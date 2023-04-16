Abraham Lincoln and Bill Wolfe have at least one thing in common: both had never stepped foot in Michigan until they went to Kalamazoo.
Lincoln, five years from ascending to the nation’s highest office, was 47 years old when he traveled to the southern Michigan city in 1856 to deliver a speech in support of the Republican Party’s first presidential candidate, John C. Fremont.
Wolfe, now 68, and one of the most recognized sculptors in the country, had never traveled to the state until just last fall, but he’ll be going back this summer to witness the unveiling of his latest creation, a 7-foot-tall Lincoln doppelganger that will commemorate the day 167 years ago that the former Illinois Congressman spoke in condemnation of the potential spread of slavery into Kansas and Nebraska.
I went to Wolfe’s studio to meet his Lincoln. It is an imposing gray figure that few could guess is supported by a plastic pipe skeletal system on which hangs a musculature of foam insulation board and fabric wire.
Layered atop that is a skin of dull but malleable sculptor’s clay, the cloth of the great man’s long coat, the veins of his large hands, the creases of his prodigious leather boots, the wrinkles of his brow, and the bird’s nest of his hair, all formed and cut and shaped with an odd assortment of tools that range from a small ballpeen hammer Wolfe found in his grandfather’s barn decades ago, to aluminum calipers and dental picks.
As nervous as I was to do it, I took my oldest grandson along to meet Mr. Lincoln too. At age 7, he has already memorized the names of all 46 of the nation’s presidents, and I hoped to reinforce his interest by having him see the statue before it was driven away to be cast in bronze.
I feared that in his own energetic way, he’d bump into an outstretched hand or accidentally smear the fold of Lincoln’s pants, but instead he wanted his photo taken with the great man and then eventually became fascinated with Bill’s tools and the jumble of Wolfe’s workspace. He re-affirmed afterward that Abe was his favorite chief executive.
To Wolfe — who has an abundance of sculptures to his credit, from basketball legend Larry Bird to immortal poet Max Ehrmann — Lincoln’s likeness is the “measuring stick for all sculptors.” He says, “To me, I have judged the ability of other sculptors by how well they have captured Lincoln’s character and given Lincoln a personality — a soul. That is what I strive for.”
The statue committee of the Kalamazoo Abraham Lincoln Institute must have shared in that vision too. After a national “call-to-artists” was originally sent out, the committee chose 18 sculptors to contact (from Maryland to California), and Wolfe among them, was in the final three artists invited to travel to Kalamazoo with a maquette (a model) for an interview.
Gary Swain, chair of the 15-member committee, says, “Bill Wolfe was selected as the artist because he did the best job of capturing Lincoln’s likeness as he appeared in 1856, and for his vision for the statue. Further, his prior Lincoln statues [the nearest to Terre Haute being in Marshall, Illinois] positively impressed the board in his proven track record in capturing Lincoln’s image.”
Swain, also a director of the Institute and an unabashed fan of the 16th president, says that the statue to be placed at the sight of Lincoln’s speech in Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park has been a long time in coming. “Our organization was formed about a decade ago, and we have worked diligently to accumulate the funds to proceed with it since the beginning. Originally, each director donated funds to just cover our administrative costs, and it has been a learning process for all of us. As we achieved some early successes in our fund drive, our momentum grew.”
He added, “The entire experience has been like a master class in fundraising and artistic creation for our board and committee. None of us had any real experience in any of these areas; however, over the course of time we have become near expert in every facet of the creative process. It has also created an opportunity to expand our understanding of Lincoln and the events that shaped the man and our county.”
Lincoln came to Kalamazoo in support of his young Republican Party; it had been in existence only two years after having been created in Jackson, Michigan, just 65 miles to the east. The Republicans came into being with a goal of combatting the expansion of slavery into the country’s fast-growing western territories, originally designated to become free states by the Missouri Compromise of 1820. Illinois Sen. Stephen Douglas’ controversial Kansas-Nebraska Act changed that in 1854, instead calling for “popular sovereignty,” which allowed the citizens of those territories to determine for themselves if they were to be slave or free states.
In the conclusion of his nearly 17-minute speech, Lincoln pleads with those on both sides of the slavery issue and reaffirms his undying belief of the Founders’ vision: “And now, my Democratic friends, come forward. Throw off these things, and come to the rescue of the great principle of equality. Don’t interfere with anything in the Constitution. That must be maintained, for it is the only safeguard of our liberties.”
Wolfe’s final product varies from his original model, as he both continued to read about Lincoln and followed a few suggestions from the committee. One of the primary texts that influenced him was given to him by friend and Lincoln scholar, Paris, Illinois, resident, Chuck Hand. Carl Schurz’s written portrait of Lincoln in particular, included in the biography and published in 1907 by Houghton Mifflin, created a mental picture for Wolfe that no photograph could capture.
In one passage, Schurz says of Lincoln: “… his greatest power consisted in the charm of his individuality. That charm did not, in the ordinary way, appeal to the ear or to the eye. His voice was not melodious; rather shrill and piercing, especially when it rose to its high treble in moments of great animation. His figure was unhandsome, and the action of his unwieldy limbs awkward. He commanded none of the outward graces of oratory as they are commonly understood … Sympathy was the strongest element of his nature.”
Not to be viewed in public, nor completely shown in photographs — one reason it is not photographed in full in this feature — until it is unveiled in Kalamazoo on August 27, the statue, Wolfe hopes, will “… feel Lincoln’s emotions. In this sculpture, he holds the pages of his speech close to his heart; his speech is finished, and he is seeking the support of his audience.”
As to the long hours that he’s spent alone with Abe in his studio, Wolfe says it is time invested like no other. “For me, after working on a clay figure for a while, there is a point when the sculpture becomes very lifelike, [when] I’ve done my research and they have become my friend. They almost talk to me.”
Over the years, Bill Wolfe has had similar late-night conversations with dozens of great men and women, from aviators Orville Wright and Weir Cook, to Hall-of-Famer Max Carey and war-weary veterans of America’s wars. But Lincoln is different.
“This project, in some way, is a legacy for me. I’m aware that long after I am gone, my work will stand in bronze through the ages.”
