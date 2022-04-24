Although in the broadest sense it was a crime scene we found, my oldest grandson and I were delighted nonetheless to stumble across a pile of bright yellow and black feathers early this month as we walked a familiar trail through the woods.
Standing out in the sunlight and atop a bed of brown grass, the feathers were, with little doubt, from the tail of a Northern flicker (a woodpecker also called a yellow-shafted flicker) and constituted evidence of a professional hit by a Cooper’s or sharp-shinned hawk, the victim probably just foraging on the ground for beetles. Six years old and full of questions, my hiking partner wanted to know anything I could tell him about the feathers, and despite wanting to insulate him from the colder facts of life, I explained to him — minus the gory details about a hawk’s talons — what had probably happened.
A rather odd conglomeration of colors and patterns, flickers are known for drumming on anything that can give them the loudest return.
As their way of communicating to one another, they have been known to pound away on metal signs and even steel grain silos, but this particular bird undoubtedly never knew what hit him, nailed by a predator diving like a Stuka at nearly 100 miles per hour.
With the discovery of the feathers came a question: Should we take them with us? He, of course, wanted to own them all, and I was sorely tempted to let him since the best way for anyone to learn — kindergartners included — is to touch and feel, not just clack out an internet search. A lifetime of picking up fossils and scrapbooking leaves and collecting acorns and a variety of bones and skulls has taught me much, and I want to encourage him to do the same, but with some reservations.
“We encourage people of all ages to explore nature and touch, feel and smell what it has to offer,” says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Lt. Col. Terry Hyndman. “However, state and federal law protects the parts of most animals. That doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t pick things up and experience how they look and feel, but keeping them can become problematic.”
Conservation officers like Hyndman don’t have the authority to tell people that they can keep the feathers of most birds. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act — passed in 1918 and first listing 1,100 species — is a federal law that protects the feathers of all songbirds and birds of prey including vultures, hawks and owls. Eagle feathers are also protected but under a different state and federal law.
Although flickers — most woodpeckers, for that matter — aren’t much endangered (red-headed woodpeckers are suffering declines in the Midwest), there was a time when wholesale slaughter of even the smallest common birds brought many species to near extinction. Women’s fashion, particularly hats at the turn of the last century, led to the “harvest” of millions of songbirds; of course, widely-sprayed pesticides killed off millions more; and, it can’t be estimated how many additional millions were wiped out through urbanization, the draining of wetlands and careless forest management. It would probably surprise us how many native Indiana birds were snared just to be caged in fashionable sitting parlors.
“I think many reasons that different species were over-harvested were because members of the public felt they were so abundant that their future would never be in jeopardy,” says Hyndman, a 37-year veteran of the DNR. “Some birds were harvested for clothing decorations, while others were killed to be sold at the market. Keep in mind that at one time Indiana did not have any deer or turkey, both species of which are now bountiful, because these animals were over-hunted … Mussels were initially harvested to be converted into buttons, but environmental factors also contributed to their decline.”
Is picking up the occasional turtle shell or cardinal feather poaching? Technically, yes, although it hardly compares to the illegal taking of deer by those lazy enough to shoot them from the roadsides, trespassers who help themselves to property owners’ ginseng and mushrooms, fisherman who haul in more than the legal limit … For that reason, Hyndman touts the “Turn in a Poacher (or Polluter) Hotline,” or TIP, which the DNR maintains. It is, without a doubt, underused.
“We get a fair amount of calls on the TIP hotline, but not nearly as many as we used to. Conversations we have with many members of the public seem to indicate that people just don’t want to get involved, and shy away from turning poachers in,” Hyndman says. “People are welcome to call the TIP line for any DNR-related crime, but TIP rewards only apply to fish and game violations, as well as certain pollution investigations that kill fish and wildlife.”
It’s obvious to anyone who enjoys — or abuses — the bounty of the outdoors that conservation officers can’t be everywhere, and that’s the main reason that TIP exists. More important is the respect we should all have for a wonderful treasure, a respect I hope we are all helping our grandchildren appreciate. As Hyndman says, “I feel one of the greatest challenges we face now is getting younger generations of Hoosiers to put down their iPads and explore the outdoors.”
A few flicker feathers in the grass or an empty mussel shell washed up on a sandbar is a great place to start.
You can contact the writer at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books can be found at many Wabash Valley shops and are available at Amazon.com. For more information about the TIP program, go to https://bit.ly/3k1siJN. The TIP Hotline is 1-800-TIP-IDNR.
