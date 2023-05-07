Call it temporary insanity or unbridled sentimentality, but I bought an old portable typewriter at auction a few weeks ago, and I couldn’t be happier about it.
It’s a 1956 Smith-Corona “Silent-Super,” a virtually indestructible metal masterpiece, built in the stylistic heyday of typewriter design, a bit scarred but otherwise perfect with no need for electrical outlets or virus protection, nor much else but a $5 ribbon, a ream of white 20-pound copy paper, a mid-drift level desktop, and a good set of strong hunting and pecking fingers.
Of course, I had no intention of buying a typewriter when we went to the auction preview, but that’s not how auctions work. I didn’t even know there was a typewriter to be had there, but as it turned out there were three or four, all a bit dirty and neglected yet each sending the siren call of nostalgia out to me.
As soon as I saw its neatly-curved lines, its frosted and crinkled-paint finish and dark ivory bakelite keys, then felt and heard the satisfying snick of its glossy space bar, I was a goner. I would bid on it, if for nothing else than to have a decorator piece for my writing space.
As it turned out, I purchased the machine for a mere $17.50, supposing that I had surely missed something broken or poorly mended in my hurried inspection. But I was wrong; after wiping the typewriter down one afternoon and installing a mail-ordered black ribbon, I discovered it worked pretty much like it did the year it was made, which, as it turns out, was also the year I was made, early in the second term of the Eisenhower administration.
Like most of my male counterparts, I didn’t have the guts to take typing when I was in high school. Although I was sorely tempted to get into a classroom filled mostly with girls, I just saw no reason to know how to type, which when I consider that I eventually got my college degrees in English and American History and became a part-time newspaper writer, proved an incredible lack of foresight.
My first typewriter was also a Smith-Corona, a baby-blue manual “Sterling” that my parents scrimped and saved for and presented to me as a graduation present in 1974; it proved invaluable.
Although it carried me through graduate school and beyond, and I probably spent more time with it than with the girlfriend who would later become my wife, I eventually sold it for a few dollars in a garage sale. I’ve always regretted that decision, and have wanted another like it, that is until I saw the older “classic” design of the “Silent-Super.”
Although it was decidedly misnamed, for it is as loud or louder than other typewriters I’ve heard, the “Silent-Super” was a stable workhorse of the “Super 5” series that Smith-Corona produced from 1949 to 1960. By the early ‘50s, the “T” models were produced in five colors: Alpine Blue, Sea Foam Green, Desert Sand, Sapphire Gray, and Coral Pink.
Those colors were another reason besides its durability that the typewriter sold widely in that age of tail-finned cars, chiffon scarves, and “The King and I.” It went for a whopping $129 then, which is now the equivalent purchasing power of about $1200.
Considered by those who study such things as one of the best typewriters ever, the “Silent-Super” impressed author and CreateX3 channel host Damon DiMarco so much that he created a wonderful YouTube video solely about it. After I watched his video, I asked DiMarco why the machine is so special, and he spoke as if he were a salesman: “The ‘Silent-Super’ represents the pinnacle for American design in portable manual typewriters. From the mid-30s forward, Smith-Corona cranked out models such as the ‘Silent,’ the ‘Super,’ the ‘Sterling,’ and the ‘Clipper,’ all worthy machines in their own right. The ‘Silent-Super,’ however, takes the best of each of these models and adds even more incredible features, and the result is an American classic.”
The “Silent-Super” has a long lineage that pretty well ended in the 1980s with the collapse of the typewriter market. L.C. Smith founded the Smith-Premier Typewriter Company in 1886 with his three brothers, but manufactured firearms more than anything else. By 1927, the L.C. Smith Company combined with Corona and quickly became one of the best-known typewriter makers in the industry.
My “mid-size heavy duty workhorse,” designed by Joseph Barkdoll, weighs 13 pounds, excluding the “holiday case” that it’s housed in (it proved to be a popular Christmas gift). The “Silent-Super” produces an Elite typeface that fits 12 characters per inch, and boasts a pair of “rabbit ear” paper guides that support the paper feed.
DiMarco doesn’t just talk a good game; he has dozens of typewriters in his personal collection, and uses them often, but it’s the “Silent-Super” he keeps coming back to for its “deft touch.”
“Discerning eyes get drawn to the gentle curves and sleek silhouette of the ‘Silent-Super’s’ speed-line body,” DiMarco eloquently added. “Yet, mechanically, they are elegant but stalwart. … But the touch of a Smith-Corona is the most important aspect of all. Put simply, there’s nothing else like it.”
I guess I’ve forgotten the frustrations of typing on a manual typewriter years ago—the times I failed to leave enough space for the last line of a footnote, the erasable bond that smeared and tore, the pages that needed to be retyped because I forgot a line, the noticeable hunch I developed after hunkering down over my machine to produce a 30-page term paper on the French Enlightenment. Now, I mostly just remember the incredible melody of my typewriter’s clacking keys as I worked for hours in lamplight.
In the coming months, I plan to write a little on my “Silent-Super,” but it will probably come in the form of notes or personal letters since most of my business is conducted via email and laptop and a reliable Wi-Fi connection.
It’s my understanding that writers as prodigious as Arthur Miller and Donald Westlake used the same model I now have, so I hope some of their talent rubs off on me as easily as my “Silent-Super’s” ribbon ink.
