a break from the grant. This allowed others to apply, while also giving us the chance to explore the countless books not on the NEA approved list.”
Jakaitis adds, “Primarily, we asked book clubs and individuals for feedback, and we sensed they’d like to have something a little lighter, that would appeal to a lot of populations. This book has characters in it that all readers can relate to, and it offered a lot of programming opportunity for us.”
“A lot” is an understatement. Book discussions will be ongoing in surrounding communities, as well, for instance at the public libraries in Sullivan, Vermillion, Parke, Clay and Greene counties in Indiana, and Edgar and Clark counties in Illinois.
There will be presentations on local history, “The Stories We Leave Behind,” a Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra performance at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, art exhibits at the library featuring Wabash Valley Art Guild and River City Art Association artists, workshops on journaling and Tai Chi, a program about the impact social media has on authentic relationships, and so much more. A complete listing of the many activities for March and April can be accessed now at bit.ly/vcpl_wvcr23, while the list will be available through the library’s website at www.vigolibrary.org on Wednesday.
Howe says “The Authenticity Project” is a “refreshing” choice for this year’s read because, “In a world where it’s becoming easier to curate a falsely perfect image online than to be a genuine and complex person in real life, the topic of authenticity seemed ripe for exploration. Loneliness, mental health, shallow relationships, and an unwillingness to respectfully disagree with others … these are real challenges we are facing in our community.
This book provides us with myriad opportunities to chuckle, to feel warmth or embrace nostalgia, and to be encouraged, if not challenged, to share our authentic selves with others.”
Now, with little room left here to discuss other inexpensive reads, I have to say that the true bookworm-bibliophile-word freak-antiquarian is always on the lookout for a good buy or free copy. Frequenting second-hand stores, garage sales and auctions is always good; the “Friends of the Library” regularly has sales, and some libraries have second-hand shelves where any desperate reader can pick up a good book anytime.
In recent weeks, I have come across some real gems, but none better than Frank Conroy’s “Time and Tide” (Crown Publishers, 2004), a neat little book about the history and culture of Nantucket — I bought it for $1 at the VCPL and figured that since its from Conroy, it will be good, and if not, I only spent a buck.
My favorite “cheapie” over the past year is a first-edition “Country Editor’s Boy” by Hal Borland (J.B. Lippincott, 1970), a continuation of that magnificent writer’s account of growing up in the American West. Along with the glorious experience of wandering the aisles of one of my favorite bookstores — Black River Books in South Haven, Michigan — came that find written by an author that has truly influenced my own writing; it cost me a whopping $6.
Yet, just to make George happiest, perhaps, was my finding an old paperback copy of Richard Russo’s “Nobody’s Fool” (Vintage, 1993) that had been slipped into the Little Library my wife and I maintain and stock in Rosedale. It was decidedly adult reading adrift in a sea of children’s books, so we took it home with us. It was free for the taking, and nobody can argue with that bargain.
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com; Mike’s books are available in many Wabash Valley stores and at Amazon.com.
