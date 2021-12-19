Mike Lunsford: As Christmas nears, we become our parents …

For the better part of the past month or so, my son and daughter have asked us to give them Christmas gift ideas. As the weeks went by and we evaded and forgot about and struggled with their pleas, we’ve managed to come to only one conclusion: In some ways, we are becoming our parents.
It’s a common dilemma: Our moms and dads got to a point where they really didn’t want much for birthdays and Christmases, and when I told Joanie last week that all I thought I really needed were new white undershirts, she nodded as if she understood.
Although cash was hard to come by when I was kid, I always tried to get something to leave under the Christmas tree for my parents. Most often a trip to G.C. Murphy’s or Morgan’s Variety would yield a thimble or hankie for my mom; a few days laboring at leathercrafts at summer church camp usually produced a braided key chain or short-lived wallet for my dad. Graciously, and with all the ramped-up enthusiasm they could muster at the early hour, they’d open the gifts on Christmas morning and let me know I had gotten them exactly what they wanted.
By the time I actually had the money to buy Mom and Dad nicer things, they no longer seemed to want much. We bought gifts for them anyway, of course, but with each passing year it seemed as though their Christmas lists shrank — a book or two for Mom, a pocketed polo shirt or a pocket knife for Dad.
I remember telling my sister when I was about 10 — probably as we were coming off a present-ripping Christmas morning high — that there would never be a time when I wouldn’t know exactly what I wanted under the tree. After all, in those days there was the J.C. Penney catalog and the Sears “Wishbook” and the overstocked toy aisles at Woolworth’s and S.S. Kresge’s enticing us.
Now, most often, if there is something that we really want or need, we buy it for ourselves, or one another, rather than waiting for Christmas. More likely, however, we feel we already have enough “stuff,” and need little more; we honestly can’t think of much that is so important that our children need to spend their hard-earned dollars on it either. For example, I asked my son for a hat last fall for my birthday, and after pulling it from a nice gift bag I promptly stacked it with my other unworn hats while I tugged on a favored and grungy, but comfortable, old ball cap that I’ve worn for years.
That’s what parents do. How many of us have now sadly gone through closets after a parent’s passing to find unopened shirts, still-packaged pants, unused this and brand new that, just where they had kept them for “good”?
That, I am afraid is where the two of us are headed. Although I have a surprise gift or two in store for my wife, most of her ideas were for renewals to subscriptions or “what we might find on next summer’s vacation,” or, “I think I’ll need to buy that myself,” which, as unexciting as it sounds, is probably the wise thing for her to do.
Of course, there was no hesitation when we were 10 years old. When we finally received the hotly-anticipated Sears catalog in the mail in September or so, both Joanie and I spent considerable time thumbing through its massive toy section — generally about 200 pages for both girls and boys — gut-wrenchingly holding off circling those few items that constituted our final wish lists, which needed to be realistically short.
I can’t speak for her, but the catalogs I perused became dog-eared and cereal-splattered after a while, and I know that at times I could actually picture myself appearing on its very pages wearing, for instance, the “Top Hand Double-Holster Set” or carrying the “ISA 07-11 Super Spy Attache Case,” which I needed to track down the “most elusive enemy agents.” I also desired a Sear’s three-level Service Center (complete with ramp and cars and motorized elevator), knowing very well that I hardly had space for it in a room I shared with my older brother whose growing collection of black light posters and Wilson Pickett albums crept ever closer to my side.
For Joanie, it was anything horse-related as she spent much of her childhood with cowgirl boots on her feet and a curry comb in her hands. Not long ago, she found some of the books her mom probably ordered through J.C. Penney’s wonderful “Christmas Book” that featured titles like “Horse Fever,” “Misty,” and “King of the Wind.” She now has no idea how she got her plastic palomino, Jane West’s “Thunderbolt” or her “Suzy Smart” doll, but it’s a good bet they came via the mail too.
I walked out to our mailbox a while ago and would have loved to have pulled an old-style catalog out of it along with the usual junk mail, but, of course, they’re long gone, casualties of the meteor of extinction brought on by the internet. In the days when they existed, I thought I knew exactly what I wanted for Christmas: a Spirograph, a telescope, a 41-piece Geology kit, a Fort Apache … Now, I’m not so sure.
I do know that my older grandson, now 6, enthusiastically told me last night that he had bought something for me for Christmas from his school’s “Santa’s Store;” he whispered in my ear what gift he planned to present to his grandmother on Christmas too.
When we open those presents, I know they will be exactly what we wanted. We’re like our parents that way.
You can contact Mike at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are available in many Wabash Valley stores and on Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.