There was a hint of optimism in Cindy Rothrock’s voice when I spoke to her last week about sunflowers and honey bees, pollination, a young farmer friend, and a fellow beekeeper she knows well. So, although I had written a story about most of those subjects less than a year ago, I knew I was about to do it again, happy to share more with readers about a beautiful agricultural magic that helps put food on our tables, and, perhaps, gives us a bit of hope as well.
Had I “… seen the pair of sunflower fields along Highway 41, one in the north end of the county?” Cindy asked. “They are crawling with honey bees.” Since we routinely drive past the fields on our way into town, I said it was hard not to have seen them, and that I planned to stop to take a few pictures, despite having too many already on my camera.
At 68, and a retired caseworker for the state, Cindy became interested in beekeeping years ago after reading an article in one of her husband’s hunting magazines. It didn’t take her long to catch the fever, at one time maintaining 47 hives — she now has about two dozen — and it now seems she’s a help to anyone in the area who is interested in the sweet science of making honey. “Bees are fascinating,” Cindy says, “… and the beekeeping community and network are such wonderful, positive people.”
The young farmer is Kory Stone. At 33 and a Marine Corps veteran, Stone hails from a fourth-generation Parke County farm family that is traditional in every sense of the word. Now 33, he lives with his wife, Sarah, and his three children in his grandfather’s remodeled hilltop house, surrounded by many of the fields he tends. His organically-grown sunflowers are a first-year venture, but he is already enthusiastic about growing something that literally slows the traffic as it passes by.
“Being a farmer can be a double-edged sword,” Kory told me. “It’s looked down on by some people because of the pesticides and herbicides we have to use, but believe me, farmers are very aware of the bee situation. It’s not a good scenario, but you walk through those sunflower fields and they are solid bees — it’s a win-win for us. One of the fields across the road from the sunflowers is planted in organic corn. The cross pollination will be tremendous.”
Stone decided to plant sunflowers after farmer friend and fellow Riverton Parke High School grad Derek Mace, a mentor of sorts, encouraged him to. Mace planted a pair of sunflower fields near Bridgeton last year and was happy with the results.
Stone says sunflowers are a very hardy crop that tend to do well in poorer soils, and they haven’t required him to buy any special equipment, just modify what he already owns. “They have an extremely large tap root and take half as much fertilizer as conventional crops, and they are grown just like it was done 100 years ago: They’re planted, then cultivated and weeded with a rotary hoe.” He says that chicken and turkey litter are used as fertilizer. “Neighbors might not like the smell for a few days, but we want to get that ground turned over and the litter worked in within 24 hours. You can use fish or seaweed, or go the route we have. It gives us everything we need: nitrogen, potash and some calcium.”
Kory already knows that one field of his harvested sunflowers is destined to end up as birdseed, while the second field’s crop will be stored in bins until the buyer is ready to take them to use for oil. “They have been an easy crop to grow, and it’s neat that so many people are interested in them. Obviously, they are really pretty,” he adds.
“Corn is so expensive to put in the ground and you need near-perfect conditions to grow it. We are fortunate that we have a place that can take sunflowers, and I have some other ground that is a candidate for them too. I now have another option besides corn that is going to give us something different. Farming is never boring, and I am getting an opportunity to do something new. They seem to be a good fit for us, so we’ll see how harvest goes,” Stone said.
Sunflowers and beekeeping and organic farming are growing trends in our area, and Kris Bilyeu applauds farmers like Stone for what they are doing. Bilyeu, 63, is involved with his family business, Tabco, but is also president of the Clay County Beekeepers Association and harvests honey through his operation, Haute Honey Farms. He got interested in beekeeping at 50 when his daughter, Emma, worked on a unit in Aaron Warner’s biology class at South Vigo.
“Emma was so enthusiastic about bees and that they pollinate 80% of our food, so my wife found a beekeeping class for us, and we took it together as a Christmas gift. We walked out of there with a beehive, but Emma soon left for college, and I got crazy about beekeeping,” Bilyeu says. He also works closely with the Wabash Valley Bee Club that regularly meets at the White Violet Center at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
“Large fields [like Stone’s] are great for all pollinators, and we’d like to think that bees are the best pollinators. Honey bees are monofloral—they only go to one species of plant at a time—on each flight to pick up the pollen and nectar. So from that standpoint, those fields are extremely important.”
Bilyeu adds, “A lot of people are saying, ‘All the bees are dying. What can we do to help?’ I would say that everyone can plant pollinator-friendly flowers around their yards … And, bees go after trees first; they are their largest source of flowers early.” He also says that beekeepers “coexist with farmers,” so when they can do sunflowers, they are appreciated. He knows of farmers who call beekeepers so “apiarists” can keep their bees “tied up” while the farmers spray their fields. “Many farmers work really hard with beekeepers and we appreciate that.” He has heard of some who spray fields at night when the bees are in their hives.
Bilyeu told me that honey bees can fly from three to five miles and will travel long distances to get a favored pollen and nectar source. “They communicate, and once a bee finds a good source, she will bring others there. Bees will fly right over other reasonable sources to get to one they want.”
After standing amid the brilliant yellow hum of Kory Stone’s fields last week, I think the word is already out.
