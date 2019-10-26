Decisions made with the future in mind aren't easy.
Benefits may be years, even decades away. Some who make sacrifices might not be around to see their fruition.
School referendums in Indiana tend to fall into that category. The Indiana General Assembly adopted the referendum process in 2008, requiring school districts to ask voters for a property-tax increase — beyond caps set up that same year — for general-fund needs or construction projects. During the past 11 years, 118 of the state's 289 school districts have sought extra funding through a public question on election ballots.
For the first time, the Vigo County School Corp. is asking residents for additional funds through a referendum on this fall's Terre Haute municipal election ballot. The tax increase would generate $7 million annually for eight years. It would cover the cost of staff added since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut to ensure Vigo students' safety, health and wellness, as well as adequately funding school transportation (including field trips) and improving the district's comparatively low starting pay for new teachers.
An owner of a home with a $100,000 market value (and a net assessed value of $32,750) would pay an extra $53 a year in property taxes. Farmland taxes would rise by $2.53 an acre. The owner of a $100,000 commercial building, such as an apartment, would pay $162 more.
The increase amounts to 16.22 cents per $100 assessed value, for eight years.
Those numbers aren't minimal, especially in a community that hasn't experienced the growth that state officials boast of elsewhere. Still, Terre Haute and Vigo County doesn't have to relegate itself to a stagnant population or an economy that lags sister Hoosier metros. And, investing in local schools is the most reliable way to stimulate the economy and improve the quality of life.
Nine other Indiana school districts are seeking funding through referendums this fall. Three involve dual referendums, one for construction and another for general-fund operating costs. Of the 13 separate referendums, Vigo County's 16.22-cent increase is the fourth lowest.
"In general, that is low," said Larry DeBoer, a Purdue University economist and expert on state and local pubic policy.
The 25-cent mark has become a dividing line for a referendum's passage, according to DeBoer's calculations. Out of nearly 200 referendums since 2008, 70% of those seeking less than a 25-cent tax increase have passed. Only 54% of those asking for more have passed.
Of course, Vigo County's 16.22-cent school referendum also comes with baggage.
County and city residents are absorbing other recent increases in taxes and user fees. It's a reality of 21st-century Indiana policies, which shifted much of the burden of funding schools and municipalities onto local government entities. Vigo Countians must now pay for a new $56.28-million jail, with financing costs that could add another $40 million. A new, $32-million convention center is underway downtown, taxpayer funded via several entities and a 1-cent food and beverage tax.
And, the sting of a financial scandal at the VCSC, uncovered through an FBI investigation a few years ago, undoubtedly lingers.
But given the steps taken by the school district and new superintendent Rob Haworth since he took that job in July 2018, residents would be wise to consider this fall's referendum on its own merits, before deciding how they'll vote. Kids will be affected by its outcome.
A cost-cutting plan announced by Haworth last week, which will require School Board approval, made clear the realities faced by the local district. Consolidation would lead to the closure of three of Vigo's 18 elementary schools. Two alternative schools would partially merge. The VCSC administration would move from its downtown building, which would be sold, into some other district building vacated through the consolidation. Administrators' salaries would be cut, including Haworth's by $20,000.
New revenue would be sought by expanding the district's new virtual school, offering an international student residency program, leasing or renting VCSC facilities, and expanding for-profit day-cares.
Haworth has conducted dozens of community forums this year on the schools' finances, needs and future, consistently reminding residents the school system is theirs.
The schools are not simply holding their hands out. And the problems aren't brand new.
The district's enrollment has shrunk by 2,241 students since 2006. This fall's drop of 173 students reduces the VCSC's per-pupil state funding by $1,126,230 alone. The enrollment decline could continue. Terre Haute is one of only a handful of Hoosier cities projected by the Indiana Business Research Center at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business to lose population by 2050.
Many parents of students in the local elementary schools with enrollments below 300 students — schools that will be prime considerations for consolidation under Haworth's plan — would vouch for the seriousness of the district's financial dilemma.
The proposed cuts and "right-sizing" of its operations would be implemented in three phases over the next few years. The reductions total $5.5 million, if residents approve the referendum in the Nov. 5 election. If the referendum fails, Haworth said the cuts must increase to $8 million.
In the wake of the cuts announcement, Democratic mayoral candidate Karrum Nasser said Thursday he supports the school-funding referendum. Nasser wanted to wait to learn the details of the cuts before deciding. Republican incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett also had said he would wait until hearing the specifics on the cuts before rendering a choice, but didn't respond to an email request for comment Thursday. Independent candidate Pat Goodwin supported the school referendum early on.
"I felt like the taxpayers deserved to know where the cuts were going to be at," Nasser said. "I appreciate Dr. Haworth being very transparent and open in getting the community forums going and getting the information out about where the cuts are. Dr. Haworth's showing a good plan that's going to continue to have the community's interests [in mind] and the community's input."
The future of the community and its young people will benefit from an investment, difficult as it may be, today.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
